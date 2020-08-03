Acuerdo tercer periodo decimo - no presenciales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ÁREA: Tecnología E Informática GRADO: Décimo DOCENTE: Ing. Carlos Andrés Hernández Cabrera
CONTENIDO 1. Competencias y desempeños 2. Tópicos generativos y metas de comprensión 3. Estrategias de evaluación 4. Condi...
1. COMPETENCIAS Y DESEMPEÑOS • Tengo en cuenta principios de funcionamiento y criterios de selección, para la utilización ...
• Resuelvo problemas tecnológicos y evalúo las soluciones teniendo en cuenta las condiciones, restricciones y especificaci...
2. TOPICOS GENERATIVOS Y METAS DE COMPRENSIÓN 3. DISEÑO DE ALGORITMOS MEDIANTE DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO. 3.1 Conceptos básicos s...
2.1 METAS DE COMPRENSION • ¿Qué aspectos nos permiten diseñar diagramas de flujo?Meta • Diseñar un mapa mental, donde pres...
META DE COMPRENSION 2 • ¿Qué objetos proporciona DFD para el diseño de diagramas de flujo elaborados? Meta • Diseñar cinco...
3. ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN Taller escrito 3: Los diagramas de flujo.  Se debe realizar la lectura del documento guía. ...
Taller práctico 5: Diseño de diagramas de flujo.  Se deben diseñar cinco (5) diagramas de flujo.  Se elaboran en el cuad...
Taller Práctico 6: Diagramas de flujo en DFD  Se deben elaborar los cinco (5) diagramas de flujo realizados en el cuadern...
Evaluación Final  Se realiza al final del periodo  La evaluación tiene preguntas tipo prueba saber  Equivale al 20% de ...
Auto y Co-evaluación  Se realiza al final del periodo  Se realiza teniendo en cuenta el pacto de aula  Se evalúa el com...
4. PACTO DE AULA  Desarrollar las guías de actividades programadas para el periodo.  Realizar de manera completa y corre...
 Enviar las actividades dentro del plazo estipulado en las guías.  Comunicarse (Netiqueta) de manera correcta a través d...
×