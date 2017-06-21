Foto extra 4

Lo que nos transmiten los colores Blancas Martínez del Cerro Diego
Plata dinero, frialdad, distancia y modernidad
Marrón acogedor, corriente y la necedad.
Azul simpatía, fidelidad, armonía, amistad, inmensidad.
Rojo pasión, agresividad y lujo
Oro riqueza, felicidad, lujo y presuntuosidad
Rosa encanto, amabilidad, cortesía y ternura
Amarillo optimismo, iluminacion, entendimiento.
Blanco inocencia, el bien, la luz, limpieza, pureza.
Violeta poder, extravagante y singularidad.
Naranja exótico, llamativo, diversión, sociabilidad y alegría
Negro poder, violencia, muerte , elegancia.
Verde esperanza, naturaleza y la fertilidad.
×