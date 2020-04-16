Building a viral mobile application for your startup

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CREATING VIRAL MOBILE APPS FOR YOUR STARTUP Caleb Yang Freelance Developer
AGENDA TECHNOLOGY TRENDS. CONVERSION STORIES MOBILE APPLICATION & UI FUNCTIONALITY OF MOBILE APP. USER INTERFACE OF MOBILE...
Who Am I ◦ Current Deskside Engineer at Infinite Computer Solutions ◦ Worked on different User Interface Designs and Web A...
TECHNOLOGY TRENDS Source: Mindinventory ©
CONVERSION STORIES • 68 years for Airlines to reach 50 million users . • 28 years for credit cards to reach 50 million use...
CONVERSION FOR CAROUSELL • Graph represents relationship between items listed and items sold Source: Tech in Asia, TechCru...
CONVERSION FOR GRAB • Graph represents relationship between items listed and items sold Source: Tech in Asia, ©
MOBILE APPLICATION Advantages of mobile application design are often increasing accessibility of how user get access to yo...
USER INTERFACE  Visual layout of elements that users can interact with in a screen on an app or website.  It can affect ...
USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Notifications from other users in regards to listings. Source: Carousell Mobile App©
USER INTERFACE (continued)  Differences exist between design principles in user interface and user experience.  UI cover...
USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Dark color background with icons for sharing, settings and list view allow user to change ho...
USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Favicons for categories  Different listings uploaded by users  Slider for navigation of di...
USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Category page with header category and other smaller category in text.  Back button for nav...
USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Listing contain screens of what it looks like when users attempt to sell a product  Filter ...
USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Like tab allow user to monitor what others have responded to listing or gave them a review. ...
USER INTERFACE FOR GRAB o Features 1) Image icons for drivers as well as geolocation tagger. 2) Text Fields for destinatio...
USER INTERFACE FOR GRAB  Grab rewards use image to show rewards user get for being different grab members.  Different ca...
USER INTERFACE FOR GRAB  Consist of Reward and other categories.  Reward tab for checking rewards for taking transportat...
FUNCTIONALITY (continued) ◦ IOS: Android:
Grab App Functionality  The location functionality allows us to integrate GPS API to track where we want the driver to pi...
Carousell App Functionality Chat reply has color difference for sender and recipient. This chat functionality enables user...
Other Tips Fast and Practical Splash Screens Simple Registration Unintrusive Permission Adequate Tutorial or Training ...
More Reading ◦ 1. Mobile App UX Design Principles: 15 Rules for Creating Apps that Stick: https://www.altexsoft.com/blog/m...
More Reading (continued) ◦ 5. Building your first IOS Application: https://developer.apple.com/library/archive/referenceli...
More Reading (continued) ◦ 8. Grab Mobile App: A UX Assessment on Mobile Devices: https://www.researchgate.net/publication...
Question and Answer
Building a viral mobile application for your startup

Case Studies from Grab and Carousell to build your mobile application and user interface principles in design

Building a viral mobile application for your startup

  1. 1. CREATING VIRAL MOBILE APPS FOR YOUR STARTUP Caleb Yang Freelance Developer
  2. 2. AGENDA TECHNOLOGY TRENDS. CONVERSION STORIES MOBILE APPLICATION & UI FUNCTIONALITY OF MOBILE APP. USER INTERFACE OF MOBILE APP. QUESTION AND ANSWER
  3. 3. Who Am I ◦ Current Deskside Engineer at Infinite Computer Solutions ◦ Worked on different User Interface Designs and Web Applications for some startups ◦ Frontend Developer with experience in JavaScript, HTML and CSS
  4. 4. TECHNOLOGY TRENDS Source: Mindinventory ©
  5. 5. CONVERSION STORIES • 68 years for Airlines to reach 50 million users . • 28 years for credit cards to reach 50 million users. • 14 years for computers to reach 50 million users. • 2 years for computers to reach 50 million users. Source: Capitologix ©
  6. 6. CONVERSION FOR CAROUSELL • Graph represents relationship between items listed and items sold Source: Tech in Asia, TechCrunch, Business Times ©
  7. 7. CONVERSION FOR GRAB • Graph represents relationship between items listed and items sold Source: Tech in Asia, ©
  8. 8. MOBILE APPLICATION Advantages of mobile application design are often increasing accessibility of how user get access to your company’s information and enhances your users’ engagement. It will then be easier to convert them to customers. Source: Wiggledigital ©
  9. 9. USER INTERFACE  Visual layout of elements that users can interact with in a screen on an app or website.  It can affect usability and user experience of an application, which can increase or decrease the conversion rate of users accessing the application.  Usability testing conducted to test intuitiveness of a user interface. Source: Productplan ©
  10. 10. USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Notifications from other users in regards to listings. Source: Carousell Mobile App©
  11. 11. USER INTERFACE (continued)  Differences exist between design principles in user interface and user experience.  UI covers more of design and layout features while UX also focuses on user research and scenarios. Source: Mockplus ©
  12. 12. USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Dark color background with icons for sharing, settings and list view allow user to change how the page is laid out.  Icons used for services and navigation within application.  Footer with symbols and text for navigation within application Source: Carousell Mobile App©
  13. 13. USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Favicons for categories  Different listings uploaded by users  Slider for navigation of different news Source: Carousell Mobile App©
  14. 14. USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Category page with header category and other smaller category in text.  Back button for navigation to other screens  Search in text fields for finding product listing Source: Carousell Mobile App©
  15. 15. USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Listing contain screens of what it looks like when users attempt to sell a product  Filter option of product by categories  The button color contrasts with another product. Source: Carousell Mobile App©
  16. 16. USER INTERFACE IN CAROUSELL  Like tab allow user to monitor what others have responded to listing or gave them a review.  Users can either sell item, message another user or leave a review after purchasing a product. Source: Carousell Mobile App©
  17. 17. USER INTERFACE FOR GRAB o Features 1) Image icons for drivers as well as geolocation tagger. 2) Text Fields for destination and place of origin 3) Tabs that change for different screens (Ride and Hire) Source: Grab Mobile App©
  18. 18. USER INTERFACE FOR GRAB  Grab rewards use image to show rewards user get for being different grab members.  Different categories of rewards.  Buttons with different colour for easier navigation and browsing of reward. Source: Grab Mobile App©
  19. 19. USER INTERFACE FOR GRAB  Consist of Reward and other categories.  Reward tab for checking rewards for taking transportation services.  Diversification of other services give users more choice. Source: Grab Mobile App©
  20. 20. FUNCTIONALITY (continued) ◦ IOS: Android:
  21. 21. Grab App Functionality  The location functionality allows us to integrate GPS API to track where we want the driver to pick us up.  It also help us view the route the driver takes to send us there while on the journey. Source: Grab Mobile App©
  22. 22. Carousell App Functionality Chat reply has color difference for sender and recipient. This chat functionality enables user to differentiate which conversation he/she requires to read.
  23. 23. Other Tips Fast and Practical Splash Screens Simple Registration Unintrusive Permission Adequate Tutorial or Training Designing for fingers, not cursors Emphasis on Security Relevant Notifications Personalization Narrow Focused Widgets
  24. 24. More Reading ◦ 1. Mobile App UX Design Principles: 15 Rules for Creating Apps that Stick: https://www.altexsoft.com/blog/mobile/mobile-app-ux-design-principles-15-rules-for- creating-apps-that-stick/ ◦ 2. 16 Important UX Design Principles for Newcomers: https://www.springboard.com/blog/ux-design-principles/ ◦ 3. A Step-by-Step Guide To Building Your First Mobile App: https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/231145 ◦ 4. Building your first Android Application: https://codelabs.developers.google.com/codelabs/build-your-first-android-app/#0 ◦
  25. 25. More Reading (continued) ◦ 5. Building your first IOS Application: https://developer.apple.com/library/archive/referencelibrary/GettingStarted/Developi OSAppsSwift/ ◦ 6. How to boost your app store downloads: https://themanifest.com/app- development/how-boost-your-app-store-downloads ◦ 7. A Mobile usability assessment of Carousell: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/327922598_A_mobile_usability_assessment _of_Carousell_mobile_app ◦
  26. 26. More Reading (continued) ◦ 8. Grab Mobile App: A UX Assessment on Mobile Devices: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/327424385_Grab_Mobile_App_A_UX_Ass essment_on_Mobile_Devices ◦ 9. A UI Case Study on a top marketplace app- Carousell: https://uxplanet.org/a-ux-case-study-on-a-top-marketplace-app-carousell- 24d5c943f774 ◦
  27. 27. More Reading (continued) ◦ 8. Grab Mobile App: A UX Assessment on Mobile Devices: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/327424385_Grab_Mobile_App_A_UX_Ass essment_on_Mobile_Devices ◦ 9. A UI Case Study on a top marketplace app- Carousell: https://uxplanet.org/a-ux-case-study-on-a-top-marketplace-app-carousell- 24d5c943f774 ◦
  28. 28. Question and Answer

