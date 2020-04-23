SINDROME MENIERE

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Shirley Cardoso Contreras MEDICINA HUMANA EXTERNADO UCS SEM I 2020 AUTOR: SHIRLEY CARDOSO CONTRERAS PROFESOR: CÉSAR a- ESP...
SINDROME DE MENIERE La fisiopatología está en relación con una homeostasis anormal de los fluídos del oído interno, ya sea...
FASES ORIENTATIVAS: Desaparece el vértigo Fase de Inicio < 30% Episodios de hipoacusia o diploacusia. Otros Acúfenos fluct...
Fase Activa Aparición de crisis Frecuencia e intensidad variables Alternado con períodos de latencia Dura 5 y 20 años. Fas...
Criterios de diagnóstico de la enfermedad de Ménière, de acuerdo con la Academia Americana de Otorrinolaringología Criteri...
CRISIS Exploración Otoscópica • Debe ser normal Realizacion de una acumetría con diapasones • Se encontrará una hipoacusia...
AUDIOMETRÍA Puede ser normal Encontrar fluctuaciones Conforme avanza la enfermedad aparece Hipoacusia de percepción afecta...
PRUEBA CALÓRICA Habitual hiporreflexia hasta en el 70% de los casos con enfermedad avanzada, indica Lado de la lesión prep...
DIAGNÓSTICO DIFERENCIAL Vértigo de origen central, ó Vértigo posicional paroxístico benigno Hipoacusia súbita Neurinoma de...
TRATAMIENTO MEDIDAS NO QUIRÚRGICAS FÁRMACOS: Crisis: Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico...
Intercrisis: Medidas Higienicodietéticas Se destacan la restricción de sal (< 2 g/día), agua, alcohol y nicotina. - Se rec...
Tratamiento por Vía Intratimpanica Dexametasona Es el fármaco que mejor se absorbe y difunde en el oído interno. Dosis ide...
Descompresión del Saco Endolinfático Se realiza mediante abordaje retroauricular transmastoideo, exponiendo la superficie ...
Neurectomía Vestibular Proporciona un tratamiento definitivo para la enfermedad de Ménière unilateral en sujetos con audic...
La tasa de control puede declinar en 10 años debido al desarrollo de insuficiencia vertebrobasilar (envejecimiento), peor ...
UNA REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA REALIZADA POR LA EXTERNA DE MEDICINA HUMANA SHIRLEY CARDOSO CONTRERAS DE LA UNIVERSIDAD CIENTÍFICA DEL SUR DEL PERÚ.

  1. 1. Shirley Cardoso Contreras MEDICINA HUMANA EXTERNADO UCS SEM I 2020 AUTOR: SHIRLEY CARDOSO CONTRERAS PROFESOR: CÉSAR a- ESPINOZA WONG cesarespinozawongmd@gmail.com SINDROME DE MENIERE
  2. 2. SINDROME DE MENIERE La fisiopatología está en relación con una homeostasis anormal de los fluídos del oído interno, ya sea un aumento en la producción de endolinfa o un problema para su reabsorción, generando esto un hidrops endolinfático. Este aumento de presión o hidrops causaría microroturas de las membranas del oído interno y la posterior mezcla de endolinfa y perilinfa. La causa desencadenante de este hidrops se desconoce a día de hoy. Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255 ➢ Vértigo espontaneo y recurrente >20min (horas) ➢ Hipoacusia fluctuantes ➢ Acufeno
  3. 3. FASES ORIENTATIVAS: Desaparece el vértigo Fase de Inicio < 30% Episodios de hipoacusia o diploacusia. Otros Acúfenos fluctuantes, aislados o con presión ótica. Luego 1 año: Vértigo acompañado de síntomas vegetativos. Hipoacusia Acúfeno Tríada clásica. Pasadas unas horas… Se atenúa el acúfeno. Poco a poco, se recupera la audición CLÍNICA Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251- 255
  4. 4. Fase Activa Aparición de crisis Frecuencia e intensidad variables Alternado con períodos de latencia Dura 5 y 20 años. Fase Final Apenas existen crisis de vértigo Hipoacusia mantenida estabiliza Acúfeno permanente. DIAGNÓSTICO Clínico Esperar a la evolución del cuadro. Interrogar Frecuencia Duración Intensidad Crisis de vértigo Pedir al paciente que describa la primera crisis de vértigo. Preguntar acerca de los síntomas acompañantes. En algunos casos Formas iniciales, no se podrá llegar al diagnóstico en la primera visita Se tendrá que realizar un diagnóstico diferencial Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255
  5. 5. Criterios de diagnóstico de la enfermedad de Ménière, de acuerdo con la Academia Americana de Otorrinolaringología Criterios para la estatificación auditiva de la enfermedad de Méniére, de acuerdo con la Academia Americana de Otorrinolaringología Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255
  6. 6. CRISIS Exploración Otoscópica • Debe ser normal Realizacion de una acumetría con diapasones • Se encontrará una hipoacusia de percepción del lado del acúfeno. Aparece un nistagmo espontáneo horizontal • Se aprecia incluso sin anular la fijación de la mirada • Dirección NO es localizadora Fenómeno de Tullio Crisis de vértigo Signo de Hennebert Vértigo por cambio de presión Acumetría Variable según tiempo de enfermedad Otoscopia Normal INTERCRISIS FORMAS AVANZADAS Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255
  7. 7. AUDIOMETRÍA Puede ser normal Encontrar fluctuaciones Conforme avanza la enfermedad aparece Hipoacusia de percepción afecta Frecuencias graves Encontrando una curva ascendente, y en algunos casos en pico Más adelante… La curva se va aplanando Afectando a todas las frecuencias por igual Llegando a un umbral de audición en torno a los 60-70 dB sin mayor progresión desde entonces. Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255
  8. 8. PRUEBA CALÓRICA Habitual hiporreflexia hasta en el 70% de los casos con enfermedad avanzada, indica Lado de la lesión preponderancia direccional que refleja los cambios en la dirección del nistagmo espontáneo en la crisis y que no tiene valor localizador Es importante destacar que no hay paralelismo entre la exploración auditiva y la vestibular. PRUEBAS DE IMAGEN Neurinomas del VIII par Meningiomas del ángulo pontocerebeloso Malformaciones congénitas (síndrome de Mondini o malformación de la columna a nivel cervical). Descartar la existencia de enfermedades que pueden ser causantes de una clínica similar a la descrita. Además, ponen de manifiesto conformaciones anatómicas que pueden favorecer la aparición de la enfermedad. Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255
  9. 9. DIAGNÓSTICO DIFERENCIAL Vértigo de origen central, ó Vértigo posicional paroxístico benigno Hipoacusia súbita Neurinoma del acústico Laberintitis serosa Neuritis vestibular Efectos colaterales de algunos medicamentos. Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255
  10. 10. TRATAMIENTO MEDIDAS NO QUIRÚRGICAS FÁRMACOS: Crisis: Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255 Betahistina (1ª opción terapéutica) Se recomienda empezar con dosis de 16 mg cada 8 horas, y ajustar la dosis según la evolución. Diuréticos: - Acetazolamida en dosis de 250 mg 2 o 3 veces al día - Hidroclorotiazida, 50 mg al día durante un mes, con disminución de la dosis en función de la evolución. Al tratamiento farmacológico se deben añadir: Medidas Higiénicas, como la recomendación durante las crisis de: Abandonar cualquier actividad que se esté llevando a cabo. Adoptar la posición de reposo en decúbito en un lugar tranquilo. Prevenir los cambios rápidos de postura. Cuando las crisis no son muy intensas, y puesto que sólo duran unas horas, en algunas ocasiones no será necesario recurrir al tratamiento farmacológico.
  11. 11. Intercrisis: Medidas Higienicodietéticas Se destacan la restricción de sal (< 2 g/día), agua, alcohol y nicotina. - Se recomienda evitar aquellos hábitos que supongan un nivel de fatiga o estrés elevado para el paciente. Tratamiento por Vía Intratimpanica Gentamicina o corticoides por vía intratimpánica A pesar de que el paciente mantiene un cuidado preciso de la ingesta de sal, presenta crisis de vértigo en número similar o mayor, que repercuten negativamente en sus actividades cotidianas personales, familiares y/o laborables. El control completo del vértigo (no recurrencia de crisis alguna) es del 75-82%, y el deterioro auditivo es marginal al analizar el resultado varios meses o años después de finalizar el tratamiento. Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255
  12. 12. Tratamiento por Vía Intratimpanica Dexametasona Es el fármaco que mejor se absorbe y difunde en el oído interno. Dosis ideal por vía intratimpánica es de 24 mg/ml hasta llenar el oído medio. Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255
  13. 13. Descompresión del Saco Endolinfático Se realiza mediante abordaje retroauricular transmastoideo, exponiendo la superficie del saco endolinfático entre el canal semicircular posterior y el seno sigmoide. El saco endolinfático se encuentra como un engrosamiento o desdoblamiento de la meninge de la fosa posterior a este nivel. La descompresión se realiza descubriendo su superficie, con lo que se pretenden aliviar la presión en el espacio endolinfático. Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255 MEDIDAS QUIRÚRGICAS C O N S E R V A D O R A S Conservadoras Destructivas
  14. 14. Neurectomía Vestibular Proporciona un tratamiento definitivo para la enfermedad de Ménière unilateral en sujetos con audición útil. 95% obtiene control del vértigo, y la audición se preserva en más de 95% de los pacientes. La neurectomía vestibular puede lograrse mediante un acceso retrosigmoideo o de fosa media. El riesgo para el nervio facial es menor de 1% en el acceso retrosigmoideo y menor de 5% en el acceso de fosa media. Los pacientes tienen vértigo agudo y nistagmo durante unos cuantos días hasta que la compensación central tiene efecto. Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255 C O N S E R V A D O R A S
  15. 15. La tasa de control puede declinar en 10 años debido al desarrollo de insuficiencia vertebrobasilar (envejecimiento), peor visión y aparición de enfermedad de Ménière en el oído contralateral. Laberintectomía Una laberintectomía transmastoidea con fenestración de los conductos semicirculares óseos y del vestíbulo La remoción del neuroepitelio membranoso proporcionan Control del vértigo en casi todos los pacientes con enfermedad de Ménière unilateral y mala audición. La pérdida completa de la función vestibular unilateral, debida a laberintectomía, provoca inestabilidad en hasta 30% de los pacientes. Barona de Guzmán R, Pérez Fernández N. Vértigo Posicional Paroxístico Benigno. Enfermedad de Ménière. Neuritis Vestibular. Rehabilitación Vestibular. En Elsevier Masson, editor. Tratado de otorrinolaringología y patología cervicofacial. 1st ed. Barcelona: Elsevier/Masson; 2009. p.251-255 DESTRUCTIVAS

