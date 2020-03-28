Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEÑOR, NO DEJES QUE DESMAYE… cesarespinozawongmd@gmail.com GRACIAS SALUD
Si en algo te ofendí… Si a alguien no agradecí… Si no ayudé… Si acaso olvidé… Si las fuerzas no me alcanzaron… O dejé que ...
Gracias Señor por detenernos… Gracias Señor por los mares que vuelven a clarear… Gracias Señor por las gaviotas que hoy dí...
El cielo es otra vez nuevo y el corazón del hombre también… Tu luz otra vez llega hasta nosotros y nos abraza su bien … La...
Están regresando las bandadas… Y nosotros tu rebaño…
Permite que vea al niño reír…
Deja mi mano sobre su mano…
Esto no es mas que un viento fuerte…
Un mensaje en el camino…
Deja que ayude a volver a las personas …
http://www.morgangaynin.com/artists/aleale/ Que lo que aprendí sea mi bote…
Que la huella de tu pisada acompañe a la mía aunque esté cansada… Por eso te pido… SEÑOR, NO DEJES QUE DESMAYE…
AGRADECEMOS A NUESTROS HÉROES DEL SECTOR SALUD Y LOS ACOMPAÑAMOS EN SUS ORACIONES.

