Battle-Scarred investigates the human costs of the British Civil Wars. Through a series of varied case studies it examines the wartime experience of disease, burial, surgery and wounds, medicine, hospitals, trauma, military welfare, widowhood, desertion, imprisonment and charitable endeavour. These issues demand our attention because the percentage population loss in these conflicts was far higher than during the two World Wars, rendering the Civil Wars arguably the most unsettling experience the British peoples have ever undergone. This volume will explore these themes from these varied new angles, drawing upon the insights shared at the inaugural conference of the National Civil War Centre in August 2015, and since developed further in the Centre's well-received 'Battle-Scarred' exhibition on the same theme. This volume shows how military history is broadening its remit, and reaching out to new audiences.

Simple Step to Read and Download By David Appleby :

1. Create a FREE Account

2. Choose from our vast selection of EBOOK and PDF

3. Please, see if you are eligible to Read or Download book Battle-Scarred: Mortality, Medical Care and Military Welfare in the British Civil Wars - By David Appleby

4. Read Online by creating an account Battle-Scarred: Mortality, Medical Care and Military Welfare in the British Civil Wars READ [MAGAZINE]

Go to: https://poloikpkjjk9.blogspot.com/?book=1526144859

