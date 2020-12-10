El nuevo SAE 8 esta con todo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Taller SAE
AGENDA • JUGUEMOS • CADE NEWS • ¿Quién es CADE? • Taller SAE • Dudas • Encuesta
CADE News
¿Quiénes somos?
MODELO DE NEGOCIO • Somos expertos en tecnología para ayudar a nuestros clientes en adoptar la Transformación Digital para...
1 2 3 EXPERIENCIA 30 AÑOS DE EXPERIENCIA EN LA ENTREGA DE SOLUCIONES TECNOLÓGICAS SEGMENTO Estamos focalizados en el segme...
Centro de Capacitación • Cursos y eventos de Aspel motivamos a nuestros clientes a compartir sus experiencias con usuarios...
Jose Luis Nochebuena
Taller SAE 8
Instalación
Características de instalación • Los requerimientos básicos de la PC son los siguientes: • Procesador 32 bits (x86) o 64 b...
Traducción
Traducción de información • La traducción es lineal por número de empresa • Solo es posible traducir datos de la versión d...
Tiendas Virtuales
¿Por qué implementar tiendas virtuales? Entre 2017 y 2018 el país pasó de contar con un 7% de internautas consumidores en ...
• Publicar y administrar los productos del Inventario de Aspel SAE, en las tiendas virtuales. Funcionamiento • Administrar...
Configuración general Para poder configurar los parámetros de las tiendas virtuales, el usuario primero debe tener su regi...
Configuración general Una vez con el registro de cada tienda virtual procederá según sea el caso a dar permisos a la aplic...
Configuración general Una vez proporcionados los permisos necesarios se procede a introducir los usuarios y contraseñas de...
Claro Shop
Configuración de acceso
Para iniciar sesión se debe introducir la Llave publica y Llave privada proporcionado por Claro shop Configuración de acce...
Configuración de la tienda
Configuración de la tienda Almacén: Se recomienda tener un almacén destinado a las tiendas virtuales de lo contrario tomar...
Consideraciones • Las listas de precios deben de mantenerse habilitando los impuestos incluidos • Las listas definidas par...
Configuración de productos
Configuración de productos Una vez realizada la configuración de estos parámetros, el usuario podrá realizar la configurac...
Campos publicación • Generar basado en: Esta opción copia la configuración de otro producto de Claro Shop. • Título: Estab...
• Marca: Marca del producto según los catálogos de Claro Shop. • Categoría Categoría del producto según catálogo de Claro ...
Descripción específica Para este valor se tomará el campo de observaciones del producto. Descripción especifica
Imagen URL de la foto en un servidor público de internet Imágenes Consideraciones: Las propiedades de las imágenes deben s...
Consideraciones: • Las dimensiones del producto son consideradas para el calculo del peso volumétrico del producto, se cal...
Publicación de productos
Una vez configurado y guardado los campos del producto se podrá publicar este producto a la tienda por medio del botón Pub...
Administrador de la tienda
Administrador de Claro Shop En el administrador es donde se podrá validar la información de las publicaciones, pedidos así...
Publicación
Publicación Pestañas: • Sincronizados: Mostrará los productos publicados. • No sincronizados: Mostrará los productos por p...
Publicación • Agregar productos: Añadir productos a publicar (F2) • Editar: Se desplegará la ventana del detalle de produc...
Pedidos
Pedidos Al abrir la sección de Pedidos del Administrador de la Tienda, se descargarán de forma automática los pedidos que ...
Pedidos En la parte izquierda de la consulta se tendrá un panel, este contendrá la información detallada del pedido selecc...
Consideraciones • Los pedidos se generan de forma automática si los productos existen en el sistema y cuenten con existenc...
Resumen de publicaciones
Resumen de publicaciones
Resumen de pedidos
Resumen de pedidos
Seguimiento y envío de pedidos
La generación de la Guía para el envío se realizará de acuerdo con lo que el usuario defina al momento de solicitarla esta...
Información de envío
Pendiente Realizar la salida del producto de sus almacenes esto debe ser enlazando el pedido a una remisión, nota de venta...
Mercado Libre
Configuración de acceso
Una vez proporcionados los permisos necesarios se procede a introducir el usuario y contraseña de la tienda Configuración ...
Configuración de la tienda
Configuración de la tienda Almacén: Se recomienda tener un almacén destinado a las tiendas virtuales de lo contrario tomar...
Consideraciones • Las listas de precios deben de mantenerse habilitando los impuestos incluidos • Las listas definidas par...
Configuración de productos
Configuración de productos Una vez realizada la configuración de estos parámetros, el usuario podrá realizar la configurac...
Campos publicación • Cantidad a publicar: Existencias en el almacén seleccionado en los parámetros de la tienda. • Generar...
Imágenes • Imagen: Añade hasta 3 imágenes desde el sistema para la publicación de tu producto https://es.imgbb.com/
Categoría • Categoría: Categoría del producto según el catálogo de Mercado Libre ▪ Accesorios para Vehículos ▪ Agro ▪ Alim...
Configuración de envío • Configuración de envío: Se modifica la descripción y el costo del envío para el producto
Consideraciones: • Para la publicación, solo estarán disponibles los que sean tipo Producto.
Publicación de productos
Una vez configurado y guardado los campos del producto se podrá publicar este producto a la tienda por medio del botón Pub...
Administrador de la tienda
Administrador de Mercado Libre En el administrador es donde se podrá validar la información de las publicaciones, pedidos ...
Publicación
Publicación Pestañas: • Sincronizados: Mostrará los productos publicados. • No sincronizados: Mostrará los productos por p...
Pedidos
Pedidos Al abrir la sección de Pedidos del Administrador de la Tienda, se descargarán de forma automática los pedidos que ...
Pedidos En la parte izquierda de la consulta se tendrá un panel, este contendrá la información detallada del pedido selecc...
Consideraciones • Los pedidos se generan de forma automática si los productos existen en el sistema y cuenten con existenc...
Resumen de publicaciones
Resumen de publicaciones
Resumen de pedidos
Resumen de pedidos
Seguimiento y envío de pedidos
La generación de la Guía para el envío se realizará de acuerdo con lo que el usuario defina al momento de solicitarla esta...
Información de envío Cuando se capture la información de la guía y se sincronicen los pedidos, el pedido en la tienda virt...
Modo de envío: “Mercado envíos” Responsabilidades del vendedor Preparar el producto y llevarlo a un punto de despacho de M...
Seguimiento de pedidos (No especificado) Modo de envió “No especificado” Responsabilidades del vendedor El vendedor es el ...
Apoyanos a contestar la siguiente encuesta ¡NOS IMPORTA TU OPINIÓN! cade.com.mx/pages/encuestas
¡Gracias! www.cade.com.mx 55 5148 – 6400 © Derechosreservados Cade Soluciones en ERP, s.a. de c.v. Se prohíbesu copia,repr...
ahora podras vender tus productos en Mercado Libre - Amazon - Claro Shop administrados por Aspel SAE.

Published in: Business
  1. 1. Registra tu ASISTENCIA https://bit.ly/37x5ZoC
  2. 2. Taller SAE
  3. 3. AGENDA • JUGUEMOS • CADE NEWS • ¿Quién es CADE? • Taller SAE • Dudas • Encuesta
  4. 4. @cadesoluciones
  5. 5. CADE News
  Para nosotros es un gusto atenderte, déjanos tus datos y de inmediato nos comunicaremos ¡CONTIGO!
  7. 7. ¿Quiénes somos?
  8. 8. MODELO DE NEGOCIO • Somos expertos en tecnología para ayudar a nuestros clientes en adoptar la Transformación Digital para maximizar su potencial y asegurar el éxito ante los nuevos retos del mercado.
  9. 9. 1 2 3 EXPERIENCIA 30 AÑOS DE EXPERIENCIA EN LA ENTREGA DE SOLUCIONES TECNOLÓGICAS SEGMENTO Estamos focalizados en el segmento de las PYMES LÍNEA DE NEGOCIO
  10. 10. Centro de Capacitación • Cursos y eventos de Aspel motivamos a nuestros clientes a compartir sus experiencias con usuarios como ellos creando comunidades de colaboracion
  11. 11. Jose Luis Nochebuena
  12. 12. Taller SAE 8
  13. 13. Instalación
  14. 14. Características de instalación • Los requerimientos básicos de la PC son los siguientes: • Procesador 32 bits (x86) o 64 bits (x64) Core 2 de 2 GHz • 2 GB de RAM • 610 MB de espacio libre en disco duro • Microsoft Windows® 8.1 y 10 • Microsoft Windows Server® 2012, 2016 y 2019
  15. 15. Traducción
  16. 16. Traducción de información • La traducción es lineal por número de empresa • Solo es posible traducir datos de la versión de SAE 7.0
  17. 17. Tiendas Virtuales
  18. 18. ¿Por qué implementar tiendas virtuales? Entre 2017 y 2018 el país pasó de contar con un 7% de internautas consumidores en línea a 38%, con lo que se han logrado generar más de $4 MDP. El 52% las prefiere porque ahorran tiempo, mientras que el 48% compra en internet porque encuentra más descuentos y promociones que en las tiendas físicas. De acuerdo a los datos ofrecidos por la Asociación de Internet.mx, las ventas online en México han presentado un crecimiento del 59% en lo que va del año. Galeano, Susana (2019). Marketing4ecommerce. México. Recuperado de: https://marketing4ecommerce.mx/las-ventas-online-en-mexico-se-incrementan-59-durante-primer-semestre-de-2019/
  19. 19. • Publicar y administrar los productos del Inventario de Aspel SAE, en las tiendas virtuales. Funcionamiento • Administrar y dar seguimiento a las ventas realizadas por usuarios de las tiendas virtuales por medio del sistema Aspel SAE
  20. 20. Configuración general Para poder configurar los parámetros de las tiendas virtuales, el usuario primero debe tener su registro en la tienda (Claro Shop y/o Mercado libre) Manual para vendedores Mercado Libre: https://vendedores.mercadolibre.com.mx/ Manual para vendedores Claro Shop: https://www.claroshop.com/l/vender-en-internet
  21. 21. Configuración general Una vez con el registro de cada tienda virtual procederá según sea el caso a dar permisos a la aplicación para poder acceder a los API’s de los servidores de las tiendas virtuales, Para estos casos referirse a los servicios al cliente de cada tienda para mayor información. Una API (Application Programming Interface) es un conjunto de definiciones y protocolos que se utiliza para desarrollar e integrar el software de las aplicaciones.
  22. 22. Configuración general Una vez proporcionados los permisos necesarios se procede a introducir los usuarios y contraseñas de las tiendas según sea el caso
  23. 23. Claro Shop
  24. 24. Configuración de acceso
  25. 25. Para iniciar sesión se debe introducir la Llave publica y Llave privada proporcionado por Claro shop Configuración de acceso
  26. 26. Configuración de la tienda
  27. 27. Configuración de la tienda Almacén: Se recomienda tener un almacén destinado a las tiendas virtuales de lo contrario tomara los datos de existencias del almacén normal Folios pedidos: Se permitirá añadir un folio para los pedidos generados en vinculación a la tienda (Parámetros del sistema/ Ventas/ Por documento) Listas de precios: Se tiene la posibilidad de añadir dos listas de precios (Público y oferta)
  28. 28. Consideraciones • Las listas de precios deben de mantenerse habilitando los impuestos incluidos • Las listas definidas para las tiendas virtuales no pueden ser utilizadas para las ventas normales • En caso de que no se requiera la sincronización automática se debe configurar en 0 (cero) minutos.
  29. 29. Configuración de productos
  30. 30. Configuración de productos Una vez realizada la configuración de estos parámetros, el usuario podrá realizar la configuración de los productos que requiera publicar en la tienda. • Dar de alta un nuevo producto • Modificar un producto existente • Agregar productos desde el administrador de Claro Shop
  31. 31. Campos publicación • Generar basado en: Esta opción copia la configuración de otro producto de Claro Shop. • Título: Establece el título del producto para la tienda . • SKU: Clave interna del producto por defecto se copia la clave del producto (Modificable) • EAN/UPC: Código EAN/UPC del producto (Clave alterna del proveedor y clave interna). • Estatus: Estatus de la publicación del producto (Activo/Inactivo). • Tiempo embarque: Tiempo en que se surte el producto al consumidor final (en días) valores menores a 100
  32. 32. • Marca: Marca del producto según los catálogos de Claro Shop. • Categoría Categoría del producto según catálogo de Claro Shop. • Dimensiones de producto (cm): Serán consideradas para realizar el cálculo de peso volumétrico para el cálculo de las guías según Claro shop • Cantidad a publicar: Existencias en el almacén seleccionado en los parámetros de la tienda. • Precio oferta y precio publico: Según la lista de precios configurada en los parámetros de la tienda. • Peso (Kg): Peso físico del producto considerado en kilogramos y configurado en los datos del producto. Campos publicación
  33. 33. Descripción específica Para este valor se tomará el campo de observaciones del producto. Descripción especifica
  34. 34. Imagen URL de la foto en un servidor público de internet Imágenes Consideraciones: Las propiedades de las imágenes deben ser: • Mínimo 600px X 600px y máximo 800px X 800px • Peso máximo 100 Kb • Formato JPG o PNG
  35. 35. Consideraciones: • Las dimensiones del producto son consideradas para el calculo del peso volumétrico del producto, se calcula con la siguiente formula de la guías según Claro Shop Alto x Ancho x Profundidad / 5000 • La sumatoria de todos los productos que se quieran incluir en la guía no debe ser mayor 65 kg volumétricos o físicos • Para la publicación, solo estarán disponibles los que sean tipo Producto.
  36. 36. Publicación de productos
  37. 37. Una vez configurado y guardado los campos del producto se podrá publicar este producto a la tienda por medio del botón Publicar o desde el administrador de Claro Shop con la opción de Sincronizar. Publicación de productos
  38. 38. Administrador de la tienda
  39. 39. Administrador de Claro Shop En el administrador es donde se podrá validar la información de las publicaciones, pedidos así como el resumen de ambas. Las opciones de este administrador dependiendo de la ventana seleccionada van desde la eliminación hasta la visualización actual de los movimientos generados desde Aspel SAE a la tienda Claro Shop
  40. 40. Publicación
  41. 41. Publicación Pestañas: • Sincronizados: Mostrará los productos publicados. • No sincronizados: Mostrará los productos por publicar
  42. 42. Publicación • Agregar productos: Añadir productos a publicar (F2) • Editar: Se desplegará la ventana del detalle de productos y servicios. • Eliminar publicación: Al aceptar se borrará el registro de la consulta de Claro shop en SAE y de igual manera se dará de baja la publicación en la tienda virtual. • Copiar/Pegar: Si es necesario hacer un cambio sobre varios productos, se contará con las opciones de Copiar y Pegar que permitirán editar los campos “Categoría” y “Tiempo de embarque”.
  43. 43. Pedidos
  44. 44. Pedidos Al abrir la sección de Pedidos del Administrador de la Tienda, se descargarán de forma automática los pedidos que tengan el estatus de pendientes de la tienda y se darán de alta como documentos de Pedidos en el sistema • Generar pedido en SAE a partir de un pedido de Claro shop. • Consultar el documento generado a partir del pedido de Claro shop.
  45. 45. Pedidos En la parte izquierda de la consulta se tendrá un panel, este contendrá la información detallada del pedido seleccionado • Detalle envió: Se observará la información del Cliente que genero el pedido. • Productos: Se visualizará la información de los productos del pedido.
  46. 46. Consideraciones • Los pedidos se generan de forma automática si los productos existen en el sistema y cuenten con existencias. • En caso contrario no se generara el pedido de SAE, y se tendrá que generar manualmente el pedido y el usuario definirá cuales productos podrá incluir o sustituir por los dados de alta en SAE. • Una vez generado el pedido en SAE este podrá ya ser administrado desde el sistema de acuerdo a las reglas de los pedidos.
  47. 47. Resumen de publicaciones
  48. 48. Resumen de publicaciones
  49. 49. Resumen de pedidos
  50. 50. Resumen de pedidos
  51. 51. Seguimiento y envío de pedidos
  52. 52. La generación de la Guía para el envío se realizará de acuerdo con lo que el usuario defina al momento de solicitarla esta guía puede ser automática o manual, en caso de que se elija la automática Claro Shop enviará por correo el número de guía y fletera. • Si el usuario opta por la manual, el proporcionará la información necesaria y dará seguimiento a la guía informando a la tienda el flujo de la guía hasta que sea entregada al comprador. Guía de envíos
  53. 53. Información de envío
  54. 54. Pendiente Realizar la salida del producto de sus almacenes esto debe ser enlazando el pedido a una remisión, nota de venta o factura. Entrar al ultimo documento enlazado al pedido, seleccionar la opción "información de envió“ capturar los campos “Modo de envío”, “Paquetería” y “Fecha de envío” Embarcado / Enviado Modo de envío. • Manual capturar los campos “Fecha de recepción”, “Factura (xml)” y “Evidencia de entrega • Automático: Claro Shop se encarga de realizar la actualización del estatus del envío y el pedido correspondiente. Entregado Cambio de estados de pedidos
  55. 55. Mercado Libre
  56. 56. Configuración de acceso
  57. 57. Una vez proporcionados los permisos necesarios se procede a introducir el usuario y contraseña de la tienda Configuración de acceso
  58. 58. Configuración de la tienda
  59. 59. Configuración de la tienda Almacén: Se recomienda tener un almacén destinado a las tiendas virtuales de lo contrario tomara los datos de existencias del almacén normal Folios pedidos: Se permitirá añadir un folio para los pedidos generados en vinculación a la tienda (Parámetros del sistema/ Ventas/ Por documento) Listas de precios: Se selecciona la lista de precios configurada para la tienda
  60. 60. Consideraciones • Las listas de precios deben de mantenerse habilitando los impuestos incluidos • Las listas definidas para las tiendas virtuales no pueden ser utilizadas para las ventas normales • En caso de que no se requiera la sincronización automática se debe configurar en 0 (cero) minutos. • Se guardaran las credenciales del acceso a la tienda para que se pueda realizar la sincronización automática con la casilla Iniciar sesión automáticamente
  61. 61. Configuración de productos
  62. 62. Configuración de productos Una vez realizada la configuración de estos parámetros, el usuario podrá realizar la configuración de los productos que requiera publicar en la tienda. • Dar de alta un nuevo producto • Modificar un producto existente • Agregar productos desde el administrador de Mercado Libre
  63. 63. Campos publicación • Cantidad a publicar: Existencias en el almacén seleccionado en los parámetros de la tienda. • Generar basado en: Esta opción copia la configuración de otro producto de Mercado Libre. • Condición del producto: Nuevo/ Usado • Tipo de publicación: Gratis/ Clásica/ Premium • Modo envío: Mercado envío/ No especificado • Envío gratis: Si/ No • Precio publicación: Precio del producto según la lista de precios configurada en los parámetros de la tienda. • Dimensiones del Producto: Mayores a 1 (CM) Mas información del tipo de publicación: https://www.mercadolibre.com.mx/ayuda/Tarifas-y-facturacion_1044
  64. 64. Imágenes • Imagen: Añade hasta 3 imágenes desde el sistema para la publicación de tu producto https://es.imgbb.com/
  65. 65. Categoría • Categoría: Categoría del producto según el catálogo de Mercado Libre ▪ Accesorios para Vehículos ▪ Agro ▪ Alimentos y Bebidas ▪ Animales y Mascotas ▪ Antigüedades y Colecciones ▪ Arte, Papelería y Mercería ▪ Autos, Motos y Otros ▪ Bebés ▪ Belleza y Cuidado Personal ▪ Celulares y Telefonía ▪ Computación ▪ Consolas y Videojuegos ▪ Cámaras y Accesorios ▪ Deportes y Fitness ▪ Electrodomésticos ▪ Electrónica, Audio y Video ▪ Herramientas y Construcción ▪ Hogar, Muebles y Jardín ▪ Industrias y Oficinas ▪ Inmuebles ▪ Instrumentos Musicales ▪ Joyas y Relojes ▪ Etc. Mas información del catálogo de categorías: https://www.mercadolibre.com.mx/categorias#menu=categories
  66. 66. Configuración de envío • Configuración de envío: Se modifica la descripción y el costo del envío para el producto
  67. 67. Consideraciones: • Para la publicación, solo estarán disponibles los que sean tipo Producto.
  68. 68. Publicación de productos
  69. 69. Una vez configurado y guardado los campos del producto se podrá publicar este producto a la tienda por medio del botón Publicar o desde el administrador de Mercado Libre con la opción de Sincronizar. Publicación de productos
  70. 70. Administrador de la tienda
  71. 71. Administrador de Mercado Libre En el administrador es donde se podrá validar la información de las publicaciones, pedidos así como el resumen de ambas. Las opciones de este administrador dependiendo de la ventana seleccionada van desde la eliminación hasta la visualización actual de los movimientos generados desde Aspel SAE a la tienda Mercado Libre
  72. 72. Publicación
  73. 73. Publicación Pestañas: • Sincronizados: Mostrará los productos publicados. • No sincronizados: Mostrará los productos por publicar Una vez generado el pedido en SAE este podrá ya ser administrado desde el sistema de acuerdo a las reglas de los pedidos.
  74. 74. Pedidos
  75. 75. Pedidos Al abrir la sección de Pedidos del Administrador de la Tienda, se descargarán de forma automática los pedidos que tengan el estatus de pendientes de la tienda y se darán de alta como documentos de Pedidos en el sistema • Generar pedido en SAE a partir de un pedido de Mercado Libre • Consultar el documento generado a partir del pedido de Mercado Libre
  76. 76. Pedidos En la parte izquierda de la consulta se tendrá un panel, este contendrá la información detallada del pedido seleccionado • Detalle envió: Se observará la información del Cliente que genero el pedido. • Productos: Se visualizará la información de los productos del pedido.
  77. 77. Consideraciones • Los pedidos se generan de forma automática si los productos existen en el sistema y cuenten con existencias. • En caso contrario no se generara el pedido de SAE, y se tendrá que generar manualmente el pedido y el usuario definirá cuales productos podrá incluir o sustituir por los dados de alta en SAE. • Una vez generado el pedido en SAE este podrá ya ser administrado desde el sistema de acuerdo a las reglas de los pedidos.
  78. 78. Resumen de publicaciones
  79. 79. Resumen de publicaciones
  80. 80. Resumen de pedidos
  81. 81. Resumen de pedidos
  82. 82. Seguimiento y envío de pedidos
  83. 83. La generación de la Guía para el envío se realizará de acuerdo con lo que el usuario defina al momento de solicitarla esta guía puede ser automática o manual, en caso de que se elija la automática Mercado Libre enviará por correo el número de guía y fletera. • Si el usuario opta por la manual, el proporcionará la información necesaria y dará seguimiento a la guía informando a la tienda el flujo de la guía hasta que sea entregada al comprador. Guía de envíos
  84. 84. Información de envío Cuando se capture la información de la guía y se sincronicen los pedidos, el pedido en la tienda virtual cambiará a Embarcado.
  85. 85. Modo de envío: “Mercado envíos” Responsabilidades del vendedor Preparar el producto y llevarlo a un punto de despacho de Mercado Libre Mercado Libre se encarga de generar todas las actualizaciones y notificaciones a las cuentas del vendedor y comprador de Mercado Libre. Seguimiento pedido SAE: Salida de los productos de sus almacenes esto debe ser enlazando el pedido a una remisión, nota de venta o factura. Mercado Libre actualiza los estados del pedido, en SAE se actualiza automático con la sincronización. Seguimiento de pedidos (Mercado envíos)
  86. 86. Seguimiento de pedidos (No especificado) Modo de envió “No especificado” Responsabilidades del vendedor El vendedor es el responsable de entregar o enviar el pedido. El vendedor es el responsable de enviar un número de seguimiento y actualizar el estado del envío en Mercado Libre. Seguimiento del pedido en SAE. Salida de los productos de sus almacenes esto debe ser enlazando el pedido a una remisión, nota de venta o factura. El vendedor debe enviar y/o actualizar el estado de envío del pedido en Mercado Libre para que este avise al comprador de lo que está sucediendo con su compra. Información de envío
  87. 87. Escríbenos y déjanos tu número Apoyanos a contestar la siguiente encuesta ¡NOS IMPORTA TU OPINIÓN! cade.com.mx/pages/encuestas
  88. 88. ¡Gracias! www.cade.com.mx 55 5148 – 6400 © Derechosreservados Cade Soluciones en ERP, s.a. de c.v. Se prohíbesu copia,reproducciónparcial o total por cualquier medio electrónicoo impreso

