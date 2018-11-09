Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidentia...
Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain When Chef Anthony Bourdain wrote "Don't Eat Before...
Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain Written By: Anthony Bourdain. Narrated By: Anthony...
Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain Download Full Version Kitchen Confidential Audio O...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

8 views

Published on

Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

  1. 1. Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain When Chef Anthony Bourdain wrote "Don't Eat Before You Read This" in The New Yorker, he spared no one's appetite, revealing what goes on behind the kitchen door. In Kitchen Confidential, he expanded the appetizer into a deliciously funny, delectably shocking banquet that lays out his twenty-five years of sex, drugs, and haute cuisine. ​ From his first oyster in Gironda to the kitchen of the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center, from the restaurants of Tokyo to the drug dealers of the East Village, from the mobsters to the rats, Bourdain's brilliantly written and wonderfully read, wild-but-true tales make the belly ache with laughter. ​ From the Compact Disc edition.
  3. 3. Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain Written By: Anthony Bourdain. Narrated By: Anthony Bourdain Publisher: Random House (Audio) Date: February 2001 Duration: 9 hours 0 minutes
  4. 4. Biography & Memoir Audiobooks: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain Download Full Version Kitchen Confidential Audio OR Listen now

×