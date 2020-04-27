Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACTIVIDAD DE HARDWARE Y SOFTWARE CARLOS DAVID BENITEZ FIGUEROA ELIECER JOSE ARCIA JARAMILLO RAFAEL EDUARDO BELTRAN RAMIREZ...
- unidad central de procesamiento o CPU (por el acrónimo en inglés de central processing unit), o simplemente el procesado...
 Tarjeta de video  Disco duro, disquete, CD-ROM, DVD Otros  Caja de computadora  Puerto serie  Puerto paralelo  PS/2...
mientras espera que la instrucción sea retornada. Este problema es tratado en procesadores modernos en gran parte por los ...
1- MICROPROCESADOR: Es un circuito electrónico que actúa como Unidad Central de Proceso de un computador, proporcionando e...
· Bloque de registros: Los registros son celdas de memoria en donde queda almacenado un dato temporalmente. Existe un regi...
TIPOS DE MICROPROCESADORES Según la posición para instalarlo: · Horizontales: Tienen forma cuadrada con una ligera muesca ...
Físicamente se clasifican en: SIMM (SINGLE IN-LINE MEMORY MODULE): También conocido como Memoria EDO (Extended Data Out). ...
MEMORIA ROM (READ ONLY MEMORY): Es una memoria de solo lectura que contiene información sobre la configuración de la tarje...
DISCOS DUROS: Es una unidad de almacenamiento mecánica compuesta por uno o mas platos de material metálico resistente disp...
SOFTWARE . Se conoce como software1 al equipo lógico o soporte lógico de un sistema, que comprende el conjunto de los comp...
El escritorio suele mostrar íconos de aplicaciones, archivos y accesos directos más utilizados por el usuario. También sue...
Software de programación: Es el conjunto de herramientas que permiten al programador desarrollar programas informáticos, u...
Sistema operativo Un sistema operativo es un software de sistema, es decir, un conjunto de programas de computadora destin...
Sirven para administrar los recursos de hardware y de redes de un sistema informativo, como el CPU, memoria, dispositivos ...
Apple Inc., los sistemas operativos de Microsoft, y las implementaciones de software libre, como GNU/Linux o BSD producida...
distintos dispositivos del equipo y permite administrar, escalar y realizar interacción de tareas. Un sistema operativo, t...
ejecución, el sistema operativo continúa trabajando. Por ejemplo,muchos programas necesitan realizar acceso al teclado, ví...
FuncionesbásicasdelSistema Operativo El sistema operativo es un conjunto de programas que:  Inicializa el hardware del co...
El sistema operativo provee utilidades para:  Administración de Archivos y Documentos creados por usuarios  Ejecución co...
 Intercambio entre programas  Control y programación de los dispositivos de hardware  Administración de memoria  Admin...
Programandounacomputadora Un programa es una secuencia de instrucciones dadas a la computadora.Cuando el programador de so...
El Thread (hilo) Un thread es una parte separada de un proceso.Un proceso puede consistir de varios threads cada uno de lo...
Operativo Windows de 16 bits (antiguos).El escalonamiento por prioridades es mejor.Da respuestas a todos los procesos yayu...
normalmente en una unidad secundaria (como un disco), y es cargado en la RAM cuando la computadora es encendida.La ventaja...
- EQUIPO-SHARING/MULTI-USUARIO Estos Sistemas Operativoscomparten la computadora entre más de un usuario,y adopta técnicas...
- Linux (para computadoras y servidores) - Mac OS (para computadoras) - Chrome OS (para computadoras) - Android (para smar...
guardados en un servidor web.Muchos expertos especulan que esto traerá problemas de seguridad yprivacidad. Por ejemploOrku...
Permiten distribuir trabajos, tareas o procesos, entre un conjunto de procesadores. Puede ser que este conjunto de procesa...
El panel de control ha sido una parte inherente del sistema operativo de Microsoft Windows desde su lanzamiento (Windows 1...
  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD DE HARDWARE Y SOFTWARE CARLOS DAVID BENITEZ FIGUEROA ELIECER JOSE ARCIA JARAMILLO RAFAEL EDUARDO BELTRAN RAMIREZ INSTRUCTOR Ing. WALTER RIVERA BANQUET CORPORACION UNIVERSITARIA ANTONIO JOSE DE SUCRE CORPOSUCRE PROGRAMA DE DERECHO I SEMESTRE SINCELEJO – SUCRE 2016
  2. 2. - unidad central de procesamiento o CPU (por el acrónimo en inglés de central processing unit), o simplemente el procesador o microprocesador, es el componente en una computadora digital que interpreta las instrucciones y procesa los datos contenidos en los programas de la computadora. Las CPU proporcionan la característica fundamental de la computadora digital (la programabilidad) y son uno de los componentes necesarios encontrados en las computadoras de cualquier tiempo, junto con el almacenamiento primario y los dispositivos de entrada/salida. Se conoce como microprocesador el CPU que es manufacturado con circuitos integrados. Desde mediados de los años 1970, los microprocesadores de un solo chip han reemplazado casi totalmente todos los tipos de CPU, y hoy en día, el término "CPU" es aplicado usualmente a todos los microprocesadores. - COMPONENTES DEL CPU  Tarjeta madre  CPU o microprocesador  BIOS  Memoria RAM, memoria ROM  Bus  Entrada/salida  Fuente eléctrica o fuente de alimentación Periféricos  Teclado  Ratón, touchpad, lápiz óptico, pantalla táctil, Tableta digitalizadora  Monitor  Impresora  Tarjeta de sonido
  3. 3.  Tarjeta de video  Disco duro, disquete, CD-ROM, DVD Otros  Caja de computadora  Puerto serie  Puerto paralelo  PS/2  USB  Firewire  Tarjeta de red  Bus PCI - FUNCION DEL CPU La operación fundamental de la mayoría de los CPU, sin importar la forma física que tomen, es ejecutar una secuencia de instrucciones almacenadas llamadas "programa". Aquí se habla sobre los dispositivos conformes con la arquitectura Eckert-Mauchly común. El programa es representado por una serie de números que se mantentienen en una cierta clase de memoria de computador. Hay cuatro pasos que casi todos los CPU de Eckert-Mauchly usan en su operación: fetch, decode, execute, y writeback, (leer, decodificar, ejecutar, y escribir). El primer paso, leer (fetch), implica el recuperar una instrucción, (que es representada por un número o una secuencia de números), de la memoria de programa. La localización en la memoria del programa es determinada por un contador de programa (PC), que almacena un número que identifica la posición actual en el programa. En otras palabras, el contador de programa indica al CPU, el lugar de la instrucción en el programa actual. Después de que se lee una instrucción, el PC es incrementado por la longitud de la palabra de instrucción en términos de unidades de memoria.[4] Frecuentemente la instrucción a ser leída debe ser recuperada de memoria relativamente lenta, haciendo detener al CPU
  4. 4. mientras espera que la instrucción sea retornada. Este problema es tratado en procesadores modernos en gran parte por los cachés y las arquitecturas pipeline (ver abajo). La instrucción que el CPU lee desde la memoria es usada para determinar qué deberá hacer el CPU. En el paso de decodificación, la instrucción es dividida en partes que tienen significado para otras porciones del CPU. La manera en que el valor de la instrucción numérica es interpretado está definida por la arquitectura del conjunto de instrucciones (el ISA) del CPU.[5] A menudo, un grupo de números en la instrucción, llamado opcode, indica qué operación realizar. Las partes restantes del número usualmente proporcionan información requerida para esa instrucción, como por ejemplo, operandos para una operación de adición. Tales operandos se pueden dar como un valor constante (llamado valor inmediato), o como un lugar para localizar un valor, que según lo determinado por algún modo de dirección, puede ser un registro o una dirección de memoria. - COMPONENTES HARDWARE DEL CPU  TARJETA PRINCIPAL  TARJETA DE VIDEO INTEGRADA  TARJETAS DE RED Y LOS MODEM  FUENTE DE PODER  TARJETA MADRE  MEMORIA RAM  Disco Duro  Disco CD o DVD  Disquete 3 1/2  Procesador 
  5. 5. 1- MICROPROCESADOR: Es un circuito electrónico que actúa como Unidad Central de Proceso de un computador, proporcionando el control de las operaciones de cálculo. Se identifica rápido en una tarjeta madre porque esta acoplado a la misma en un socket, tiene forma cuadrada con un pequeño ventilador arriba y generan mucho calor PARTES INTERNAS DEL MICROPROCESADOR · Unidad Aritmético-Lógica (ALU): Es donde se efectúan las operaciones aritméticas (suma, resta, y a veces producto y división) y lógicas (and, or, not, etc.). · Decodificador de instrucciones: Allí se interpretan las instrucciones que van llegando y que componen el programa. Aquí entra en juego los compiladores e interpretes.
  6. 6. · Bloque de registros: Los registros son celdas de memoria en donde queda almacenado un dato temporalmente. Existe un registro especial llamado de indicadores, estado o flags, que refleja el estado operativo del Microprocesador. · Bus de datos: Aquel por donde la CPU recibe datos del exterior o por donde la CPU manda datos al exterior. · Bus de direcciones: Aquel, que es el utilizado por la CPU para mandar el valor de la dirección de memoria o de un periférico externo al que la CPU quiere acceder. · Bus de control: Aquel que usa una serie de líneas por las que salen o entran diversas señales de control utilizadas para mandar acciones a otras partes del computador. · Terminales de alimentación, por donde se recibe los voltajes desde la fuente de alimentación del computador. · Reloj del sistema, es un circuito oscilador o cristal de cuarzo, que oscila varios millones de veces por segundo. Es el que le marca el compás, el que le dicta a qué velocidad va a ejecutarse cualquier operación. Uno de los factores a tener en cuenta al comprar un computador es su velocidad, que se mide en MHz. De hecho, esa velocidad es la del reloj del sistema, el "corazón". PARTES EXTERNAS DEL MICROPROCESADOR · Disipador de Calor: Es una estructura metálica (por lo general de aluminio) que va montado encima del Microprocesador para ayudarlo a liberar el calor. · FanCooler: También conocidos como Electroventiladores y estos son unos pequeños ventiladores de color negro que van montados en el disipador de calor y a su vez en el Microprocesador, y que permite enfriar el disipador de calor del Microprocesador y a este ultimo también. Por lo general giran entre 3500 y 4500 r.p.m. y trabajan a 12 Volts.
  7. 7. TIPOS DE MICROPROCESADORES Según la posición para instalarlo: · Horizontales: Tienen forma cuadrada con una ligera muesca en una de sus esquinas que indica el primer Pin. Por lo general van acompañados de un disipador de calor y un fancooler y se instalan de forma horizontal, de allí su nombre. Están presentes en equipos de la familia X86 que no vallan montados en el Slot1, sino directamente en el Socket de la tarjeta madre. Socket 3-5 para equipos 80-486,586,686, AMD y Cyrix; Socket 7 para equipos Pentium I, algunos AMD y Cyrix ; Socket 370[2] FTPGA o PPGA para equipos Pentium III Intel Coopermine o algunos Celeron. Las velocidades varían desde 33 Mhz para 80-286, 200 Mhz para Pentium I, 1.1 Ghz para Celeron y Pentium III y 1.2 a 2 Ghz para algunos Pentium IV. La característica de Velocidad, Memoria Caché y Voltaje del Microprocesador casi siempre son indicadas por el fabricante en la parte frontal del Microprocesador. · Verticales: Se caracterizan porque están montados en una tarjeta electrónica con disipador de calor y fanCooler incorporado y se instalan verticalmente en un Slot parecido a una ranura de expansión. Las velocidades varían desde 233 Mhz para algunos Pentium II hasta 800 Mhz para Pentium III. La característica de Velocidad, Memoria Caché y Voltaje del Microprocesador casi siempre son indicadas por el fabricante en una de las partes laterales del Disipador de calor del Microprocesador MEMORIA RAM (RANDOM ACCESS MEMORY): Es una memoria de acceso aleatorio ya que los datos, se guardan de forma dinámica. Es volátil ya que pierde su información cuando se interrumpe la electricidad en el mismo. Su capacidad puede estar entre 512 Kbytes hasta 1 Gbyte.
  8. 8. Físicamente se clasifican en: SIMM (SINGLE IN-LINE MEMORY MODULE): También conocido como Memoria EDO (Extended Data Out). Es un modulo de memoria integrado simple de 30 pines para modelos x286 de PC a 72 pines para modelos x486-686 y algunos Pentium I y II. Trabajan a un bus de 66 Mhz y por lo general deben estar conectados en pares (Si van en Pentium). Esto se debe a que los buses de datos de las Pentium tienen un ancho de 64 Bits y los primero 80-486 - 686 (No todos) tienen un bus de datos de 32 Bits. Estas memorias trabajan a 60ns,70ns u 80ns, siendo las más rápidas las de 60 ns . DIMM (DUAL IN-LINE MEMORY MODULE): Tambien es conocido como SDRAM (Sequential-Dynamic Random Access Memory). Es un modulo de memoria integrado Dual Secuencial-Dinámica que posee 168 pines y trabajan a buses de 66 Mhz,100 Mhz,133 Mhz,400 Mhz y 800 Mhz. Pueden ser de 3.3 Volts para algunos PC-100 y PC-133 y 5 Volts para algunos PC-66. Trabajan a 7,8,10 ó 12 ns siendo las de 7 ns las más rápidas. RIMM O RANBUS: Debido al avance tecnológico del Microprocesador AMD K7, el cual puede llegar a funcionar con velocidades de bus FSB de 200MHz, una serie de fabricantes han preparado un nuevo tipo de memoria denominado módulo RIMM o RAMBUS, el cual utiliza los flancos de subida y bajada del reloj del Microprocesador, consiguiendo la comunicación a 200MHz. Obsérvese como la disposición de las muescas y pines de conexión han cambiado, con lo que probablemente tendremos que volver a cambiar de placa base. Actualmente, las RAMBUS están apareciendo en las placas con chipsets I810, pero es un consuelo pensar que dichas placas vienen con un adaptador para los antiguos módulos DIMM.
  9. 9. MEMORIA ROM (READ ONLY MEMORY): Es una memoria de solo lectura que contiene información sobre la configuración de la tarjeta madre y su compatibilidad con cierto hardware. Aquí se controla la fecha del sistema, secuencia de arranque del sistema, seguridad, discos fijos, cd-rom drivers, flopply drivers, Zip drivers, Red, MODEM, sonido, entre otros. Se reconoce porque es un chip grande que casi siempre esta cerca de una pila de reloj con las siglas AMIBIOS American Megatrend, PHOENIX, Award BIOS, entre otros. Este, es elBIOS (Basic Input Output System) del sistema y cada uno tiene una configuración especifica para el modelo de tarjeta madre donde este montado. Su capacidad es de 640 Kbytes y es reprogramable eléctricamente (EEPROM). MEMORIA VIRTUAL: Es el espacio libre que queda en el disco duro del PC que utiliza el sistema operativo (Windows por ejemplo) para facilitar y agilizar las tareas requeridas por el usuario. Para que un PC funcione sin problemas de memoria virtual, debe tener al menos 100 Mbytes de espacio libre en el disco duro. MEMORIA CACHÉ: Es una memoria que se encuentra en el nivel 2 (L2) del Microprocesador y se utiliza para guardar información de las operaciones de la ALU de la CPU. En alguna tarjetas madres para Pentium I, es externa, con la forma de una pequeña tarjeta parecida a un SIMM justo a un lado del Socket del procesador, casi siempre de color verde o marrón. MEMORIA MECÁNICA: Aquella que esta compuesta por discos duros, Discos flexibles, CD´s, ZIP´s, cintas magnéticas, etc. La capacidad esta determinada por el fabricante.
  10. 10. DISCOS DUROS: Es una unidad de almacenamiento mecánica compuesta por uno o mas platos de material metálico resistente dispuesto en un eje, encerrado en una cápsula. Son internos y por tanto, unidades fijas que no se pueden extraer. · TIPOS DE DISCOS DUROS · Discos ST: Creados por la Seagate Technology Corp. Tienen capacidades que van desde los 10 Mbytes hasta los 512 Mbytes y trabajan a una velocidad de unas 3600 r.p.m. · Discos IDE: Creados por la fusión de varias compañías y poseen capacidades que van desde los 512 Mbytes hasta los 30 Gbytes. Trabajan a velocidades que van desde los 3600 r.p.m. hasta las 7500 r.p.m. · Discos EIDE: Estos discos tienen capacidades superiores a los 32 Gbytes y trabajan a 7500 r.p.m. Utilizan una tecnología llamada UDMA (Ultra Acceso Directo a la Memoria) que les permite trabajar con mas eficiencia. · Discos SCSI: Estos discos pueden tener capacidades desde 1 Gbytes hasta unos 80 Gbytes y más. Trabajan a 10.000 r.p.m. y son más rápidos que los anteriores. Tienen una tarjeta controladora SCSI ( de allí su nombre) con su propia BIOS y generan mucho calor por su rapidez. Por lo general se les utilizan en servidores de red por su eficiencia
  11. 11. SOFTWARE . Se conoce como software1 al equipo lógico o soporte lógico de un sistema, que comprende el conjunto de los componentes lógicos necesarios que hacen posible la realización de tareas específicas, en contraposición a los componentes físicos que son llamados hardware. Los componentes lógicos incluyen, entre muchos otros, las aplicaciones informáticas; tales como el procesador de texto, que permite al usuario realizar todas las tareas concernientes a la edición de textos; el llamado software, tal como el sistema operativo, que básicamente permite al resto de los programas funcionar adecuadamente, facilitando también la interacción entre los componentes físicos y el resto de las aplicaciones, y proporcionando una interfaz con el usuario. El anglicismo "software" es el más ampliamente difundido al referirse a este concepto, especialmente en la jerga técnica; en tanto que el término sinónimo «logicial», derivado del término francés logiciel, es utilizado mayormente en países y zonas de influencia francesa. Su abreviatura es EL ESCRITORIO DE WINDOWS: es aquella interface de software que ha sido originalmente creada con el objetivo de generar un espacio de cómodo y fácil acceso a los programas y operaciones disponibles de una computadora. Es una interface gráfica en la cual se pueden disponer de diferente modo numerosos íconos, accesos, carpetas, archivos, barras de herramientas y programas. Todos ellos pueden haber sido previamente seleccionados y organizados por el usuario de acuerdo a sus necesidades específicas. PARA QUE SIRVEN: para hacer trabajos y poner el computador si es que hablas del escritorio físico de madera (http://gizmologia.hipertextual.netdna- cdn.com/files/2008/05/computer-desk.jpg) si hablas de el de Windows es el escritorio es la pantalla principal de trabajo presente en los sistemas operativos como Windows, Linux, Mac, entre otros. Se trata del punto de partida gráfico para realizar cualquier actividad en dentro de un sistema operativo gráfico.
  12. 12. El escritorio suele mostrar íconos de aplicaciones, archivos y accesos directos más utilizados por el usuario. También suele ser totalmente personalizable en sus colores, fondos, letras e íconos. Clasificación del software Si bien esta distinción es, en cierto modo, arbitraria, y a veces confusa, se puede clasificar al software de la siguiente forma: Software de sistema: Es aquel que permite que el hardware funcione. Su objetivo es desvincular adecuadamente al programador de los detalles del computador en particular que se use, aislándolo especialmente del procesamiento referido a las características internas de: memoria, discos, puertos y dispositivos de comunicaciones, impresoras, pantallas, teclados, etc. El software de sistema le procura al usuario y programador adecuadas interfaces de alto nivel y utilidades de apoyo que permiten su mantenimiento. Incluye entre otros: Sistemas operativos Controladores de dispositivo Herramientas de diagnóstico Herramientas de Corrección y Optimización Servidores Utilidades
  13. 13. Software de programación: Es el conjunto de herramientas que permiten al programador desarrollar programas informáticos, usando diferentes alternativas y lenguajes de programación, de una manera práctica. Incluye entre otros: Editores de texto Compiladores Intérpretes Enlazadores Depuradores Entornos de Desarrollo Integrados (IDE): Agrupan las anteriores herramientas, usualmente en un entorno visual, de forma que el programador no necesite introducir múltiples comandos para compilar, interpretar, depurar, etc.. Habitualmente cuentan con una avanzada interfaz gráfica de usuario (GUI). Software de aplicación: Aquel que permite a los usuarios llevar a cabo una o varias tareas específicas, en cualquier campo de actividad susceptible de ser automatizado o asistido, con especial énfasis en los negocios. Incluye entre otros: Aplicaciones de control y automatización industrial Aplicaciones ofimáticas Software educativo Software médico Software de Cálculo Numérico Software de Diseño Asistido (CAD) Software de Control Numérico (CAM)
  14. 14. Sistema operativo Un sistema operativo es un software de sistema, es decir, un conjunto de programas de computadora destinado a permitir una administración eficaz de sus recursos. Comienza a trabajar cuando se enciende el computador, y gestiona el hardware de la máquina desde los niveles más básicos, permitiendo también la interacción con el usuario. Un sistema operativo se puede encontrar normalmente en la mayoría de los aparatos electrónicos que utilicen microprocesadores para funcionar, ya que gracias a éstos podemos entender la máquina y que ésta cumpla con sus funciones (teléfonos móviles, reproductores de DVD, autoradios, computadoras, etc.). Un sistema operativo desempeña 5 funciones básicas en la operación de un sistema informático: suministro de interfaz al usuario, administración de recursos, administración de archivos, administración de tareas y servicio de soporte y utilidades. Interfaces del usuario Es la parte del sistema operativo que permite comunicarse con él de tal manera que se puedan cargar programas, acceder archivos y realizar otras tareas. Existen tres tipos básicos de interfaces: las que se basan en comandos, las que utilizan menús y las interfaces gráficas de usuario. Administración de recursos
  15. 15. Sirven para administrar los recursos de hardware y de redes de un sistema informativo, como el CPU, memoria, dispositivos de almacenamiento secundario y periféricos de entrada y de salida. Administración de archivos Un sistema de información contiene programas de administración de archivos que controlan la creación, borrado y acceso de archivos de datos y de programas. También implica mantener el registro de la ubicación física de los archivos en los discos magnéticos y en otros dispositivos de almacenamiento secundarios. Administración de tareas Los programas de administración de tareas de un sistema operativo administran la realización de las tareas informáticas de los usuarios finales. Los programas controlan que áreas tiene acceso al CPU y por cuánto tiempo. Las funciones de administración de tareas pueden distribuir una parte específica del tiempo del CPU para una tarea en particular, e interrumpir al CPU en cualquier momento para sustituirla con una tarea de mayor prioridad. Servicio de soporte Los servicios de soporte de cada sistema operativo dependerán de la implementación (programas orientados a diferentes tareas, como editores de texto, administradores de archivos, navegadores, etc.) particular de éste con la que estemos trabajando. Entre las más conocidas se pueden destacar las implementaciones de Unix, desarrolladas por diferentes empresas de software, los sistemas operativos de Apple Inc., como Mac OS X para las computadoras de
  16. 16. Apple Inc., los sistemas operativos de Microsoft, y las implementaciones de software libre, como GNU/Linux o BSD producidas por empresas, universidades, administraciones públicas, organizaciones sin fines de lucro y/o comunidades de desarrollo. Estos servicios de soporte suelen consistir en: Actualización de versiones. Mejoras de seguridad. Inclusión de alguna nueva utilidad (un nuevo entorno gráfico, un asistente para administrar alguna determinada función, ...). Controladores para manejar nuevos periféricos. Corrección de errores de software. Otros. No todas las utilidades de administración o servicios forman parte del sistema operativo, además de éste, hay otros tipos importantes de software de administración de sistemas, como los sistemas de administración de base de datos o los programas de administración de redes. El soporte de estos productos deberá proporcionarlo el fabricante correspondiente (que no tiene porque ser el mismo que el del sistema operativo). CLASIFICACION DE LOS SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS Unsistema operativopuede ser definido como un conjunto de programas especialmente hechos para la ejecución de varias tareas, en las que sirve de intermediario entre el usuario y la computadora.Este conjunto de programas que manejan el hardware de una computadora u otro dispositivo electrónico.Provee de rutinas básicas para controlar los
  17. 17. distintos dispositivos del equipo y permite administrar, escalar y realizar interacción de tareas. Un sistema operativo, tiene también como función,administrar todos los periféricos de una computadora. Es el encargado de mantener la integridad del sistema. Podemos decir queel sistema operativo es el programa más importante de la computadora. Existen muchos tipos de Sistemas Operativos, cuya complejidad varía dependiendo de qué tipo de funciones proveen, y en qué tipo de equipo puede ser usado.Algunos sistemas operativo permiten administrar gran cantidad de usuarios, en cambio otros controlan dispositivos de hardware como bombas de petróleo. Cuando elsistema operativocomienza a funcionar,inicia los procesos que luego va a necesitar para funcionar correctamente.Esos procesos pueden ser archivos que necesitan ser frecuentemente actualizados, o archivos que procesan datos útiles para el sistema. Es posible tener acceso a distintos procesos del sistema operativo, a través deladministrador de tareas, donde se encuentran todos los procesos que están en funcionamiento desde la inicialización del sistema operativo hasta su uso actual. Una de las atribuciones del sistema operativo es cargar en la memoria y facilitar la ejecución de los programas que el usuario utiliza.Cuando un programa está en
  18. 18. ejecución, el sistema operativo continúa trabajando. Por ejemplo,muchos programas necesitan realizar acceso al teclado, vídeo e impresora, así como accesos al disco para leer y grabar archivos.Todos esos accesos son realizados por el sistema operativo, que se encuentra todo el tiempo activo, prestando servicios a los programas que están siendo ejecutados. El sistema operativo también hace una adminstración de los recursos de la computadora,para evitar que los programas entren en conflicto. Por ejemplo, el sistema operativo evita que dos programas accedan simultáneamente al mismo sector de la memoria, lo que podría causar grandes problemas.El sistema operativo funciona como un "maestro", procurando que todos los programas y todos los componentes de la computadora funcionen de forma armónica.
  19. 19. FuncionesbásicasdelSistema Operativo El sistema operativo es un conjunto de programas que:  Inicializa el hardware del computador  Suministra rutinas básicas para controlar dispositivos  Permite administrar, escalonar e interactuar tareas  Mantiene la integridad de sistema Un Sistema Operativo muy simple,por ejemplo, para un sistema de control de seguridad, podría seralmacenado en una memoria ROM(Memoria de sólo Lectura: un chip que mantiene las instrucciones para el dispositivo), ytomar el control al ser conectado al equipo.Su primera tarea sería reajustar (y probablemente probar) los sensores de hardware y alarmas, y entonces activar una rutina que “escucha” ininterrumpidamente todos los sensores del sistema.Si el estado de cualquier sensor de entrada cambiara, se activaría una rutina de alarma. En un gran servidor multiusuario, con muchas computadoras conectadas a él,el Sistema Operativo es mucho más complejo.Tiene que administrar y ejecutar todos los pedidos de los usuarios y asegurar que ellos no interfieran entre sí.Tiene que compartir todos los dispositivos que son del tipo serial por naturaleza (equipos que sólo pueden ser usados por un usuario de cada vez, como impresoras y discos) entre todos los usuarios que piden utilizar este tipo de servicios.El Sistema Operativo puede ser almacenado en un disco, y determinadas partes de él son cargadas en la memoria del computador (RAM) cuando es necesario.
  20. 20. El sistema operativo provee utilidades para:  Administración de Archivos y Documentos creados por usuarios  Ejecución controlada de Programas  Comunicación entre usuarios y con otras computadoras  Administración depedidos de usuarios para usar programas y espacio de almacenamiento. Adicionalmente, el Sistema Operativo necesitaría presentar a cada usuario una interfaz que acepte, interprete, y ejecute comandos o programas del usuario.Esta interfaz es normalmente llamada SHELL o intérprete de línea de comando (CLI). En algunos sistemas podría ser una simple línea de texto que utilicen palabras claves; en otros sistemas podrían ser gráficas, usando ventanas y un dispositivo señalador como un mouse. LasDistintas Partesde unSistemaOperativo El sistema operativo de una computadora que es usado por muchas personas al mismo tiempo, es un sistema complejo.Contienemillones de líneas de instrucciones escritas por programadores.Para hacer los sistemas operativos más fáciles se ser escritos,son construidos como un conjunto de módulos, siendo cada módulo responsable de realizar una función.Los módulos típicos en un gran Sistema Operativo multiusuario generalmente son:  Núcleo (Kernel en inglés)  Administrador de procesos  Scheduler  Administrador de archivos El Núcleo-EjecuciónenTiempo-Real Elnúcleo de un sistema operativo es algunas veces llamado EJECUCION en tiempo real. Algunas de las funciones ejecutadas son:
  21. 21.  Intercambio entre programas  Control y programación de los dispositivos de hardware  Administración de memoria  Administración de procesos  Escalonamiento de tareas  Comunicación entre procesos  Procesamiento de excepciones y de interrupciones Nuestro sistema simple de monitorización de seguridad (que vimos arriba) no tendría todas las funciones mencionadas,ya que probablemente sería un sistema mono-tarea, ejecutando sólo un programa.Por lo tanto, no necesitaría gestionar cambios entre más de un programa o permitir comunicación entre programas(comunicación entre procesos). La administración de la memoria sería innecesaria, ya que el programa residiría permanentemente en la ROM o en una EPROM (una forma programable especial de ROM). Un sistema operativo diseñado para administrar un gran número de usuarios necesitaría de un núcleo para ejecutar todas las funciones descriptas. Los programas de los usuarios generalmente son almacenados en disco y necesitan ser cargados en memoria antes de ser ejecutados. Esto plantea la necesidad de administrar la memoria, ya que la memoria de la computadora necesitaría ser explorada para localizar un área librepara cargar un programa de usuario en la misma. Cuando el usuario finaliza la ejecución del programa, la memoria consumida por éste necesita ser liberada y puesta a disposición de otro usuario cuando la solicite.
  22. 22. Programandounacomputadora Un programa es una secuencia de instrucciones dadas a la computadora.Cuando el programador de software (una persona que escribe programas para que sean ejecutados en una computadora)desarrolla un programa, este es convertido en una larga lista de instrucciones que son ejecutadas por el sistema operativo de la computadora. Tratándose de sistemas operativos, se habla de un proceso más que de un programa. En los sistemas operativos modernos,sólo una porción de un programa es cargada en cada instante.El resto del programa espera en una unidad de disco hasta que se necesite del mismo. Esto economiza espacio de memoria. Los programas en la computadora son ejecutados por procesadores.Un procesador es un chip en la computadora que ejecuta instrucciones de programas. Los procesadores ejecutan millones de instrucciones por segundo. Un Proceso Un proceso o tarea es una porción de un programa en alguna fase de ejecución. Un programa puede consistir de varias tareas, cada una con funcionamiento propio o como una unidad (tal vez comunicándose entre sí periódicamente).
  23. 23. El Thread (hilo) Un thread es una parte separada de un proceso.Un proceso puede consistir de varios threads cada uno de los cuáles es ejecutado separadamente.Por ejemplo, un thread podría realizar el refresco de los gráficos de la pantalla, otro thread trataría sobre la impresión, otro thread se encargaría del mouse y el teclado.Esto brinda buenos tiempos de respuesta en programas complejos.Windows Server es un ejemplo de un sistema operacional que soporta multi-thread. Sistemas operativosMultiproceso Algunos sistemas ejecutan sólo un único proceso,otros sistemas ejecutan múltiples procesos a lavez.La mayoría de las computadoras están basadas enun único procesador, y un procesador puede ejecutar sólo una instrucción cada vez. Por lo tanto,como es posible que un único procesador ejecute procesos múltiples? La respuesta inmediata es que no lo hace de ese modo.El procesador ejecuta un proceso por un periodo pequeño de tiempo, y entonces se mueve al próximo proceso y así continuamente.Como el procesador ejecuta millones de instrucciones por segundo, da la impresión de que muchos procesos están siendo ejecutados al mismo tiempo. En un sistema operativo que soporta más de un proceso a la vez, algún mecanismo debe ser usado para intercalar tareas. Hay dos maneras para hacer este cambio:  Escalonamiento por Cooperación: indica que una tarea que está siendo ejecutada actualmente dejará voluntariamente en algún momento el procesador y permitirá que otros procesos sean ejecutados.  Escalonamiento por Prioridades: significa que una tarea corriente será interrumpida y el procesador se dedica a otro proceso en estado de espera. El problema del cambio por cooperación es que un proceso podría tardar y así denegar la ejecución de otros procesos.Un ejemplo de un sistema de cooperación es el Sistema
  24. 24. Operativo Windows de 16 bits (antiguos).El escalonamiento por prioridades es mejor.Da respuestas a todos los procesos yayuda a prevenir el “cuelgue” de los equipos.Windows Server es un ejemplo de tal sistema operativo. Escalonamiento (Scheduling) La decisión decuál es el próximo proceso que debe ser ejecutado es llamado escalonamiento (scheduling),y puede ser hecho de una gran variedad de maneras. Los escalonamientos por cooperación generalmente son muy simples, ya que los procesos son organizados en una fila circular (ROUND ROBIN).Cuando el proceso actual termina, va hacia el fin de la fila. El proceso que queda primero en la fila es ejecutado, y todos los procesos se mueven un lugar hacia arriba en la fila.Eso provee una medida justa, pero no impide que un proceso monopolice el sistema. El escalonamiento por prioridad usa un reloj en tiempo real que genera una interrupción a intervalos regulares (digamos, cada 1/100 de un segundo).Cada vez que una interrupción ocurre, el procesador se mueve a otra tarea.Los sistemas operativos que generalmente usan ese tipo de escalonamiento le atribuyen prioridades cada proceso, de tal manera quealgunos pueden ser ejecutados más frecuentemente que otros. CargadelSistema Operativo El Sistema Operativopuede ser cargado en la memoria de una computadora de dos maneras.  Ya está presente en la ROM  Es cargado desde el disco cuando la computadora es encendida. Si el Sistema Operativo ya está presente en la ROM(en sistemas de controladores industriales, bombas de petróleo, etc), tomará el control inmediato del procesador al ser encendido. En sistemas más complejos,el Sistema Operativo es almacenado
  25. 25. normalmente en una unidad secundaria (como un disco), y es cargado en la RAM cuando la computadora es encendida.La ventaja de ese tipo de sistemas es que el escalonamiento es más fácil de hacer y programar. El PROCESO BOOTSTRAP Describe la acción de la carga inicial del sistema operativo desde disco hacia la RAM.Una pequeña rutina almacenada en la ROM, llamada CARGADOR BOOTSTRAP o IPL(Cargador de Programa Inicial), lee una rutina especial de carga en el disco. En sistemas basados en discos,esa rutina normalmente reside en la pista 00, sector 00 (o 01), y es llamado el sector de booting.El código contenido en ese sector es transferido hacia la RAM, y entonces es ejecutada. Tiene la responsabilidad exclusiva de cargar el resto del sistema operativo en la memoria. Tiposdiferentes deprocesamientosen sistemas operativos Los Sistemas operativos están divididos en categorías que definen sus características.Los Sistemas Operativos pueden usar combinaciones de esas categorías descritas a continuación. - BATCH (en LOTE) El tipo más antiguo de SOpermite que sólo un programa sea ejecutado cada vez.El programa que es cargado en la computadora es ejecutado completamente.Los datos usados por el programa no pueden ser modificados mientras el programa está siendo ejecutado.Cualquier error en el programa o en los datos significa comenzar todo nuevamente. - INTERACTIVO Estospermiten la modificación y entrada de datos durante la ejecución del programa.
  26. 26. - EQUIPO-SHARING/MULTI-USUARIO Estos Sistemas Operativoscomparten la computadora entre más de un usuario,y adopta técnicas de escalonamiento por prioridades. - MULTI-TAREAS Más de un proceso puede ser ejecutado concurrentemente.El procesador escalona rápidamente entre los procesos. Un usuario puede tener más de un proceso ejecutado cada vez. - TIEMPO REAL El Sistema Operativo monitoriza varias entradas que afectan la ejecución de procesos,cambiando los modelos de computadoras del ambiente, afectando las salidas, dentro de un periodo de tiempo garantizado (normalmente < 1 segundo). - MULTI-PROCESAMIENTO Un computador que tiene más de un procesador, dedicados a la ejecución de procesos. Lossistemas operativosmás conocidos. Sin dudas, el sistema operativo más conocido es Windows, desarrollado por la empresa Microsoft. Los sistemas operativos más populares: - Microsoft Windows (para computadoras). Que es Microsoft? - Windows Server (para servidores)
  27. 27. - Linux (para computadoras y servidores) - Mac OS (para computadoras) - Chrome OS (para computadoras) - Android (para smartphones) - Windows Phone(para smartphones) - iOS (para smartphones) - BlackBerry OS (para smartphones) Que esunSistema Operativo deInternet Cuando nos preguntamos cual es la aplicación más utilizada actualmente,todo indica al navegador de internet.Esto lleva a la deducción,que el actual DOS (sigla que determina el tipo de sistema operativo que utilizamos actualmente como un "sistema operativo de disco"), será sustituido por el IOS, el sistema operativo de Internet,dónde todo depende de la red de redes.La primera objeción a este cambio podría haber sido el hecho de que internet en general suele ser más lenta que el disco, sin embargo, eso cambió ,ya que las conexiones de hoy permiten un acceso a datos estable y rápido. Cuálessonlas ventajasdel IOS? Todas las aplicaciones del IOS dependen de Internet, por lo tanto,no es necesario bajar e instalar ningún tipo de programa,o en el caso que sea necesario, será muy simple para realizar para el usuario.La actualización del software es automática, proporcionando una actualización permanente.Al hacer clic en "Guardar" los datos también son
  28. 28. guardados en un servidor web.Muchos expertos especulan que esto traerá problemas de seguridad yprivacidad. Por ejemploOrkut,quitó a las personas del anonimato proporcionado por los "nicks" o apodos. Actualmente la gran mayoría exponen nombre y foto verdaderos en la red. También podemos citar a los Blogs, Fotologs y Web-mails, que mantienen los mensajes de los usuarios en un servidor de internet.Poco a poco la preocupación de mantener los datos en la red está siendo olvidada.La ventaja es que el IOS tendrá la misma "cara" en cualquier lugar desde donde fuera accedido.El usuario tendrá el mismo escritorio en casa y en el trabajo, con todas sus configuraciones, favoritos, programas y documentos accesibles en todo lugar que tenga acceso a Internet. Un claro ejemplo es la web www.protopage.com,que nos permite crear una "página inicial" con apuntes y favoritos accesibles desde cualquier lugar.Protopage proporciona un escritorio con ventanas e inclusive un "wallpaper" que puede ser cambiado de acuerdo al gusto del usuario. En la actualidad, uno de los mejores ejemplos de sistemas operativos basados en Internet es sin lugar a dudas Google Chrome OS, una herramienta realmente fascinante, ya que logra el equilibrio perfecto entre velocidad de procesos, versatilidad y productividad. Sistemas Operativos de tiempo compartido. Permiten la simulación de que el sistema y sus recursos son todos para cada usuario. El usuario hace una petición a la computadora, esta la procesa tan pronto como le es posible, y la respuesta aparecerá en la terminal del usuario. Los principales recursos del sistema, el pocesador, la memoria, dispositivos de E/S, son continuamente utilizados entre los diversos usuarios, dando a cada usuario la ilusión de que tiene el sistema dedicado para sí mismo. Esto trae como consecuencia una gran carga de trabajo al Sistema Operativo, principalmente en la administración de memoria principal y secundaria. Sistemas Operativos distribuidos.
  29. 29. Permiten distribuir trabajos, tareas o procesos, entre un conjunto de procesadores. Puede ser que este conjunto de procesadores esté en un equipo o en diferentes, en este caso es trasparente para el usuario. Existen dos esquemas básicos de éstos. Un sistema fuertemente acoplado es a es aquel que comparte la memoria y un reloj global, cuyos tiempos de acceso son similares para todos los procesadores. En un sistema débilmente acoplado los procesadores no comparten ni memoria ni reloj, ya que cada uno cuenta con su memoria local. Sistemas Operativos de red. Son aquellos sistemas que mantienen a dos o más computadoras unidas através de algún medio de comunicación (físico o no), con el objetivo primordial de poder compartir los diferentes recursos y la información del sistema. Sistemas Operativos paralelos. En estos tipos de Sistemas Operativos se pretende que cuando existan dos o más procesos que compitan por algún recurso se puedan realizar o ejecutar al mismo tiempo.En UNIX existe también la posibilidad de ejecutar programas sin tener que atenderlos en forma interactiva, simulando paralelismo (es decir, atender de manera concurrente varios procesos de un mismo usuario). Así, en lugar de esperar a que el proceso termine de ejecutarse (como lo haría normalmente), regresa a atender al usuario inmediatamente después de haber creado el proceso. PANEL DE CONTROL: de la interfaz gráfica de Windows permite a los usuarios que vean y que manipulen ajustes y controles del sistema básico, tales como Agregar nuevo hardware, Agregar o quitar programas, Cuentas de usuario y opciones de accesibilidad entre otras opciones de sonidos y pantalla. Applets adicionales pueden ser proporcionados por el software de terceros.
  30. 30. El panel de control ha sido una parte inherente del sistema operativo de Microsoft Windows desde su lanzamiento (Windows 1.0), con muchos de los applet actuales agregados en las últimas versiones. El panel de control es un programa independiente, no una carpeta como aparece, que está alcanzado del menú del comienzo, y se almacena en el directoriosystem32 de la miniapplet Conexiones de Red, quien tiene como función; instalar, configurar y reparar una red doméstica o corporativa. También sirve para compartir archivos y carpetas ¿PARA QUE SIRVE EL PANEL DE CONTROL? El panel de control es una parte de la interfaz gráfica de Windows que permite a los usuarios que vean y que manipulen ajustes y controles del sistema básico, tales como Agregar nuevo hardware, Agregar o quitar programas, Cuentas de usuario y opciones de accesibilidad entre otras opciones de sonidos y pantalla. Está formado por diferentes herramientas o utilidades que le permitirán configurar los dispositivos del computador. El número de utilidades que aparecen en el Panel de control depende de las opciones elegidas durante la instalación de Windows.

