Copy Link Here https://greatfull.fileoz.club/1119638291

Security is too important to be left in the hands of just one department or employee✔8213;it✔8217;s a concern of an entire enterprise. ❤bEnterprise Security Architecture⚡b shows that having a comprehensive plan requires more than the purchase of security software✔8213;it requires a framework for developing and maintaining a system that is proactive. The book is based around the SABSA layered framework. It provides a structured approach to the steps and processes involved in developing security architectures. It also considers how some of the major business issues likely to be encountered can be resolved.