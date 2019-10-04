Read Foremost (The Lost Princesses Book 2)

Author : Jody Hedlund

Synnopsis :

A second princess. Another key to the treasure. And a cruel king desperate to squelch the growing rebellion.Raised in an isolated abbey, Lady Maribel desires nothing more than to become a nun and continue practicing her healing arts. Sheâ€™s carefree and happy with her lifeâ€¦until a visitor comes to the abbey and reveals her true identity as one of the lost princesses.When he was a young boy, Edmund Chambers helplessly watched King Ethelwulf murder his family. Edmund escaped and has lived in the abbey ever since, uniquely trained to work with wild animals. Secretly, he loves Maribel and desperately hopes she doesnâ€™t complete her holy order vows.When King Ethelwulfâ€™s army arrives at the abbey to capture Maribel, she flees with Edmund across the desolate Highlands in an attempt to reach Adelaideâ€™s rebel army. Edmund can no longer hide his love, but can Maribel give up her dreams of becoming a nun to love him in return?YA books by Jody Hedlund:The Lost PrincessesPrequel Novella: Always Book 1: EvermoreBook 2: Foremost (Sept 2019)Book 3: Hereafter (Oct 2019)The Noble KnightsPrequel Novella: The Vow Book 1: An Uncertain ChoiceBook 2: A Daring SacrificeBook 3: For Love and HonorBook 4: A Loyal HeartBook 5: A Worthy Rebel Other books by Jody Hedlund:The Bride Ships SeriesBook 1: A Reluctant BrideBook 2: The Runaway Bride (March 2020)The Orphan Train SeriesPrequel Novella: An Awakened HeartBook 1: With You AlwaysBook 2: Together ForeverBook 3: Searching for YouThe Beacons of Hope SeriesPrequel Novella: Out of the Storm Book 1: Love UnexpectedBook 2: Hearts Made WholeBook 3: Undaunted HopeBook 4: Forever SafeBook 5: Never ForgetThe Michigan Brides CollectionUnending Devotion A Noble Groom Captured by Love The Hearts of Faith CollectionThe Preacherâ€™s Bride The Doctorâ€™s LadyRebellious Heart HistoricalLuther and KatharinaNewton and Polly

