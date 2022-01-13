Migrating to Atlassian Cloud is a strategic initiative for many organizations. Along with its multiple benefits, the migration and optimization introduces several challenges. In this webinar, learn how clients overcame challenges and appropriately prepared in order to successfully meet business and compliance needs, discuss the impact of optimization pre- and post-migration, and explore what may best fit your organization. Brandon Huff, VP, Atlassian (Cprime), and Pavel Fomin, Head of Migrations (Cprime), will share real client examples of successful migrations and optimizations. You will learn about real client examples of: - Well planned and executed Cloud migrations - Cloud optimization and governance - The impact of optimizing before or after a migration