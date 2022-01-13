Successfully reported this slideshow.
Successful Atlassian Cloud Migrations and Optimizations: Real Life Examples

Download to read offline

Technology
Jan. 13, 2022
37 views

Migrating to Atlassian Cloud is a strategic initiative for many organizations. Along with its multiple benefits, the migration and optimization introduces several challenges.

In this webinar, learn how clients overcame challenges and appropriately prepared in order to successfully meet business and compliance needs, discuss the impact of optimization pre- and post-migration, and explore what may best fit your organization.

Brandon Huff, VP, Atlassian (Cprime), and Pavel Fomin, Head of Migrations (Cprime), will share real client examples of successful migrations and optimizations.

You will learn about real client examples of:

- Well planned and executed Cloud migrations
- Cloud optimization and governance
- The impact of optimizing before or after a migration

  1. 1. ©2021 Cprime, Inc. All rights reserved and no copying without express written permission. CPRIME.COM | 877.800.5221
  2. 2. Successful Atlassian Cloud Migrations And Optimizations Real Life Examples
  3. 3. HOUSEKEEPING ITEMS Audio is streamed through your computer speakers, so make sure your audio is on and turned up. The recording and slides will be sent to everyone via email within 24-48 hours after the webinar concludes. Submit questions any time during this presentation via the Q&A box on the bottom panel of your screen.
  4. 4. SPEAKERS Brandon Huff VP, Technology Cprime Pavel Fomin Sr Director, Migrations & Managed Services Cprime
  5. 5. AGENDA 01 ATLASSIAN CLOUD OVERVIEW 02 CLOUD MIGRATION CONSIDERATIONS 03 CLOUD OPTIMIZATION CONSIDERATIONS 04 REAL WORLD EXAMPLES 05 KEEP THE CONVERSATION GOING/Q&A
  6. 6. Atlassian Cloud Overview Benefits & Considerations
  7. 7. BENEFITS OF ATLASSIAN CLOUD SaaS Model Availability/Scalability Latest Releases User Management Security Apps & Extensibility Performance TCO
  8. 8. THINGS TO CONSIDER Data Residency Compliance Support / SLAs Functionality Latest Releases System Admin Backend Access
  9. 9. Migration Considerations For a Successful Cloud Migration
  10. 10. STRATEGIC MIGRATION APPROACH Your On-Prem or Hybrid Environment Atlassian Cloud Staging Environment ASSESS • What applications are in scope? • Add-ons? • Integrations? • User Management? PLAN & PREP • With scope defined what migration strategy will we use? • What is our roadmap? • Assemble the team and tools (e.g. temporary servers, licensing) for the project TEST & MIGRATE • Test Migration • UAT/Issue Resolution • Plan for Production Migration • Production Migration LAUNCH & ENABLE • Data import into target system • Customizations, Welcome Users, Post Migration Support, Training SUPPORT • Admin support resources
  11. 11. • Business requirements & objectives • System & add-on compatibility • Core and custom feature gap analysis • User management • Integrations • Data portability • Migration methods & options • Timelines & project plan MIGRATION IMPACT ANALYSIS
  12. 12. 12 PARTS OF A STRATEGIC MIGRATION DATA MIGRATION LIFT AND SHIFT DATA • Optimize configuration for target destination • Improve on current configuration issues and performance • Adjust configuration to improve visibility, traceability, and data consistently to report and/or scale • Enforce best practices of solution capabilities • Ensure proper foundation is laid for growth and scalability OPTIMIZATION AND GOVERNANCE OPTIMIZE CONFIGURATION • Source and Target Data Analysis (Not needed with impact analysis) • Target System Setup and Data Mapping • Data Extraction from Source • Data transformation for Target import • Data Load to Target • Validation and Acceptance • Post Migration Support • Integrations TRANSFORMATION AND ADOPTION IMPROVE EFFICIENCY ON-GOING SUPPORT SUSTAINMENT • Ongoing administrative support • On-going configuration support • Process alignment for tool configuration • Role based Training • Administrative and governance training • Enablement workshops • Technical coaching • Execution Support • SME enablement
  13. 13. COMMON MIGRATION CHALLENGES Things to consider • Custom data migration • User migration • Integrations • Consolidations • Cloud Migration Assistants Data Migration User Migration Consolidations Integrations
  14. 14. Atlassian Cloud Optimization Considerations Functionality, Scaling and Compliance
  15. 15. WHY OPTIMIZE? Reduce Complexity Add Complexity introduces opportunities for issues and challenges as well as impacts the ability for usage across the greater organization Reduce Cost of Management & Maintenance Some of the greatest costs associated with the Atlassian Ecosystemcome with the cost of overhead and management – simplify to reduce the need for staff to just help manage the ecosystem Easy To Add Complexity, Difficult To Remove It Simplicity significantly reduces both the complexity and cost associated with the management and maintenance of your systems Simplicity Is Important Start Simple & Iteratively Enhance 15
  16. 16. HOW DOES OPTIMIZATION HELP? Enterprise-Wide Reporting Roadmapping, Dependencies, & More Strategic architectural planning includes projects, schemes, templates, and access management helping to reduce the time and money associated with rearchitecting later Prevent Unintentionally Silo’ing Standardization enables enterprise-wide reporting and reduces the overall cost and complexity of administration and significantly impacts the reliability and quality of reporting Ensure Real-Time, Reliable, On-Demand Reporting Capabilities Simplicity significantly reduces both the complexity and cost associated with the management and maintenance of your systems Why Standardization Is Important Getting The Most Out Of Jira 16
  17. 17. WHAT TO OPTIMIZE? Projects Architecture Should Be Consistent - Impacts To On Demand Reliable, Real-time, Reporting Schemes / Templates Schemes & Templates Help Manage The System– Impacts To Total Cost Of Ownership, Overhead, Management Impacts To Ecosystem Evaluation Of Impacts To Ecosystem Are Critical – Without This You Can Inadvertently Silo An Organization Or Negatively Impact Other Area’s Strategic Architectural Design is Key Ensuring You Get Out Of It What You Bought It For 17
  18. 18. OPTIMIZATION STEPS Strategic Architectural Planning Standardization enables enterprise wide reporting and reduces the overall cost and complexity of administration and significantly impacts the reliability and quality of reporting Standardization Standardization enables enterprise wide reporting and reduces the overall cost and complexity of administration and significantly impacts the reliability and quality of reporting Simplicity Simplicity significantly reduces both the complexity and cost associated with the management and maintenance of your systems 3 Keys to an Optimized Configuration Balancing Customization with Cost 18
  19. 19. GOVERNANCE MATTERS Mitigate Risk & Maintain Compliance Ensure Data Integrity & Improve Data Quality Set, Maintain & Educate On Standards & Best Practices Evaluate Impact & Manage Changes To The Ecosystem Maintain Health & Long-Term Continuity While Reducing Ownership Cost A Robust Governance Framework Is Critical To Protect Your Ecosystem 19
  20. 20. CLOUD GOVERNANCE FEATURES • Audit Configuration Changes • Backup Automation • Sandbox Automation • Project Archiving • Access Control • Process and Data Automation • Time and Bundle New Releases
  21. 21. Real World Examples What It Really Looks Like
  22. 22. WHICH APPROACH IS BEST? 22 OPTIMIZE BEFORE MIGRATION • May simplify migration data set and mapping • May minimize migration risk • May be a forcing function to have business teams align on configuration standards • May cost less to optimize first if data sets are large or disparate • Business requirement or licensing need to migrate fast • Data set is small or not complex • Need more time to standardized configuration for governance OPTIMIZE AFTER MIGRATION
  23. 23. CLIENT #1 Profile: Financial Services, Fortune 500, Security compliance requirements Problem: ~1,000,000 issues, most out of date, no governance, want to migrate first and clean up/optimize later. Recommendation: Migrate after optimization due to increased cost and complexity, implement governance process, enable/train end users on the optimized configuration Result: Lowered migration cost, hit the ground running on day 1, implemented governance to keep instance clean and cost effective (easier to manage & support)
  24. 24. CLIENT #2 Profile: Technology, SMB, extreme growth, little process Problem: ~2.5M issues, want to archive older/unused projects due to compliance concerns, no governance to minimize sprawl Recommendation: Leverage Atlassian Enterprise Cloud multi-site functionality to enable data access and minimize system impact and footprint which lowers cost, implement governance Result: Met compliance and data retention needs, reduced migration risk by reducing data set size and complexity, implemented governance
  25. 25. CLIENT #3 Profile: Healthcare, Fortune 100, multiple Atlassian instances to consolidate Problem: To reduce cost and complexity, client wanted to consolidate 3 instances into one enterprise instance while meeting governance and compliance needs Recommendation: Optimize each instance to align on an enterprise standard to reduce migration complexity and risk, training and enablement for end users Result: Partnered with COE to define and apply configuration standard that met business and end user needs, migration went smoothly within maintenance window, no impact to end users
  26. 26. CLIENT #4 Profile: Healthcare, Fortune 500, starting digital transformation, Rally client moving to Atlassian Problem: Client wants to leverage Rally functionality and migrate Rally data into Jira, need to meet data retention policy Recommendation: Architect Jira configuration to key Rally functionality, migrate data based on mappings, conduct end user training and enablement Result: Partnered with PMO to enable Jira usage based on best practices, enabled based on team roles and responsibilities in Jira, all data migrated with no data loss, minimized impacted to end user usage
  27. 27. Analyze and manage potential migration Leverage best practice configurations that ensure good change management, permissions, and access management Be deliberate in your optimization approach and the functionality you need to support your business processes Simplification makes management and governance easier Invest in determining whether you need to optimize before or after your migration KEY TAKEAWAYS
  28. 28. KEEP THE CONVERSATION GOING… Connect with our speakers on LinkedIn Check out Cprime upcoming webinars, read our blog, download whitepapers/case studies & more: cprime.com/resources Share with us what topics you are interested in, ask us questions or give us feedback! learn@cprime.com
  29. 29. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA Share in the conversation & keep updated on thought leadership, events & more! on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, & YouTube
  30. 30. QUESTIONS? CPRIME.COM | 877.800.5221 QUESTIONS?
  31. 31. QUESTIONS? CPRIME.COM | 877.800.5221 THANK YOU CPRIME.COM | 877.800.5221

