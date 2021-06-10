How can you adopt lean portfolio management in a way that's not disruptive to current operations? What are the minimum steps to get maximum value?



Managing your epics correctly, connecting strategy to execution, and reducing overall waste by introducing thresholds and guardrails at your Epic level is a good place to start.



In this first webinar in our four-part series on Lean Portfolio Strategy we’ll join Cprime’s Michiko Quinones and Jesse Pearlman to discuss the fundamental 3 steps and how to:



- Build a strategy “placemat” to visualize current state

- Connect your “placemat” to strategic initiatives

- Establish an optimal synchronization cadence



We'll share best practices, actionable examples, and suggest a well-laid “garden path’ to adopting sound lean portfolio management.