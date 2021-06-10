Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lean Portfolio Strategy Part 1: Visualizing your Strategy Flow for Transparent Outcomes
OUR SPEAKERS Michiko Quinones Jira Align Consultant Cprime Jesse Pearlman Delivery Manager, Business Agility Cprime
AGENDA 01 MAKE STRATEGY VISIBLE 02 PAINT YOUR MEASURES IN THE SKY 03 GET CONNECTED 04 GET DISCIPLINED 05 KEEP THE CONVERSA...
Go beyond the mic drop – Make your Strategy visible • Have a strategic Visual that describes your mission, vision, values ...
GO BEYOND THE MIC DROP Make Your Strategy Visible
• Its not enough to have a town hall and ‘drop’ the strategy on your people. • Create some type of visual that shows your ...
SAMPLE STRATEGIC PLACEMAT – Yellowknife, N.W.T https://www.yellowknife.ca/en/city-government/resources/City_Council_and_Ma...
SAMPLE STRATEGIC PLACEMAT – Vancouver Internet Exchange https://vanix.ca/about/strategic-plan/
GOOD NEWS – MOST OF YOU ARE DOING THIS
PAINT YOUR MEASURES IN THE SKY Don’t Let Strategy Die a 2D Death
KEY POINTS • We go from the placemat to a powerpoint/excel business case or write it down in a theme. The measure is usual...
YELLOWKNIFE EXAMPLE Yellowknife makes their measures available via word search on their website. • Not posting it would be...
GITLAB EXAMPLE https://about.gitlab.com/company/strategy/ GitLab makes their strategy publicly visible directly (painting ...
At Bloomberg, the lease of terminals is key. So on every monitor in every open space, there is a flashing number that indi...
REVIEW MEASURES CONSISTENTLY • Emphasis – Set up Monthly-Quarterly Regular Portfolio Reviews just to review the Key Result...
ABOUT THOSE STRATEGY MEETINGS • Consistently revisit the measures outlined in the strategy or business case. • Don’t be fo...
GET CONNECTED Ladder Up
KEY POINTS • In big organizations top layer and mid layer strategies can conflict if they are created in silos. • This lea...
DISCONNECTED STRATEGY STOP GO
• Delivery teams are going to keep the business running. • If they can’t figure out what the corporate strategy is, they w...
• Its not enough to have a town hall and ‘drop’ the strategy on your people • Create some type of one pager that shows you...
DRIVING PROSPERITY MEANS…
VOLVO MEASURES EXAMPLE
ONE OF THOSE SOLUTIONS
• Corporate L1 Strategy : Drive Prosperity ○ Measure: 100% Safe ○ Measure: 100% Fossil Free ○ Measure: 100% More Productiv...
GET DISCIPLINED Build Connect to Strategy Muscles
OPEN ENDED QUESTION What disciplines does your company do to make sure work is connected to strategy?
• Now that your strategy is visible, connected and measurable – ie ALIVE – make sure work is connected. • This is where le...
• One company has specified in their initiative approval process a criteria which says that initiatives cannot move forwar...
SOME SUGGESTED PRACTICES TO EVOLVE • Monthly meets just around strategy and the accomplishment of measures. • Build the us...
Jun. 10, 2021

Lean Portfolio Strategy Part 1: Visualizing your Strategy Flow for Transparent Outcomes

How can you adopt lean portfolio management in a way that's not disruptive to current operations? What are the minimum steps to get maximum value?

Managing your epics correctly, connecting strategy to execution, and reducing overall waste by introducing thresholds and guardrails at your Epic level is a good place to start.

In this first webinar in our four-part series on Lean Portfolio Strategy we’ll join Cprime’s Michiko Quinones and Jesse Pearlman to discuss the fundamental 3 steps and how to:

- Build a strategy “placemat” to visualize current state
- Connect your “placemat” to strategic initiatives
- Establish an optimal synchronization cadence

We'll share best practices, actionable examples, and suggest a well-laid “garden path’ to adopting sound lean portfolio management.

Lean Portfolio Strategy Part 1: Visualizing your Strategy Flow for Transparent Outcomes

