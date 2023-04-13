The Five Phases of Agile Maturity (Part 3): Phase 5

The journey to agile maturity is neither fast nor straightforward. What do you need to know? What challenges might you face? Which tools will best meet your organization where it's at?



Learn:

- Common maturity elements of Phase 5 of agile maturity (The Scaling Agile Enterprise)

- Challenges you may face in the last phase of your agile maturity journey and how to overcome them

- How Jira Align’s features and functionality can support your Agile enterprise

- How to utilize custom-tailored solutions to meet your specific needs