Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

The Five Phases of Agile Maturity (Part 3): Phase 5

Apr. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
The Five Phases of Agile Maturity (Part 2): Phase 3 and 4
The Five Phases of Agile Maturity (Part 2): Phase 3 and 4
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Tips, Tricks, and Considerations on Your Atlassian Cloud Migration Journey
Cprime
Atlassian Plus Series: Supercharge User Experience in Jira and Slack/MS Teams...
Cprime
A Practical Approach to Align and Deliver Adaptive Strategy
Cprime
Are you Ready for Growth? Driving Success with Atlassian Cloud
Cprime
When You Can’t Find Tech Talent, Grow Your Own
Cprime
The Pace of Change is Upping our Game
Cprime
The What, Why, and How of DevSecOps
Cprime
Successful Atlassian Cloud Migrations and Optimizations: Real Life Examples
Cprime
1 of 27 Ad

The Five Phases of Agile Maturity (Part 3): Phase 5

Apr. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

The journey to agile maturity is neither fast nor straightforward. What do you need to know? What challenges might you face? Which tools will best meet your organization where it's at?

Learn:
- Common maturity elements of Phase 5 of agile maturity (The Scaling Agile Enterprise)
- Challenges you may face in the last phase of your agile maturity journey and how to overcome them
- How Jira Align’s features and functionality can support your Agile enterprise
- How to utilize custom-tailored solutions to meet your specific needs

The journey to agile maturity is neither fast nor straightforward. What do you need to know? What challenges might you face? Which tools will best meet your organization where it's at?

Learn:
- Common maturity elements of Phase 5 of agile maturity (The Scaling Agile Enterprise)
- Challenges you may face in the last phase of your agile maturity journey and how to overcome them
- How Jira Align’s features and functionality can support your Agile enterprise
- How to utilize custom-tailored solutions to meet your specific needs

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

The Five Phases of Agile Maturity (Part 2): Phase 3 and 4
Cprime
47 views
35 slides
How to Get Started with Lean Portfolio Management
Cprime
36 views
34 slides
The Five Phases of Agile Maturity (Part 1): Phase 1 and 2
Cprime
46 views
20 slides
From Project to Product - 'Big Rock' Constraints & How to Overcome Them
Cprime
23 views
21 slides
Project to Product: Unlocking Product Agility
Cprime
23 views
34 slides
Cprime + Planview: Is it Time to Pivot? What to be Ready for in 2023
Cprime
15 views
21 slides
How to Achieve A Smoother Journey to a Successful Agile Enterprise Transforma...
Cprime
29 views
21 slides
Compliance Success with the Atlassian Cloud Ecosystem
Cprime
25 views
42 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Cprime (20)

Tips, Tricks, and Considerations on Your Atlassian Cloud Migration Journey
Cprime
113 views
Atlassian Plus Series: Supercharge User Experience in Jira and Slack/MS Teams...
Cprime
75 views
A Practical Approach to Align and Deliver Adaptive Strategy
Cprime
160 views
Are you Ready for Growth? Driving Success with Atlassian Cloud
Cprime
120 views
When You Can’t Find Tech Talent, Grow Your Own
Cprime
122 views
The Pace of Change is Upping our Game
Cprime
98 views
The What, Why, and How of DevSecOps
Cprime
215 views
Successful Atlassian Cloud Migrations and Optimizations: Real Life Examples
Cprime
118 views
Enterprise Agility with Jira Align Part 3: Executing the Plan and Pivoting fo...
Cprime
217 views
How to Keep your Atlassian Cloud Secure
Cprime
144 views
How to Scale a Dojo’s Impact: Real Measures, Coaching Quality, and Team Pull
Cprime
145 views
Enterprise Agility with Jira Align Part 2: Planning for Value
Cprime
208 views
Optimize Atlassian Cloud for your Business Process and Compliance Needs
Cprime
116 views
How Dojos Make an Impact: Practical, Real Examples
Cprime
157 views
Enterprise Agility with Jira Align Part 1: Facing the Challenges Head On
Cprime
245 views
Migration Impact Analysis: Planning Your Journey to Atlassian Cloud
Cprime
145 views
From Project to Product: Don't You Dare Mess With Planning
Cprime
234 views
Enterprise Dojos: Values, Principles, and Cultural Perspective
Cprime
218 views
Common Misconceptions of Tool Integrations
Cprime
137 views
Lean Portfolio Strategy Part 4: Picking the Right Tool for the Job
Cprime
159 views
Tips, Tricks, and Considerations on Your Atlassian Cloud Migration Journey
Cprime
113 views
30 slides
Atlassian Plus Series: Supercharge User Experience in Jira and Slack/MS Teams...
Cprime
75 views
20 slides
A Practical Approach to Align and Deliver Adaptive Strategy
Cprime
160 views
33 slides
Are you Ready for Growth? Driving Success with Atlassian Cloud
Cprime
120 views
37 slides
When You Can’t Find Tech Talent, Grow Your Own
Cprime
122 views
23 slides
The Pace of Change is Upping our Game
Cprime
98 views
30 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

ch2_v1.ppt
YCreation
0 views
Native vs. Cross-Platform Development.pdf
RahimMakhani2
0 views
0328apjcintrotothousandeyeswebinar-230328233735-4df10d7f.pdf
Saurabh Chauhan
0 views
DALLE-2.pptx
PIRSALMANSHAH
0 views
Phase -1 Rahish Ravi.pptx
RahishRavi2
0 views
Mini project PPT-1.pptx
SJHSAYUSHI07XC
0 views
Digital Currency.pdf
RushiDalve
0 views
Develop Acala EVM+ with Chopsticks.pdf
Neven6
0 views
IT-Enabled Business Transformation.ppt
SomavarapuRavi1
1 view
2023 avril Patch Tuesday
Ivanti
0 views
Why should your Healthcare app be HIPAA Compliant?
Shelly Megan
4 views
Algorithms-1.pdf
Sooraj Rajmohan
0 views
Cubesat Kit
KSFSpacekit
0 views
it-observability-predictions-2023.pdf
ssuser8ba645
0 views
Cyclomedia_Whitepaper_The_Future_of_Transport_and_Road_Safet.pdf
NestorSosa25
0 views
Cubesat Kit
KSFSpaceCubesatkit
0 views
tutorial 2.docx
niraj313106
0 views
Web templates
DarleneAnnVillar
0 views
Chapter9.pdf
AzmiNizar1
0 views
Studi Kasus
Muhamadsoleh51
0 views
ch2_v1.ppt
YCreation
0 views
41 slides
Native vs. Cross-Platform Development.pdf
RahimMakhani2
0 views
9 slides
0328apjcintrotothousandeyeswebinar-230328233735-4df10d7f.pdf
Saurabh Chauhan
0 views
37 slides
DALLE-2.pptx
PIRSALMANSHAH
0 views
17 slides
Phase -1 Rahish Ravi.pptx
RahishRavi2
0 views
11 slides
Mini project PPT-1.pptx
SJHSAYUSHI07XC
0 views
18 slides
Advertisement

The Five Phases of Agile Maturity (Part 3): Phase 5

  1. 1. ©2023 Cprime, Inc. All rights reserved and no copying without express written permission. cprime.com | 877.800.5221
  2. 2. The Five Phases of Agile Maturity (Part 2): Phase 3 and 4
  3. 3. Audio is streamed through your computer speakers, so make sure your audio is on and turned up. The recording and slides will be sent to everyone via email within 24-48 hours after the webinar concludes. Submit questions any time during this presentation via the Q&A box on the bottom panel of your screen. Housekeeping Items
  4. 4. Meet Our Panelists Sneha Crews Managing Director, Solutions Engineering Rod Morrison Partnerships Director, EMEA Sarah Sego Agile Transformation Consultant
  5. 5. 01 Agile Maturity Phases Overview 02 Deep Dive into Phase 5 03 Outcomes & Success Stories 04 Q&A Agenda
  6. 6. Overview The Five Phases of Enterprise Agility
  7. 7. VMO/LACE • The Agile Team • Team of Agile Teams • The Scaling Agile Organization • The Agile Enterprise • The Scaling Agile Enterprise Five Phases of Enterprise Agility VMO
  8. 8. Scaling Agile Framework 1. Strategic Planning 2. Investment Prioritization 1. Strategies, goals, themes 2. Long Term Strategic Roadmapping 3. Strategic Snapshots 1. Strategy & Investment Funding 2. Demand Management 3. Budgeting 1. Strategic Themes and OKRs 2. Epic Business Cases 3. Epic Backlog & Prioritization 4. Epic Lifecycle Management 1. Strategic Themes 2. Epic Business Cases & Kanban 3. Epic Backlog 4. Epic Business Cases & Ranking 1. Cross Team Backlog 2. Cadenced Timeboxes 3. Cross Team Delivery Planning Board 4. Dependency Maps 1. Backlog Refinement 2. Sprint Planning 3. Estimation 4. Kanban 1. Team Backlogs 2. Sprint Planning/Execution 3. Estimation 4. Scrum/Kanban Boards Tooling Support
  9. 9. Phase 5 : Scaling the Agile Enterprise 9
  10. 10. Phase 5 – The Scaling Agile Enterprise Agile Culture • Cultural Engagement • Servant Leadership Agile culture is the standard for language, behavior, values,and practices • The learning enterprise has formed; leaders are forward looking and articulate the vision throughout all levels of the enterprise • A self-sustaining learning culture is reflected at every level • Value is realized through innovation and relentless improvement Common Agile Framework • Business Agility • Scaling Framework Enterprise-wide standard framework has been adopted and optimized across all levels • Center of Excellence (COE) evolves framework,processes, toolscape, data network • Value streams are aligned to a 3-year strategic plan • Product alignment drives value delivery Value Stream Alignment • Lean Thinking • Product Agility Organizations are operationally aligned and have autonomy over their value streams • Product(s) Suites and Services are contained within each value stream with minimal need for cross- portfolio dependencies • Ideation applied at macro & micro levels • Gemba is a core philosophy of product and is reflected in team values, processes, and culture Value Delivery & Productivity • Team Agility • Team Processes Organizations are harmonized in planning and delivery • Roadmap delivery is consistent, high quality, and repeatable • Teams are high performing and reflect strong agile practices • Lead time is optimized and teams can pivot to deliver new market value with confidence • OKRs drive value development and measure the delivered value Built-In Quality • Technical Agility • DevOps DevOps & Ci/CD are normalized to the Enterprise • Center of Excellence refine and evolve the state of DevOps and feedback • Defect Management and tech debt budgets normalized and carried into planning cycles • Tech Debt stabilized to a healthy value
  11. 11. Phase 5 Challenges ● Identifying risks and challenges across portfolios ● Inability to adapt and pivot to market changes ● Unable to roll up metrics to see across the enterprise ● Non-cadenced timeboxes across enterprise ● Portfolios are not aligned ● Gaps from strategy to execution ● Enterprise level set of terminology and concepts ● Multiple tools throughout the organization ● No single source of truth ● Portfolios plan and estimate differently
  12. 12. ● Agile culture ● Scaling the enterprise & collaboration ● Enterprise strategy formulation ● Enterprise okrs ● Value delivery & productivity ● Built in quality Phase 5 – Activities to Mature
  13. 13. ● Coordinated and predictable portfolios enabling longer term planning that supports market innovation ● Ability to respond to change ● Clear alignment of business strategy ● Common terminology and governed processes across each level ● Formation of Center of Excellence or enterprise governing body ● General governance - mature and aligned processes that can be automated to shift people to focus on the highest priority work ● DevOps and CI/CD practices are normalized across the entire delivery lifecycle Outcomes of Successful Enterprise Agility
  14. 14. Agile Culture Extending the Mindset, Values, and Principles to the Enterprise
  15. 15. Scaling With the Enterprise
  16. 16. Value Delivery & Productivity ● Operational value streams sequence the activities needed to deliver a product or service to a customer. Example: Manufacturing or fulfilling an ecommerce order. ● Development value streams focus on the activities needed to convert a business hypothesis into a technology enabled solution that delivers customer value. Example: Designing and developing a medical device or an ecommerce website
  17. 17. Work Tree – Strategy View 17
  18. 18. Enterprise Strategy Formulation Themes are planned and work groups aligned at a high level • Enterprise Epics • Enterprise Backlog • Enterprise Kanban • Objective Reporting • Strategy View - Work Tree 18
  19. 19. Strategic Backlog
  20. 20. (Horizons) Longer-Term Strategy Roadmap 20 Epics by Strategic Theme Month by Quarter Strategic Theme Portfolio Epics Yearly Horizon
  21. 21. Connecting Enterprise Strategy to the Portfolio with Strategic Themes (OKRs) Enterprise Strategic Themes Enterprise Objective: Sustainability Reduce our carbon footprint by 40% Portfolio Strategic Theme Objective: Autonomous Transport Portfolio Achieve a dominant position within the autonomous delivery market Value Streams OKRs Objective: Autonomous Delivery Program Value Stream Capture autonomous delivery market share in zones 1 and 2 Objective: Autonomous Vehicle Value Stream Develop Level 5 autonomous vehicle development ART OKRs Objective: Fulfillment ART Streamline and accelerate order to delivery Objective: Consumer Solutions ART Refresh pricing strategy
  22. 22. Enterprise Objective Reporting 22 The Progress by Objective report captures the status of the key objectives at all levels, including the blocked and in-progress items
  23. 23. Flow Metrics - Enterprise Insights Dashboards
  24. 24. Connect with our speakers on LinkedIn Check out Cprime upcoming webinars, read our blog, download whitepapers/case studies & more: cprime.com/resources Share with us what topics you are interested in, ask us questions or give us feedback! learn@cprime.com Keep the Conversation Going…
  25. 25. Share in the conversation & keep updated on thought leadership, events & more! on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, & YouTube Follow Us on Social Media
  26. 26. QUESTIONS? cprime.com | 877.800.5221 Questions?
  27. 27. QUESTIONS? cprime.com | 877.800.5221 Thank You cprime.com | 877.800.5221

×