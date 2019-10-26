10 Learnings About Work, Life, and Magic

Successfully reported this slideshow.
10LEARNINGS ABOUT WORK, LIFE, AND MAGIC by Amancio Bouza
Published in: Self Improvement
  1. 1. 10LEARNINGS ABOUT WORK, LIFE, AND MAGIC by Amancio Bouza
  2. 2. #1 KNOWLEDGE FOLLOWS FORM Pick a form Give it a title Fill, think, learn, and repeat 2 “You already know. Use forms to guide you to explicit knowledge.” https://medium.com/api-product-management/two-breeds-of-api-api-products-and-api-solutions-fa726213ecea
  3. 3. #2 TOP-1% REQUIRES TOP-1% EFFORT What do you want? What can you sacrifice? Learn to say “NO” 3 “100% excellent delivery gets you 0% further”
  4. 4. #3 INNOVATION IS AN ILLUSION 1. Listen 2. Adopt & Combine 3. Share 4. Go to 1. 4 “Innovation is fake. There’s no approach. Instead, have an open mindset: In and Out”
  5. 5. #4 TIME IS LIMITED AND FIXED 1. Be creative from 9pm to 5am 2. Learn to Scale and to Leverage 3. Plan for Transition 4. Patience 5 “Rethink when and how you do things” https://day9.tv/
  6. 6. #5 BEST OUTCOME WHEN YOU COMMIT WITH YOUR HEART 1. Fully commit 2. Act as if it’s your own business. Care! 3. Give and help others 6 “When you commit with your heart, then the Universe conspires to make it successful.” Andrea Z. a client https://medium.com/api-product-management
  7. 7. #6 BECOME YOU What’s your superpower? Ask others. What makes you happy? How can you use your superpower to create value? 7 “Reflect regularly what you want.”
  8. 8. #7 LEARN TO COMMUNICATE 1. Be aware that you get one # 2. Communicate your chosen # 3. Personal branding is the tool to make others see the right # 8 “Your #TAG is your choice. Branding is the way to communicate.” https://www.slideshare.net/cPOEt/how-to-use-personal-branding-to-stand-out-72587334
  9. 9. #8 HORIZONTAL LEARNING Identify unique skills Learn these skills to create unique value 9 “Find the right mix of keeping up-to-date and become unique.” VALUE UNIQUNESS https://youtu.be/AHFiSRrqv28
  10. 10. #9 CONTINUOUS CAREER Career is not a ladder. Career is a song you write and play. Great careers have a great melody and timing with ups and downs. The story to the melody is written afterwards, always. 10 “Career is not a planned waterfall process. Career is not agile.”
  11. 11. #10 SMILE Smiling is a human superpower Be human: empathic, compassionate 11 “Smiling is everybodies superpower.”
  12. 12. @AmancioBouza Amancio BouzaAPI is the interface to a value proposition API & AI Enthusiast, Dot Connector, Author of API Product Management • Principal Consultant, ipt • Catalyst, The Digital Journeymen • Startup Advisor, Recipe 12 amanciobouza @amancio.bouza amanciobouza.com

