10 Learnings About Work, Life, and Magic

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
#1 Knowledge follows form.
#2 100% excellent delivery gets you 0% further.
#3 Innovation is fake. Listen, combine, and share!
#4 Time is limited. 9pm to 5am is the sweet spot.
#5 When you fully commit, the Universe conspires to make it happen.
#6 Find your superpower and become you
#7 Learn horizontally to increase your UVP
#8 Invest in communication to control how others perceive you!!!
#9 Career is your song, not a ladder
#10 Smile
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment