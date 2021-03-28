Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Reading While Black: African American Biblical Interpretation as an Exercise in Hope Reading While Black: African American...
Reading While Black: African American Biblical Interpretation as an Exercise in Hope Author : Esau McCaulley Pages : 200 p...
● ● ● ● ● ● DETAIL OF BOOKS Author : Esau McCaulley Pages : 200 pages Publisher : IVP Academic Language : eng ISBN-10 : 53...
Book Image View Books By Esau McCaulley      
1. 2. 3. 4. If You want to have this book, please click button download in below.... Your benefits at a glance: 14 days at...
 
 
 
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(Ladda ner / läs) Reading While Black: African American Biblical Interpretation as an Exercise in Hope

32 views

Published on

Reading While Black: African American Biblical Interpretation as an Exercise in Hope

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(Ladda ner / läs) Reading While Black: African American Biblical Interpretation as an Exercise in Hope

  1. 1. Reading While Black: African American Biblical Interpretation as an Exercise in Hope Reading While Black: African American Biblical Interpretation as an Exercise in Hope Growing up in the American South, Esau McCaulley knew firsthand the ongoing struggle between despair and hope that marks the lives of some in the African American context. A key element in the fight for hope, he discovered, has long been the practice of Bible reading and interpretation that comes out of traditional Black churches. This ecclesial tradition is often disregarded or viewed with suspicion by much of the wider church and academy, but it has something vital to say. Reading While Black is a personal and scholarly testament to the power and hope of Black biblical interpretation. At a time in which some within the African American community are questioning the place of the Christian faith in the struggle for justice, New Testament scholar McCaulley argues that reading Scripture from the perspective of Black church tradition is invaluable for connecting with a rich faith history and addressing the urgent issues of our times. He advocates for a model of interpretation that
  2. 2. Reading While Black: African American Biblical Interpretation as an Exercise in Hope Author : Esau McCaulley Pages : 200 pages Publisher : IVP Academic Language : eng ISBN-10 : 53008508-reading-while-black ISBN-13 : 9780830854868    
  3. 3. ● ● ● ● ● ● DETAIL OF BOOKS Author : Esau McCaulley Pages : 200 pages Publisher : IVP Academic Language : eng ISBN-10 : 53008508-reading-while-black ISBN-13 : 9780830854868  
  4. 4. Book Image View Books By Esau McCaulley      
  5. 5. 1. 2. 3. 4. If You want to have this book, please click button download in below.... Your benefits at a glance: 14 days at no charge; can be cancelled at any time 10 GB download volume with full DSL bandwidth And then: Flat rate download with up to 2 Mbit/s Selection of free newsreader software      
  6. 6.  
  7. 7.  
  8. 8.  

×