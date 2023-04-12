Successfully reported this slideshow.
WKS_B10_Slide.pptx

Apr. 12, 2023
WKS_B10_Slide.pptx

  1. 1. UNIT 10 The sounds /m/ - /n/ - /ŋ/ The sound /h/ - /w/ - /r/ - /l/ - /j/ Dialogue: Who does she love?
  2. 2. IPA Chart
  3. 3. /m/ • Put on my make up! • Mr.D is very smart! • I love my family. • Home sweet home! • Time flies. • Baby, come back to me.
  4. 4. /n/ • I want to paint my nail. • I’ve got a new car! • He’s a man that I love. • You are not alone.
  5. 5. /ŋ/ • Let’s sing a song. • You have to think carefully. • She’s singing her song. • Katy Perry is a famous singer.
  6. 6. Keys
  7. 7. /h/ Home /həʊm/ Man makes house, woman makes home. Hit /hɪt/ Hit the road. Heart /hɑːrt/ Take me to your heart. Who /huː/ Who wants to be a millionaire?
  8. 8. BE CAREFUL The letter “h” is silent in some cases. • Hour /aʊər/ • Honest /ˈɒnɪst/ • Honor /ˈɒnər/ • Vehicle /ˈvɪə.kəl/ • Exhausted /ɪɡˈzɔːstɪd/ • Rhythm /ˈrɪð.əm/ H
  9. 9. The sounds /r/ /w/
  10. 10. /r/ At the beginning In the middle At the end Rock /rɒk/ Grow /ɡrəʊ/ Star /stɑːr/ I like rock music. The baby is growing day by day. I’m a super star. Raise /reɪz/ Serious /ˈsɪərɪəs/ Air /eər/ Raise your hand. Are you serious? I feel the music in the air.
  11. 11. /w/ At the beginning In the middle Weird /wɪəd/ Homework /ˈhəʊmwɜːk/ That’s so weird! Did you do your homework? Whisper /ˈwɪspə/ Quiet /ˈkwaɪət/ What are you whispering? Keep quiet, please!
  12. 12. The sounds /l/ /j/
  13. 13. /l/ At the beginning In the middle At the end Leader /ˈliːdə/ Children /ˈtʃɪldrən/ Smile /smaɪl/ Be leader! Let’s learn like children. I love your smile. Library /ˈlaɪbrəri/ Familiar /fəˈmɪlɪə/ Control /kənˈtrəʊl/ I’m reading books in a library. You look familiar. Have we met before? The problem is out of control.
  14. 14. /j/ At the beginning In the middle Young /jʌŋ/ News /njuːz/ We’re young, wild and free. What a good news! Yesterday /ˈjestədeɪ/ Humor /ˈhjuːmə/ I still remember the lesson yesterday. He has a good sense of humor.
  15. 15. Keys
  16. 16. Keys
  17. 17. Intonation 1) Falling intonation 2) Rising intonation 3) Mixed intonation
  18. 18. Falling Intonation Asking and Giving Information Statements Wh-questions • I’m Vietnamese. • I’m 22 years old. • Peter wants a car. • My sister does exercise everyday • What is your name? • How old are you? • What does Peter want?
  19. 19. Falling Intonation Command and Exclamatory Commands Exclamatory sentences • Sit down! • Come in! • Keep silence! • Open your books, please! • How beautiful you are! • What a lovely dress! • I can’t stand him anymore! • Good job!
  20. 20. Rising Intonation When you’re not sure about the answer 0r you want to repeat the questions Yes / No questions Echo - questions • Are you Vietnamese? • Did you finish your homework? • Am I beautiful? • - Are you a good student? - Good? No, I am not • - Did you finish your homework? - Homework? Do we have homework?
  21. 21. Mixed Intonation Listing sentences and alternative questions Listing sentences Alternative questions • One, two, three, and four. • I have a banana, an apple and two watermelons. • Do you speak English or Chinese? • Would you like coffee or tea?
  22. 22. Intonation Emotional rules: Different stressed words convey different meanings.
  23. 23. Mom’s Muffins
  24. 24. Sam: Mom? Mom: Mm? Sam: Can my friend Tom come home with me for lunch tomorrow? Mom: Mm, I guess so. Have I met Tom before? Sam: Mm-hm. You met him in the summer. He’s small and really smart in math. Mom: Mm, I remember Tom. His family comes from Maine, right? Sam: Mm-hm, that’s him. Oh, um, Mom? Can you make some homemade muffins tomorrow? Mom: Mm... maybe. If I have time. Sam: But Mom, I told Tom about your muffins. That’s why he’s coming for lunch tomorrow!
  25. 25. HOMEWOR K • Make a video: Who does she love?

