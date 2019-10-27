Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Bicentenaria d...
Definición y Perspectiva Biológica Es un proceso que afecta todos los ámbitos de la vida pero los tres principales son el ...
Etapas del Desarrollo Humano En base a los estudios del psicólogo estadounidense Erik Erikson se pueden distinguir ocho et...
Infancia intermedia. Desde los 6 a los 12 años. Los niños comienzan a pensar de forma lógica y disminuye el egocentrismo, ...
Psicología e Historia Puede definirse en cuatro etapas 1era Etapa: (siglo XVIII y primera mitad del XIX): Primeras observa...
2da Etapa: Surgimiento de la psicología del desarrollo como disciplina independiente Antes de la obra de Darwin, el princi...
4ta Etapa: Crecimiento y expansión Ocurrieron dos hechos fundamentales: Revisionismo y modificación de las teorías existen...
Psicología del Desarrollo Existen métodos específicos para estudiar el desarrollo humano, entre los cuales están: la obser...
Experimento En el cual intervienen dos grupos de estudio, el experimental y con el que se va a comparar, para seleccionarl...
Biografía Este método de investigación consiste en registrar los cambios naturales que ocurren en un sujeto con el paso de...
Test o pruebas psicométricas En este método de investigación se hace uso de pruebas ya estandarizadas para obtener resulta...
Referencias Bibliográficas Etapas del Desarrollo Humano. Tomado de: https://www.universidadviu.com/psicologia-evolutiva-et...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Psicologia del desarrollo Humano

2 views

Published on

Psicologia del Desarrollo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Psicologia del desarrollo Humano

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua Escuela: Psicología Estudiante: Carlos E. Flores Cuarez Cedula: 19.374.386. Sección: P1. Docente: Carmen Marín Valle de la Pascua, Noviembre del 2019.
  2. 2. Definición y Perspectiva Biológica Es un proceso que afecta todos los ámbitos de la vida pero los tres principales son el físico, el cognoscitivo y el psicosocial. El aspecto físico incluye el crecimiento del cuerpo y del cerebro, el desarrollo de las capacidades sensoriales y de las habilidades motrices y en general la salud del cuerpo. El aspecto cognoscitivo incluye la mayoría de los procesos psicológicos básicos y superiores (aprendizaje, memoria, atención, lenguaje, razonamiento, pensamiento y creatividad). El ámbito psicosocial por su parte agrupa las emociones, la personalidad y las relaciones sociales.
  3. 3. Etapas del Desarrollo Humano En base a los estudios del psicólogo estadounidense Erik Erikson se pueden distinguir ocho etapas básicas en el desarrollo de una persona, dichas etapas son las siguientes: Etapa prenatal. Comprende desde la concepción hasta el parto. Es el momento en el que se forman los órganos y la estructura corporal básica. Se trata de un momento en el que el ser humano es muy vulnerable a las influencias ambientales. Etapa de la niñez. Es la comprendida entre el nacimiento y los tres años. Se caracteriza por ser la fase en la que se comienzan a controlar los esfínteres y los músculos. En niño es dependiente y su desarrollo físico es muy rápido. Primera infancia. Desde los 3 a los 6 años. Los niños comienzan a relacionarse entre ellos y mejoran las habilidades motrices y la fuerza, aumentan el autocontrol y comienzan a ser más independientes y a tener un comportamiento más egocéntrico.
  4. 4. Infancia intermedia. Desde los 6 a los 12 años. Los niños comienzan a pensar de forma lógica y disminuye el egocentrismo, se desarrolla el lenguaje y la memoria. Es el momento en el que se crea la autoestima y el crecimiento físico comienza a ser más lento. Adolescencia. De los 12 a los 20 años. Es una etapa en la que se producen cambios físicos muy rápidos y significativos. Se inicia la búsqueda de una identidad propia. Etapa adulta temprana. Entre los 20 y los 40 años. En esta etapa de la vida muchas personas se casan y tienen hijos. Se desarrolla del todo la identidad propia y la capacidad intelectual se convierte en algo más complejo. Edad adulta intermedia. Entre los 40 y los 60 años. Es el momento en el que muchas personas se replantean el sentido de la vida y comienzan a sentir los primeros deterioros en la salud física. Edad adulta tardía. Comprende desde los 65 años en adelante. La mayor parte de las personas siguen teniendo buena salud física y mental, aunque poco a poco decaen. Se produce una aceptación del fin de la vida.
  5. 5. Psicología e Historia Puede definirse en cuatro etapas 1era Etapa: (siglo XVIII y primera mitad del XIX): Primeras observaciones Durante el siglo XIV empieza a recogerse en Francia los acontecimientos familiares más importantes en las denominadas “Livres de raison”. En el siglo XVI y principios del XVII aparecen informaciones procedentes de tratadistas médicos referidas a los cuidados físicos y al desarrollo en las primeras etapas. Durante este siglo también aparecen las obras de John Locke, en ellas expone que toda conducta es adquirida. Durante el último cuarto del siglo XVIII aparece un gran número de estudios sobre niños. Aunque sin duda, el aporte más importante fue la aparición de “El origen de las especies” de Charles Darwin, que marcó un cambio decisivo en las concepciones de la evolución biológica y, sobre todo del hombre. Historia de la Psicología del Desarrollo
  6. 6. 2da Etapa: Surgimiento de la psicología del desarrollo como disciplina independiente Antes de la obra de Darwin, el principal objeto de estudio era encontrar las diferencias entre adultos-niños, y humanos- animales; pero después de Darwin, el objeto de estudio cambió hacia la determinación de similitudes entre adulto y niño. 3era Etapa: Consolidación y desarrollo Esta disciplina tuvo su mayor arraigo y desarrollo en EEUU, donde se produjeron numerosos avances. Cabe destacar la importancia de la medida de la inteligencia, la consolidación del rol psicológico en la sociedad y la creación de centros de investigación sobre el desarrollo. Además de la ampliación de la metodología y la fragmentación de los temas de estudio. Historia de la Psicología del Desarrollo
  7. 7. 4ta Etapa: Crecimiento y expansión Ocurrieron dos hechos fundamentales: Revisionismo y modificación de las teorías existentes. Elaboración de nuevas teorías o aproximaciones al estudio del desarrollo humano. Historia de la Psicología del Desarrollo.
  8. 8. Psicología del Desarrollo Existen métodos específicos para estudiar el desarrollo humano, entre los cuales están: la observación, el experimento, la biografía, la entrevista, el método clínico y los test o pruebas psicométricas, estos sirven para estudiar elementos específicos del desarrollo. Observación: En esta técnica el investigador hace uso de una guía en la cual se específica la presencia o ausencia de ciertas características, existen dos tipos de observaciones, la participante y no participante, en la primera se interactúa con los sujetos a investigar y en la segunda no se interviene con los sujetos. Ésta se puede llevar acabo de dos formas, en un ambiente natural (en donde los sujetos interactúan, comúnmente, como en la escuela o en su casa) y en un ambiente artificial (cuando se crea una situación para ver la interacción o reacción a un evento específico) (Domínguez García, L., 2006).
  9. 9. Experimento En el cual intervienen dos grupos de estudio, el experimental y con el que se va a comparar, para seleccionarlos se debe tomar en cuenta que cada grupo sea de características similares, en cuanto a raza, sexo, edad, entre otros. Métodos de Investigación en Psicología de Desarrollo Estos experimentos se clasifican en tres tipos: •De laboratorio, en la cual se mide los cambios en el comportamiento al llevar a los sujetos a un laboratorio en donde se puede crear una situación artificial. •De campo, en éste los investigadores introducen una variable en el ambiente natural, ya sea en la casa o escuela con la finalidad de observar el comportamiento. •Naturales, en éste también se miden las reacciones de los sujetos ante algún cambio, a diferencia de los otros dos tipos en los cuales la variable o el cambio son creados, en éste se observa un cambio o variable que ocurre naturalmente (Domínguez García, L., 2006).
  10. 10. Biografía Este método de investigación consiste en registrar los cambios naturales que ocurren en un sujeto con el paso del tiempo, como ya se mencionó con anterioridad, Darwin utilizó este método al igual que Piaget. Métodos de Investigación en Psicología de Desarrollo Entrevista En ésta el investigador debe hacer una previa investigación para tener claro qué información desea obtener, pues la finalidad de esta técnica es interactuar con el sujeto para obtener de forma verbal información relevante. Las entrevistas pueden ser semiestructuradas (se utiliza cuando se desea obtener la mayor información posible acerca de cierto tema) o estructurado (cuando se desea obtener información específica a través de preguntas estrictas).
  11. 11. Test o pruebas psicométricas En este método de investigación se hace uso de pruebas ya estandarizadas para obtener resultados específicos según la prueba a la cual se recurra las cuales sirven para “medir determinadas características o funciones psicológicas a partir de resultados cuantificables” (Domínguez García, L., 2006, pp. 14). Métodos de Investigación en Psicología de Desarrollo Conclusión El estudio del desarrollo investiga los cambios que van ocurriendo en el hombre a lo largo de la vida al atravesar por distintas etapas de crecimiento y por diversas situaciones, la psicología del desarrollo hace uso de diversas técnicas que se pueden complementar unas con otras o que pueden resaltar aspectos específicos a investigar, por lo que antes de elegir una técnica de investigación, primero debes tener bien claro qué es lo deseas analizar, para de esta forma elegir el método indicado.
  12. 12. Referencias Bibliográficas Etapas del Desarrollo Humano. Tomado de: https://www.universidadviu.com/psicologia-evolutiva-etapas-del-desarrollo/ Universidad Interamericana para el Desarrollo (UNID) Introducción al estudio del desarrollo humano; extraído de: http://moodle2. unid. edu. Mx / dts _ cursos_ mdl/lic/ED/PD/S01/PD01_Lectura. Pdf. Marrero E., (s/f). Historia de la psicología. En Universidad de Puerto Rico. Consultado el 18 de marzo de 2013:http://academic. uprm. edu/eddiem/ psic3046/ HTM Lobj-114/cap9-Darwin - galton.pdf.

×