Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Perilaku Seksual sebagai Faktor Resiko Kejadian HIV-AIDS 4A S1 Keperawatan Kelompok SIK : Abdillah M Fauzi Alifia Rahmayan...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) adalah infeksi yang disebabkan oleh Human Im...
BAB II TINJAUAN TEORI A. Pengertian HIV HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) adalah virus yang merusak sistem kekebalan tubu...
b. Muncul ruam di kulit. c. Muntah. d. Nyeri pada sendi dan otot. e. Pembengkakan kelenjar getah bening. f. Sakit kepala. ...
D. Pengobatan HIV dan AIDS Meskipun sampai saat ini belum ada obat untuk menyembuhkan HIV, namun adajenis obat yang dapat ...
Diskusikan kembali dengan dokter bila Anda didiagnosis positif HIV dalam masa kehamilan, mengenai penanganan selanjutnya d...
BAB III TABEL DAN GRAFIK A. Jumlah Kumulatif Kasus AIDS di Indonesia Menurut Faktor Resiko Periode 1987 – 2016 No Faktor R...
BAB IV PEMBAHASAN Berdasarkan tabel dan grafik diatas menunjukkan bahwa jumlah kasus HIV di indonesia periode tahun 1987 –...
BAB V PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Penyakit AIDS merupakan penyakit yang sangat berbahaya yang diakibatkan karena infeksi virus H...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sik hiv-dikonversi

8 views

Published on

Tugas

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sik hiv-dikonversi

  1. 1. Perilaku Seksual sebagai Faktor Resiko Kejadian HIV-AIDS 4A S1 Keperawatan Kelompok SIK : Abdillah M Fauzi Alifia Rahmayani Sumardi Amelia Marlina Anita Sekar Wulansari Fahmi Priadi Utama PROGRAM STUDI S1 KEPERAWATAN SEKOLAH TINGGI ILMU KESEHATAN SUKABUMI Jl. Karamat No.36 Sukabumi
  2. 2. BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) adalah infeksi yang disebabkan oleh Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) yang menyebabkan suatu penyakit yang menyerang sel-sel kekebalan tubuh. Sebuahtemuan baru yang mengarah pada pertumbuhan, isolasi dan karakterisasi dari sebuah virus herpes baru yang dikenaldengan kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpes virus (KSHV) atau human herpes virus type 8 (HHV-8) dari lesi sarkomakaposi (SK). Sarkoma kaposi adalah kanker yang berkembang dari sel-sel yang melapisi kelenjar getah bening atau pembuluh darah. Seseorang yang terinfeksi HIV mempunyai risiko 100 hingga 300 kali lebih sering terkena SK. Lesi awal SK-AIDS tampak sebagai makula keunguan berbentuk oval kecil yang berkembang dengan cepat menjadi plak dan nodul kecil, yang seringkali timbul di seluruh bagian tubuh dan memiliki kecenderungan mengalami progresivitas yang cepat. Telah dilaporkan kasus seorang laki-laki imunokompromais berusia 27 tahun datang dengan keluhan lemah letih lesu dan bentol-bentol berwarna merah keunguan di dada, perut, punggung dan belakang telinga sejak 3bulan sebelum masuk rumah sakit. Pemeriksaan lebih lanjut menunjukkan adanya HIV-AIDS dengan TB paru,candidiasis oral dan sarkoma kaposi. Diagnosis pada pasien ini ditegakkan berdasarkan keluhan dan data klinis yaitu anti HIV positif dengan CD4 49 u/L dan biopsi kulit dengan hasil sesuai dengan gambaran sarkoma kaposi.Penatalaksanaan pada pasien ini yaitu dengan pemberian OAT kategori I, ARV dan anti jamur. Pemberian ARV yangadekuat untuk HIV-AIDS merupakan kunci dalam tatalaksana SK-AIDS.
  3. 3. BAB II TINJAUAN TEORI A. Pengertian HIV HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) adalah virus yang merusak sistem kekebalan tubuh, dengan menginfeksi dan menghancurkan sel CD4. Semakin banyak sel CD4 yang dihancurkan, kekebalan tubuh akan semakin lemah, sehingga rentan diserang berbagai penyakit. Infeksi HIV yang tidak segera ditangani akan berkembang menjadi kondisi seriusyang disebut AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome). AIDS adalah stadiumakhir dari infeksi virus HIV. Pada tahap ini, kemampuan tubuh untuk melawan infeksi sudah hilang sepenuhnya. B. Gejala HIV dan AIDS Gejala HIV dibagi dalam beberapa tahap. Tahap pertama adalah tahap infeksi akut, dan terjadi pada beberapa bulan pertama setelah seseorang terinfeksi HIV. Pada tahap ini, sistem kekebalan tubuh orang yang terinfeksi membentuk antibodi untuk melawan virus HIV. Pada banyak kasus, gejala pada tahap ini muncul 1-2 bulan setelah infeksi terjadi. Penderita umumnya tidak menyadari telah terinfeksi HIV. Hal ini karena gejala yang muncul mirip dengan gejala penyakit flu, serta dapat hilang dan kambuh kembali. Perlu diketahui, pada tahap ini jumlah virus di aliran darah cukup tinggi. Oleh karena itu, penyebaran infeksi lebih mudah terjadi pada tahap ini. Gejala tahap infeksi akut bisa ringan hingga berat, dan dapat berlangsung hingga beberapa minggu, yang meliputi: a. Demam hingga menggigil.
  4. 4. b. Muncul ruam di kulit. c. Muntah. d. Nyeri pada sendi dan otot. e. Pembengkakan kelenjar getah bening. f. Sakit kepala. g. Sakit perut. h. Sakit tenggorokan dan sariawan. Setelah beberapa bulan, infeksi HIV memasuki tahap laten. Infeksi tahap laten dapat berlangsung hingga beberapa tahun atau dekade. Pada tahap ini, virus HIV semakin berkembang dan merusak kekebalan tubuh. C. Penyebab dan penularan HIV dan AIDS AIDS disebabkan oleh human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). HIV yang masuk ke dalam tubuh akan menghancurkan sel CD4. Sel CD4 adalah bagian dari sel darah putih yang melawan infeksi. Semakin sedikit sel CD4 dalam tubuh, maka semakin lemah pula sistem kekebalan tubuh seseorang. Penularan HIV terjadi saat darah, sperma, atau cairan vagina dari seseorang yang terinfeksi masuk ke dalam tubuh orang lain. Hal ini dapat terjadi melalui berbagai cara, antara lain:Hubungan seks. Infeksi HIV dapat terjadi melalui hubungan seks baik melalui vagina maupun dubur (anal). Meskipun sangat jarang, HIV juga dapat menular melalui seks oral. Akan tetapi, penularan lewat seks oral hanya akan terjadi bila terdapat luka terbuka di mulut penderita, misalnya seperti gusi berdarah atau sariawan. Berbagi jarum suntik. Berbagi penggunaan jarum suntik dengan penderita HIV, adalah salah satu cara yang dapat membuat seseorang tertular HIV. Misalnya menggunakan jarum suntik bersama saat membuat tato, atau saat menggunakan NAPZA suntik. Transfusi darah. Penularan HIV dapat terjadi saat seseorang menerima donor darah dari penderita HIV
  5. 5. D. Pengobatan HIV dan AIDS Meskipun sampai saat ini belum ada obat untuk menyembuhkan HIV, namun adajenis obat yang dapat memperlambat perkembangan virus. Jenis obat ini disebut antiretroviral (ARV). ARV bekerja dengan menghilangkan unsur yang dibutuhkan virus HIV untuk menggandakan diri, dan mencegah virus HIV menghancurkan sel CD4. Beberapa jenis obat ARV, antara lain: a. Efavirenz b. Etravirine c. Nevirapine d. Lamivudin e. Zidovudin Selama mengonsumsi obat antiretroviral, dokter akan memonitor jumlah virus dan sel CD4 untuk menilai respons pasien terhadap pengobatan. Hitung sel CD4 akan dilakukan tiap 3-6 bulan. Sedangkan pemeriksaan HIV RNA dilakukan sejak awal pengobatan, dilanjutkan tiap 3-4 bulan selama masa pengobatan. E. Pencegahan HIV dan AIDS Sampai saat ini, belum ada vaksin yang dapat mencegah infeksi HIV. Meskipun demikian, infeksi dapat dicegah dengan beberapa langkah berikut: Gunakan kondom yang baru tiap berhubungan seks, baik seks melalui vagina atau melalui dubur. Bila memilih kondom berpelumas, pastikan pelumas yang berbahan dasar air. Hindari kondom dengan pelumas yang berbahan dasar minyak, karena dapat membuat kondom bocor. Untuk seks oral, gunakan kondom yang tidak Berpelumas Hindari berhubungan seks dengan lebih dari satu pasangan. Beri tahu pasangan bila Anda positif HIV, agar pasangan Anda menjalani tes HIV.
  6. 6. Diskusikan kembali dengan dokter bila Anda didiagnosis positif HIV dalam masa kehamilan, mengenai penanganan selanjutnya dan perencanaan persalinan, untuk mencegah penularan dari ibu ke janin. Bagi pria, disarankan bersunat untuk mengurangi risiko infeksi HIV.
  7. 7. BAB III TABEL DAN GRAFIK A. Jumlah Kumulatif Kasus AIDS di Indonesia Menurut Faktor Resiko Periode 1987 – 2016 No Faktor Resiko AIDS 1 Heteroseksual 58846 2 Biseksual 491 3 IDU (Injection Drug User) 9080 4 Transfusi Darah 222 5 Transmisi Perinatal 2587 6 Tak diketahui 11678 JUMLAH 82904 Sumber : Dinas Kesehatan 2016 B. Grafik Jumlah Kumulatif Kasus AIDS di Indonesia Menurut Faktor Resiko Periode 1987 – 2016 71% 1% 11% 0%3% 14% Grafik Jumlah Kumulatif Kasus AIDS Menurut Faktor Resiko Periode 1987 – 2016 Heteroseksual Biseksual IDU (Injection Drug User) Transfusi Darah Transmisi Perinatal Tak diketahui
  8. 8. BAB IV PEMBAHASAN Berdasarkan tabel dan grafik diatas menunjukkan bahwa jumlah kasus HIV di indonesia periode tahun 1987 – 2016 dengan faktor resiko heteroseksual sebanyak 58.846 jumlah kasus, dengan faktor resiko biseksual sebanyak 491 jumlah kasus, untuk faktor resiko IDU (Injection Drug User) sebanyak 9.080 kasus, sedangakan dengan faktor resiko dari Transfusi darah sebanyak 222 kasus, untut faktor resiko transmisi perinatal sebanyak 2.587 kasus, dan yang belum diketahui sebanyak 11.678 kasus. Dari data diatas memberikan informasi bahwa kelompok heteroseksual menjadi kelompok paling rentan atas kasus AIDS di Indonesia selama periode 1987 – 2016 tercatat ada 58.846 kasus. Kelompok kedua yang beresiko tinggi adalah IDU (Injection Dug User) yang mencapai 9.080 kasus yang tercatat. Sayangnya ada lebih dari 11 ribu kasus yang belum diketahui resiko penyebab kasusnya. Masih tingginya faktor resiko pada kelompok heteroseksual dapat mengingatkan kembali apa yang harus digaris bawahi dari penyebaran HIV-AIDS. Perilaku sesksual sebagai faktor resiko terbesar dalam paparan HIV-AIDS menegaskan kembali soal problema promikuitas, atau hubungan seksual antara sejumlah wanita dan pria tanpa ada aturan yang mengikat. Seks dengan lebih dari satu pasangan, tanpa pelindung, meningkatkan resiko HIV-AIDS.
  9. 9. BAB V PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Penyakit AIDS merupakan penyakit yang sangat berbahaya yang diakibatkan karena infeksi virus HIV. Penyakit HIV/AIDS dikatakan sangat berbahaya dikarenakan penyakit ini dapat diderita oleh siapapun dan dapat ditularkan dengan mudah melalui kebiasaan buruk dari manusia. Selain itu, sampai saat ini obatnya pun belum ada. Bahkan penyakit yang sangat mematikan ini berkembang sangat cepat di dalam kehidupan manusia. Berdasarkan data yang dimiliki oleh Departemen Kesehatan, di negara kita terjadi peningkatan kasus penderita HIV/AIDS setiap tahun secara signifikan. Oleh karena itu, kita harus menghindarkan diri dari hal-hal yang dapat menyebabkan AIDS, yaitu melalui pencegahan misalnya :tidak melakukan hubungan seksual secara bebas, menghidarkan penggunaan narkotika suntikan, dan sebagainya. Hanya pencegahan agar tidak terinfeksi penyakit HIV/AIDS lah jalan terbaik yang dapat kita lakukan saat ini. Masalah AIDS ini tidak tentu akan menyebar luas, apabila dilakukan pencegahan secara dini, apalagi jika ada partisipasi dari semua pihak.

×