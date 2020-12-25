[PDF] Into the Groves Book Four of the Santa Lucia Series free acces

Copy link here https://greatfull.readbooks.link/book=0578689103

Rumors. Romance. And more than a little espresso.Santa Lucia has seen a lot of changes and theyve made life for the villagers harder than they ever imagined. Creating a working vineyard. Parenting a teenage daughter. Romance with the mayor. Being gay in a quintessential Italian village. None of these are easy and everyone is feeling the pressure as their annual festival nears.The villagers are back for one last passeggiata through the flowerlined alleys of Santa Lucia. Swapping gossip at the local café has never been so delicious until a storm of secrets threatens the villages very survival.With the rain beginning to fall and the wine turning to vinegar in the barrels can the villagers bring themselves back into the wavering blue light of Santa Lucia