Guillermo Medrano - speaker at Teachmeet International Bettfest 2021

  1. 1. Guillermo Medrano Spain A trip for my class... from my class! Te a c h m e e t I n t e r n a t i o n a l B e t t f e s t 2 0 2 1
  2. 2. A trip for my class... from my class! Guillermo Medrano @GmedranoTIC [ Spain ] Teachmeet International 2021
  3. 3. @GmedranoTIC
  4. 4. Adapted from Future Classroom Lab of European Schoolnet http://fcl.intef.es/ [es] @GmedranoTIC
  5. 5. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:SAMR-Bloom-Schrock.jpg CC-BY-ND Kathy Schrock @GmedranoTIC
  6. 6. A trip for my class... from my class! Programme Teachmeet International 20 21 @GmedranoTIC EXAMPLES
  7. 7. https://roundme.com/tour/335471/view/1115180/ @GmedranoTIC
  8. 8. @GmedranoTIC
  9. 9. eTwinning Project #SantiagoVR http://bit.ly/SantiagoVR @GmedranoTIC
  10. 10. STEM Project: #Leonardo360 http://bit.ly/Leonardo360 @GmedranoTIC
  11. 11. The cradle of Spanish Language #Suso360 http://bit.ly/SusoRV @GmedranoTIC
  12. 12. @GmedranoTIC The cradle of Spanish Language #Suso360 http://bit.ly/SusoRV
  13. 13. https://gmedranotic.wordpress.com/ Virtual Tours @GmedranoTIC
  14. 14. https://gmedranotic.wordpress.com/ 3D Models @GmedranoTIC
  15. 15. @GmedranoTIC
  16. 16. A trip for my class... from my class! Guillermo Medrano @GmedranoTIC [ Spain ] Teachmeet International 2021 Find more at https://gmedranotic.wordpress.com/

