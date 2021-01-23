Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Eva Toth Hungary Socially Re-designed: a thematic week during school closures Te a c h m e e t I n t e r n a t i o n a l B...
SOCIALLY RE-DESIGNED: A THEMATIC WEEK DURING SCHOOL CLOSURES EVATOTH ETWINNINGAMBASSADOR, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF MODERN ISKOLA...
TOPIC AND IMPLEMENTATION
INVOLVEMENT OF STAKEHOLDERS
OUTCOMES
THANKYOU FORYOUR ATTENTION! toth.eva@petrik.hu
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Eva Toth - speaker at Teachmeet International Bettfest 2021

59 views

Published on

Teachmeet International Bettfest is hosted by Arjana Blazic & Bart Verswijvel

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Eva Toth - speaker at Teachmeet International Bettfest 2021

  1. 1. Eva Toth Hungary Socially Re-designed: a thematic week during school closures Te a c h m e e t I n t e r n a t i o n a l B e t t f e s t 2 0 2 1
  2. 2. SOCIALLY RE-DESIGNED: A THEMATIC WEEK DURING SCHOOL CLOSURES EVATOTH ETWINNINGAMBASSADOR, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF MODERN ISKOLA BUDAPESTI MŰSZAKI SZC PETRIK LAJOS KÉTTANÍTÁSI NYELVŰTECHNIKUM
  3. 3. TOPIC AND IMPLEMENTATION
  4. 4. INVOLVEMENT OF STAKEHOLDERS
  5. 5. OUTCOMES
  6. 6. THANKYOU FORYOUR ATTENTION! toth.eva@petrik.hu

×