Ella Rakovac Bekeš - speaker at Teachmeet International Bettfest 2021

Teaching with AR as a powerful tool for engagement Ella Rakovac Bekeš, I. gimnazija Osijek, Republic of Croatia
Teaching Science • a great challenge • a great way for good teaching • way of connecting and bringing real world to the cl...
Augmente d Reality GREAT WAY FOR TEACHING CREATIVELY WHEN PAIRED WITH GAMIFICATION BECOMES POWERFUL TOOL FOR MOTIVATION AN...
Example 1 Achieving student engagement in remote learning scenarios. Easiest way - Creating Scavenger/Treasure hunts using...
Example 2 Achieving student engagement in remote learning scenarios. Going further – Using storytelling, digital cultural ...
Thank you! ella.rakovac@skole.hr
  1. 1. Ella Rakovac Bekeš Croatia Using Augmented Reality as a powerful tool for engagement Te a c h m e e t I n t e r n a t i o n a l B e t t f e s t 2 0 2 1
  2. 2. Teaching with AR as a powerful tool for engagement Ella Rakovac Bekeš, I. gimnazija Osijek, Republic of Croatia
  3. 3. Teaching Science • a great challenge • a great way for good teaching • way of connecting and bringing real world to the classroom • creating pedagogy that combines curiosity and discovery with curriculum- based possibilities • combined with other subjects makes Science gets even better and more real-world relevant • it provides opportunities for problem solving not just worksheet completing To open way for wonder and learning teachers must change the mindset of students that worksheets are only for completion instead a possibility to express creativity.
  4. 4. Augmente d Reality GREAT WAY FOR TEACHING CREATIVELY WHEN PAIRED WITH GAMIFICATION BECOMES POWERFUL TOOL FOR MOTIVATION AND ENGAGEMENT ALLOWS STUDENTS TO BE AN ACTIVE PART OF THE TOPIC THEY ARE LEARNING CHANGES THE ROLE OF STUDENTS FROM SPECTATORS TO ACTIVE PARTICIPANTS UNLOCKS THE ABILITY TO CREATE MULTISENSORY LEARNING EXPERIENCES THAT GO BEYOND THE LIMITATIONS OF TRADITIONAL MEDIA MAKES SUBJECT TANGIBLE.
  5. 5. Example 1 Achieving student engagement in remote learning scenarios. Easiest way - Creating Scavenger/Treasure hunts using AR. Gives teachers the ability to create fun and engaging learning experiences that make students move while being able to launch the content at any place. Turning static, „old” woksheets into immersive experience
  6. 6. Example 2 Achieving student engagement in remote learning scenarios. Going further – Using storytelling, digital cultural herritage, history and combining it with Science. Turning static, „old” woksheets into immersive experience Students become familiar with AR technology, the history of forensics, while practicing Math. http://bit.ly/LS-true-crime
  7. 7. Thank you! ella.rakovac@skole.hr

