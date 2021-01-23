Barbara Zadraveli - speaker at Teachmeet International Bettfest 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teaching as a way of life …
Traditional teaching- Benefits  Active learning  Maintaining interpersonal relationships  Not all Disciplines can be ta...
At the beginning of 2020 in March …
On –line teaching  Moving to e-classes VS the traditional face to face teaching A challenge or a problem???
THE GREEK CASE … General lockdown : 11th of March 2020  Beginning of on-line lessons via webex  Activation of the e-clas...
What happened in Greece (and around the world) ???  It is recognized by the term Emergency Remote Teaching and concerns a...
The Panhellenic School Network …  e-learning, communication and collaboration services  e-government and user support an...
From the 11th of March to the end of May 38.000 pupils 15.000 teachers 3.500 schools 5.700 lessons per year 769.00 0 pupil...
E-class –e-learning  Teachers’ training ???  Necessary equipment ???  Digital competences of teachers ???  Digital Com...
December 2020 - January 2021… https://www.economist.com/europe/2021 /01/09/the-lockdown-has-helped-greece- to-digitise
Teachers’ use of e-classes /Webex on –line connections
HOW COME ???  Peer teaching and learning  Social media and teacher’s groups  Etwinning and Erasmus+ projects and being ...
barbarazadraveli@yahoo.gr
  1. 1. Barbara Zadraveli Greece Moving from traditional classroom to e-class Te a c h m e e t I n t e r n a t i o n a l B e t t f e s t 2 0 2 1
  2. 2. ‘ M O V I N G F R O M T R A D I T I O N A L C L A S S R O O M T O E - C L A S S ’ B Y B A R B A R A Z A D R A V E L I , T E A C H E R O F E N G L I S H Teachmeet International -Thursday 21 January 2021
  3. 3. Teaching as a way of life …
  4. 4. Traditional teaching- Benefits  Active learning  Maintaining interpersonal relationships  Not all Disciplines can be taught online  Access to libraries and  research materials  Learning is scheduled- no exclusions  Extra-curricular activities ANY DOUBTS ????
  5. 5. At the beginning of 2020 in March …
  6. 6. On –line teaching  Moving to e-classes VS the traditional face to face teaching A challenge or a problem???
  7. 7. THE GREEK CASE … General lockdown : 11th of March 2020  Beginning of on-line lessons via webex  Activation of the e-class and e-me , two platforms of the PanHellenic School Network as a way to flip our classes and work with the pupils
  8. 8. What happened in Greece (and around the world) ???  It is recognized by the term Emergency Remote Teaching and concerns a temporary shift of teaching to an alternative mode of delivery due to crisis circumstances (Davison College, 2020; Hodges et all, 2020; McMurtrie B, 2020; TEMPLE., 2020)
  9. 9. The Panhellenic School Network …  e-learning, communication and collaboration services  e-government and user support and assistance services, with personalized access to 1,203,424 people:  151,639 practicing teachers  1,022,864 students in Primary & Secondary schools  2,868 administrative staff  26,053 inactive teachers (retired, termination of tenure, etc.)
  10. 10. From the 11th of March to the end of May 38.000 pupils 15.000 teachers 3.500 schools 5.700 lessons per year 769.00 0 pupils 119.00 0 teacher s 21.600 schools 428.00 0 lessons The next day …
  11. 11. E-class –e-learning  Teachers’ training ???  Necessary equipment ???  Digital competences of teachers ???  Digital Competences of pupils ???  Support of parents ???  Support of local Authorities ??? THE DEED The creation of 300,000 e-classes on a national basis !!!
  12. 12. December 2020 - January 2021… https://www.economist.com/europe/2021 /01/09/the-lockdown-has-helped-greece- to-digitise
  13. 13. Teachers’ use of e-classes /Webex on –line connections
  14. 14. HOW COME ???  Peer teaching and learning  Social media and teacher’s groups  Etwinning and Erasmus+ projects and being prepared with digital tools  Persistence and self –training of the teachers And we finally did it !!!
