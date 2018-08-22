Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. FREE Surrender Your Love Audiobook Download mp3 online | Surrender Your Love Book 1 in the Surrender Your Love series. ​ Handsome millionaire Jett Mayfield draws realtor Brooke Stewart into a world of passion, secrets, and danger in the first installment of the Surrender Your Love series. Contains mature themes. ​ Meeting Jett was like lightning. Dangerous. Better left untouched. And better forgotten. But lightning always strikes twice. ​ Brooke Stewart, a realtor in New York, doesn't do relationships. When she's sent to a remote estate to finalize a real estate deal, she discovers her new boss is none other than the guy she left naked in bed. ​ Sexy, dangerously handsome, and arrogant Jett Mayfield attracts trouble, and women, like a lightning rod. But the night he meets Brooke he gets more than he bargained for. The green-eyed millionaire playboy isn't used to taking no for an answer, and he isn't about to start now. ​ When he proposes two months of no-strings sex, Brooke is intrigued and accepts his proposal. Little does she know that Jett is determined to claim the one woman he can't have.
  3. 3. FREE Surrender Your Love Audiobook Download mp3 online | Surrender Your Love Written By: J. C. Reed. Narrated By: Romy Nordlinger Publisher: Tantor Media Date: February 2014 Duration: 8 hours 11 minutes
