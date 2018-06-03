Synnopsis :

Learn everything you need to know about two of the most recent space probes to be produced by NASA. Voyager 1 has recently crossed the boundary of our solar system and passed into interstellar space, and Voyager 2 is likely to follow suit, on a different path, between 2016 and 2017. The two Voyager probes will continue to transmit details of discoveries beyond our solar system until at least 2020. Product Information:• ISBN: 9780857337757• Format: Hardback• Publisher: Haynes• Pages: 196• Dimensions: 27.5 x 22 x 1.5cm.



Author : Christopher Riley

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Christopher Riley ( 1? )

Link Download : https://akuleadcoy.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0857337750

