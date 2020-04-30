Sheepgoat pox

Successfully reported this slideshow.
АРХАНГАЙ АЙМАГ ДАХЬ ГУРВАНТАМИР МСҮТ Малын бага эмчийн багш Г. Буяннэмэх
Чадамжийн нэгжийн нэр Мал амьтны халдварт өвчнийг оношлох эмчлэн сэргийлэх Гүйцэтгэлийн шалгуур үзүүлэлт Хонь, ямааны цэцэ...
ЗОРИЛГО Халдварт цэцэг өвчний шинж тэмдгийг таних, түүнээс урьдчилан сэргийлэх, эмчлэх, устгах арга замыг эзэмшүүлэх. Зори...
ӨВЧНИЙ ТОДОРХОЙЛОЛТ Өндөр халуурал арьс салст бүрхүүлд цэврүүт гүвдрүү үүсэх дотоод эрхтний үрэвслийн шинжээр илэрдэг цочм...
ҮҮСГЭГЧ  Poxviridae овог,  Capripoxvirus төрөл  Ямааны цэцгийн вирус  Хонины цэцгийн вирус
ҮҮСГЭГЧ  Capripoxvirus-нэг ийлдсэн хэвшилтэй.  Үндсэн гурван хэв шинжтэй.  Зөвхөн хонь өвчлүүлдэг (Энэтхэг)  Зөвхөн ям...
ҮҮСГЭГЧИЙН ТЭСВЭРТ ЧАНАР  Температур: 56°С-д 2 цаг, 65°C-д 30мин.-д идэвхгүйжинэ;  pH: хүчтэй хүчил, шүлтэд тэсвэргүй  ...
ТАРХАЛТ  Хонь, ямааны цэцэг хааяагүй тархсан өвчин. − Төв ба хойд Африк, Төв Ази, Ойрх дорнод, Энэтхэгийн 51 улс оронд бү...
ХОНИНЫ ЦЭЦГИЙН ГАРАЛТ (2006-2007)
ЭПИДЕМИОЛОГИ Мэдрэмтгий амьтад  Зөвхөн тэжээвэр ХОНЬ (Ovis aries), ЯМАА (Capra hircus).  Нас, хүйс, үүлдрийн ялгаа үгүй....
ЭПИДЕМИОЛОГИ Вирус:  Халдварласан малын бүх шүүрдэс, ялгадасаар, гэмтсэн арьсны тавын хамт гадагшилна.  Хувцас, хоног хэ...
ЭПИДЕМИОЛОГИ Халдварлах зам:  Амьсгалын зам, арьс, салст бүрхүүл.  Хавьталаар маш түргэн халдана. Халдварын эх уурхай нь...
ЭПИДЕМИОЛОГИ  Халдварлал: 100%  Өвчлөл: 75-аас дээш хувь  Үхэл: мэдрэмхий сүргийн 50%.  Үхэл: нялх хурга, ишиг бараг 1...
ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ 1) Хоёр хэлбэртэй:  Зөөлөн хэлбэр: цэцэг байнга гардаг нутгийн малд эсвэл байгалын харьцангуй тэсвэртэй малд ...
ЦЭЦГЭЭР ӨВЧИЛСӨН ХОНИНЫ УРУУЛ, ХАМАР ҮРЭВСЭЖ НУС ГООЖИНО
ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ Нууц хугацаа: 4 - 13 хоног. Ерөнхий шинж:  − Халуурах  −Нүд, хамрын салст бүрхүүл үрэвсэх,  --Нус, нулимс г...
ЦЭЦГЭЭР ӨВЧИЛСӨН ХОНЬ, ЯМАА ЯМАГТ ХАЛУУРНА
ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ Цэврүүт хэлбэр:  Арьсан дээр цэврүү гарах ба түүний хальс, тав хялбар ойчино.  Хэд хэдэн цэврүү нийлж хавтга...
ЦЭЦГЭЭР ӨВЧИЛСӨН ХОНИНЫ НҮД ӨВЧИЛЖ СОХРОХ, УРУУЛ ШАНАА ҮРЭВСЭХ НЬ ЭЛБЭГ БАЙДАГ
ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ Бусад шинж: >Ямагт халуурна (10-42°С). > Нүдний, хамрын салст бүрхүүл, зовхи үрэвсэж хавагнан нус нулимс ихээр...
НИМГЭН АРЬСАН ДЭЭР ЭХЛЭЭД ЖИЖИГ ЦАЙВАР, УЛААВТАР ХҮРЭЭТЭЙ ГҮВДРҮҮ ГАРНА. ХЭД ХОНОГИЙН ДАРАА ТЭР НЬ УЛААН, ХӨХ ТОЛБО БОЛОН ...
ЯЛГАВАРЛАН ОНОШЛОХ  Шөвөг яр,  Хэл хөхрөх,  Мөөгөнцрийн гаралтай арьсны үрэвсэл,  Арьсны хамуу,  Булчирхайн хамуу,  ...
ЭМГЭГ ӨӨРЧЛӨЛТ Арьсан дээр тууралт толбо, цэврүү эсвэл гүвдрүү үүснэ. Хатуу гүвдрүү булчингийн эдэд хүртэл тэлж томорсон...
ХОНИНЫ УУШИГНЫ ГАДАРГҮҮД ГАРСАН ЦЭЦГИЙН ГҮВДРҮҮ
ХОНИНЫ УУШИГНЫ ГАДАРГУУД ГАРСАН ЦЭЦГИЙН ГҮВДРҮҮ
ЦЭЦГЭЭР ӨВЧИЛСӨН ХОНИНЫ ӨВЧСӨН АРЬСНЫ ДОТОР ТАЛД ХАРАГДАХ ГҮВДРҮҮ
ЦЭЦГЭЭР ӨВЧИЛСӨН ХОНИНЫ САВНЫ ГАДНА ТАЛД ГАРСАН БУЛДРУУ МАЯГИЙН ГҮВДРҮҮ
ЛАБАРОТОРИЙН ШИНЖИЛГЭЭНИЙ ДЭЭЖ  Халуурч байгаа 3-аас цөөнгүй малын бүлэгнүүлээгүй цус,  Хамгийн түрүү өвчилсөн 3-аас цөө...
ЛАБОРАТОРИЙН ОНОШЛОГОО Лабораторийн шинжилгээг Биологийн аюулгүй 3-р зэрэглэлийн лабораторид гүйцэтгэнэ.  Полимеразын гин...
ТЭМЦЭХ, СЭРГИЙЛЭХ АРГА ХЭМЖЭЭ Тэмцэх:  “Хонь, ямааны цэцэг өвчинтэй тэмцэх заавар”-ын дагуу үйл ажиллагааг хэрэгжүүлнэ. С...
ХОНИНЫ СҮҮЛНИЙ ДОТОР ТАЛЫН НИМГЭН АРЬС ДЭЭР ГАРСАН ЦЭЦГИЙН ГҮВДРҮҮ
ХОНИНЫ ДЭЛЭН ДЭЭР ГАРСАН ЦЭЦГИЙН ГҮВДРҮҮ
ХОНИНЫ НООСОРХОГ АРЬС ДЭЭР ГАРСАН ГҮВДРҮҮ
ХОНИНЫ НООСОРХОГ АРЬС ДЭЭР ГАРСАН ГҮВДРҮҮНИЙ ЭДГЭРЭХ ЯВЦ
ХОНИНЫ ДЭЛЭН, СҮҮЛНИЙ ДОТОР АРЬСАНД ГАРСАН ГҮВДРҮҮ
ХОНЬ, ЯМААНЫ ЦЭЦЭГ ӨВЧИН ГАРСАН ҮЕД ХОРИО ТОГТООЖ, ГОЛОМТЫН ЗАХАД АРИУТГАЛЫН ЦЭГ БАЙГУУЛНА
ХОНЬ, ЯМААНЫ ЦЭЦЭГ ГАРСАН ҮЕД ГОЛОМТОД АРИУТГАЛ, ХАЛДВАРГҮЙТГЭЛИЙГ ЖУРМЫН ДАГУУ ХИЙЖ ГҮЙЦЭТГЭНЭ.
ХОНЬ, ЯМААНЫ ЦЭЦЭГ ТӨДИЙГҮЙ МАЛЫН ГОЦ ХАЛДВАРТ ӨВЧИН ГАРСАН ҮЕД ТЭЭВРИЙН ХЭРЭГСЛИЙГ БИТҮҮ БАЙРАНД УТАЖ ХАЛДВАРГҮЙТГЭНЭ.
МЭДЛЭГ БАТАТГАХ АСУУЛТ  1. Цэцэг өвчний үед хэдэн градус хүртэл халуурах вэ А. 38,5- 39,5 Б. 39,5 - 40 В. 37,5- 40,5 Г. 4...
ХАРИУЛТ  1. Г 40 – 42  2. А 2жил  3. А Тийм  4. А Тийм  5. А Тийм  6. А Тийм  7. Шөвөг яр,Арьсны хамуу,Бог малын мя...
ГЭРИЙН ДААЛГАВАР  Номноос цэцэг өвчний талаар хуулийн зүйл заалтыг дэлгэрүүлэн, тэмдэглэл хөтлөж  gbbtta@gmail.com хаяга...
АНХААРАЛ ХАНДУУЛСАНД БАЯРЛАЛАА
  1. 1. АРХАНГАЙ АЙМАГ ДАХЬ ГУРВАНТАМИР МСҮТ Малын бага эмчийн багш Г. Буяннэмэх
  2. 2. Чадамжийн нэгжийн нэр Мал амьтны халдварт өвчнийг оношлох эмчлэн сэргийлэх Гүйцэтгэлийн шалгуур үзүүлэлт Хонь, ямааны цэцэг ship and goat fox
  3. 3. ЗОРИЛГО Халдварт цэцэг өвчний шинж тэмдгийг таних, түүнээс урьдчилан сэргийлэх, эмчлэх, устгах арга замыг эзэмшүүлэх. Зорилт Халдварт өвчний үүсгэгч, тархалт, шинж тэмдэг, өвчний явц эмчилгээ, урьдчилан сэргийлэх, тэмцэх арга хэмжээг авах
  4. 4. ӨВЧНИЙ ТОДОРХОЙЛОЛТ Өндөр халуурал арьс салст бүрхүүлд цэврүүт гүвдрүү үүсэх дотоод эрхтний үрэвслийн шинжээр илэрдэг цочмог халдварт, вирусээр үүсгэгддэг өвчин. Олон улсын худалдааны хориот өвчин.
  5. 5. ҮҮСГЭГЧ  Poxviridae овог,  Capripoxvirus төрөл  Ямааны цэцгийн вирус  Хонины цэцгийн вирус
  6. 6. ҮҮСГЭГЧ  Capripoxvirus-нэг ийлдсэн хэвшилтэй.  Үндсэн гурван хэв шинжтэй.  Зөвхөн хонь өвчлүүлдэг (Энэтхэг)  Зөвхөн ямаа өвчлүүлдэг  Хонь, ямаа өвчлүүлдэг (Кеня)
  7. 7. ҮҮСГЭГЧИЙН ТЭСВЭРТ ЧАНАР  Температур: 56°С-д 2 цаг, 65°C-д 30мин.-д идэвхгүйжинэ;  pH: хүчтэй хүчил, шүлтэд тэсвэргүй  Химийн бодис: 20% эфир, 1% хлороформ, формалинд тэсвэргүй  Ариутгалын бодис: 2% фенол 15мин.-д идэвхгүйжинэ, Додецил сульфат натри мэт ариутгалын бодисод тэсвэргүй.  Тэсвэр: Энгийн нөхцөлд хатсан тавд хэдэн жил, савласан ноосонд 2жил хадгалагдана.  Биед байгаа ноос, үсэнд 3 сар байна.
  8. 8. ТАРХАЛТ  Хонь, ямааны цэцэг хааяагүй тархсан өвчин. − Төв ба хойд Африк, Төв Ази, Ойрх дорнод, Энэтхэгийн 51 улс оронд бүртгэгджээ. Монголд 2007 онд хонины, 2008 онд ямааны цэцэг гарсан.  Сүүлийн 4 жилийн хугацаанд 14 улс оронд 80 гаруй голомт гарчээ.
  9. 9. ХОНИНЫ ЦЭЦГИЙН ГАРАЛТ (2006-2007)
  10. 10. ЭПИДЕМИОЛОГИ Мэдрэмтгий амьтад  Зөвхөн тэжээвэр ХОНЬ (Ovis aries), ЯМАА (Capra hircus).  Нас, хүйс, үүлдрийн ялгаа үгүй.  Европ үүлдэрийн хонь, нялх хурга эмзэг.  Жилийн аль ч улирал гарч болно. Хонь, ямааны цэцэг хүнд халдахгүй. Хонь, ямааны цэцгийн вирус хүнд халгүй.
  11. 11. ЭПИДЕМИОЛОГИ Вирус:  Халдварласан малын бүх шүүрдэс, ялгадасаар, гэмтсэн арьсны тавын хамт гадагшилна.  Хувцас, хоног хэрэгсэл, хашаа байрын бусад хэрэгслээр тархана.  Хувцас, хоног хэрэгсэл, хашаа байрын бусад хэрэгслийн гадаргууд 6 сар хадгалагдана.  Өвчилсөн хонины чивэнд 6 сар хадгалагдана.  Цус сорогч болон шүүрлээр хооллодог шавьжаар дамжина.
  12. 12. ЭПИДЕМИОЛОГИ Халдварлах зам:  Амьсгалын зам, арьс, салст бүрхүүл.  Хавьталаар маш түргэн халдана. Халдварын эх уурхай нь өвчтэй хонь, ямаа. Дамжуулах хүчин зүлс:  Вирусээр бохирдсон тоос, агаар, цэцгийн тав, өтөг бууц.  Хачиг, шавьж. Өвчилж эдгэрсэн хонь, ямаа вирус тээдэггүй.
  13. 13. ЭПИДЕМИОЛОГИ  Халдварлал: 100%  Өвчлөл: 75-аас дээш хувь  Үхэл: мэдрэмхий сүргийн 50%.  Үхэл: нялх хурга, ишиг бараг 100%
  14. 14. ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ 1) Хоёр хэлбэртэй:  Зөөлөн хэлбэр: цэцэг байнга гардаг нутгийн малд эсвэл байгалын харьцангуй тэсвэртэй малд шинж тэмдэг тод илэрдэггүй. Чих, сүүлний нимгэн арьсанд цөөн хэдэн гүвдрүү гарах, бага зэрэг халуурах төдий шинж илэрнэ.  Хурц хэлбэр: мэдрэг малын 50 хүртэл хувь, мөн нялх хурга, ишиг 100 хувь үхэх хүртэл нэрвэгдэнэ. Нүд, хамрын салст бүрхүүл үрэвсэх, биеийн бүх хэсгийн арьсанд олон гүвдрүү гарч 42°С халуурах шинж ил тод илэрнэ.
  15. 15. ЦЭЦГЭЭР ӨВЧИЛСӨН ХОНИНЫ УРУУЛ, ХАМАР ҮРЭВСЭЖ НУС ГООЖИНО
  16. 16. ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ Нууц хугацаа: 4 - 13 хоног. Ерөнхий шинж:  − Халуурах  −Нүд, хамрын салст бүрхүүл үрэвсэх,  --Нус, нулимс гоожих,  −Номойрох, тэжээл усанд дургүй болох. Цэцгийн эмгэг шинж тэмдэг хоёр хэлбэртэй.  Цэврүүт  Гүвдрүүт
  17. 17. ЦЭЦГЭЭР ӨВЧИЛСӨН ХОНЬ, ЯМАА ЯМАГТ ХАЛУУРНА
  18. 18. ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ Цэврүүт хэлбэр:  Арьсан дээр цэврүү гарах ба түүний хальс, тав хялбар ойчино.  Хэд хэдэн цэврүү нийлж хавтгайран арьсны үрэвсэл үүсгэнэ. Гүвдрүүт хэлбэр (‘чулуун цэцэг'):  Арьсны гадаргуу дээр хатуу товгор гүвдрүү гарна. Гүвдрүү аажимдаа тавжин хатуурч ойчихгүй удаан байх хар тав үүсгэнэ.  Цэцгийн гэмтэл нүд, хамар, ам, багалзуур, мөгөөрсөн хоолой, гүзээ, ходоодны салст бүрхүүл болон уруул, шанаа, дэлэн, хөх, хуухнагны арьсан дээр үүснэ.  Уушигны янз бүрийн хэсэгт цөөн буюу олон цусархаг үрэвсэл, толбо үүснэ, савны гадаргуу дээр улаавтар янз бүрийн хэмжээний гүвдрүү үүснэ.
  19. 19. ЦЭЦГЭЭР ӨВЧИЛСӨН ХОНИНЫ НҮД ӨВЧИЛЖ СОХРОХ, УРУУЛ ШАНАА ҮРЭВСЭХ НЬ ЭЛБЭГ БАЙДАГ
  20. 20. ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ Бусад шинж: >Ямагт халуурна (10-42°С). > Нүдний, хамрын салст бүрхүүл, зовхи үрэвсэж хавагнан нус нулимс ихээр гоожино. > Ус тэжээлдээ дургүй болж амьсгаадан үлбийнэ. > Зарим хонины нүд цийж ширгэж сохорно. > Өвчилсөн хонины нуруун дээр дарахад маш эмзэглэлтэйгээр хотолзоно.
  21. 21. НИМГЭН АРЬСАН ДЭЭР ЭХЛЭЭД ЖИЖИГ ЦАЙВАР, УЛААВТАР ХҮРЭЭТЭЙ ГҮВДРҮҮ ГАРНА. ХЭД ХОНОГИЙН ДАРАА ТЭР НЬ УЛААН, ХӨХ ТОЛБО БОЛОН ТАВЖИНА.
  22. 22. ЯЛГАВАРЛАН ОНОШЛОХ  Шөвөг яр,  Хэл хөхрөх,  Мөөгөнцрийн гаралтай арьсны үрэвсэл,  Арьсны хамуу,  Булчирхайн хамуу,  Цагаан зүсний малын өвчин,  Бог малын мялзан,  Коринебактериоз.
  23. 23. ЭМГЭГ ӨӨРЧЛӨЛТ Арьсан дээр тууралт толбо, цэврүү эсвэл гүвдрүү үүснэ. Хатуу гүвдрүү булчингийн эдэд хүртэл тэлж томорсон байна. Уушгинд гүвдрүүнүүд байна. Тунгалгийн зангилаа томорно. Заримдаа савны гадаад бүрхүүл дээр гүвдрүү тохиолдоно. Гүзээ, ходоод, улаан хоолой, мөгөөрсөн хоолой, хэлний салст бүрхүүл дээр цэврүүний ором шарх юмуу эсвэл гүвдрүү үүссэн байж болно.
  24. 24. ХОНИНЫ УУШИГНЫ ГАДАРГҮҮД ГАРСАН ЦЭЦГИЙН ГҮВДРҮҮ
  25. 25. ХОНИНЫ УУШИГНЫ ГАДАРГУУД ГАРСАН ЦЭЦГИЙН ГҮВДРҮҮ
  26. 26. ЦЭЦГЭЭР ӨВЧИЛСӨН ХОНИНЫ ӨВЧСӨН АРЬСНЫ ДОТОР ТАЛД ХАРАГДАХ ГҮВДРҮҮ
  27. 27. ЦЭЦГЭЭР ӨВЧИЛСӨН ХОНИНЫ САВНЫ ГАДНА ТАЛД ГАРСАН БУЛДРУУ МАЯГИЙН ГҮВДРҮҮ
  28. 28. ЛАБАРОТОРИЙН ШИНЖИЛГЭЭНИЙ ДЭЭЖ  Халуурч байгаа 3-аас цөөнгүй малын бүлэгнүүлээгүй цус,  Хамгийн түрүү өвчилсөн 3-аас цөөнгүй малаас авсан цусны ийлдэс,  хамгийн сүүлд өвчилсөн 3-аас цөөнгүй малаас авсан цусны ийлдэс,  Арьс, уушиг, сав, ходоодны гэмтэлтэй хэсэг болон томорсон тунгалгийн зангилаанаас 2% авч нэг хэсгийг 10% саармаг формалинд хадгалааслан, нөгөө хэсгийг сэрүүн нөхцөлд (+4°С) хадгалж лабораторид илгээнэ.
  29. 29. ЛАБОРАТОРИЙН ОНОШЛОГОО Лабораторийн шинжилгээг Биологийн аюулгүй 3-р зэрэглэлийн лабораторид гүйцэтгэнэ.  Полимеразын гинжин урвал  Вирус саармагжуулах урвал  Нэвчин тундасжих урвал  ЭЛИЗА  Эсэд вирус өсгөвөрлөх  Гистологи
  30. 30. ТЭМЦЭХ, СЭРГИЙЛЭХ АРГА ХЭМЖЭЭ Тэмцэх:  “Хонь, ямааны цэцэг өвчинтэй тэмцэх заавар”-ын дагуу үйл ажиллагааг хэрэгжүүлнэ. Сэргийлэх:  “Хонины цэцгээс сэргийлэх амьд вакцин”- ыг хонинд зааврыг баримтлан тарих,  “Ямааг цэцгээс сэргийлэх идэвхгүй- жүүлсэн вакцин”-ыг ямаанд зааврыг баримтлан тарих
  31. 31. ХОНИНЫ СҮҮЛНИЙ ДОТОР ТАЛЫН НИМГЭН АРЬС ДЭЭР ГАРСАН ЦЭЦГИЙН ГҮВДРҮҮ
  32. 32. ХОНИНЫ ДЭЛЭН ДЭЭР ГАРСАН ЦЭЦГИЙН ГҮВДРҮҮ
  33. 33. ХОНИНЫ НООСОРХОГ АРЬС ДЭЭР ГАРСАН ГҮВДРҮҮ
  34. 34. ХОНИНЫ НООСОРХОГ АРЬС ДЭЭР ГАРСАН ГҮВДРҮҮНИЙ ЭДГЭРЭХ ЯВЦ
  35. 35. ХОНИНЫ ДЭЛЭН, СҮҮЛНИЙ ДОТОР АРЬСАНД ГАРСАН ГҮВДРҮҮ
  36. 36. ХОНЬ, ЯМААНЫ ЦЭЦЭГ ӨВЧИН ГАРСАН ҮЕД ХОРИО ТОГТООЖ, ГОЛОМТЫН ЗАХАД АРИУТГАЛЫН ЦЭГ БАЙГУУЛНА
  37. 37. ХОНЬ, ЯМААНЫ ЦЭЦЭГ ГАРСАН ҮЕД ГОЛОМТОД АРИУТГАЛ, ХАЛДВАРГҮЙТГЭЛИЙГ ЖУРМЫН ДАГУУ ХИЙЖ ГҮЙЦЭТГЭНЭ.
  38. 38. ХОНЬ, ЯМААНЫ ЦЭЦЭГ ТӨДИЙГҮЙ МАЛЫН ГОЦ ХАЛДВАРТ ӨВЧИН ГАРСАН ҮЕД ТЭЭВРИЙН ХЭРЭГСЛИЙГ БИТҮҮ БАЙРАНД УТАЖ ХАЛДВАРГҮЙТГЭНЭ.
  39. 39. МЭДЛЭГ БАТАТГАХ АСУУЛТ  1. Цэцэг өвчний үед хэдэн градус хүртэл халуурах вэ А. 38,5- 39,5 Б. 39,5 - 40 В. 37,5- 40,5 Г. 40- 42  2. Савласан ноосонд цэцэг өвчний үүсгэгч хэдэн 2жил хадгалагдах вэ. А. 2жил Б. 10сар В. 3жил Г. 4жил 3. Биед байгаа ноос, үсэнд цэцэг өвчний үүсгэгч 3 сар байдаг . А. Тийм Б. Үгүй 4. Цэцэг өвчний үүсгэгч 2% фенолд 15минутанд идэвхгүйжинэ, А. Тийм Б. Үгүй 5. Цэцэг өвчний үүсгэгч Додецил сульфатнатрийн ариутгалын бодисод тэсвэртэй А. Тийм Б. Үгүй 6. Нүд, хамрын салст бүрхүүл, зовхи үрэвсэж хавагнан нус нулимс ихээр гоождог. А. Тийм Б. Үгүй 7. Ямар ямар өвчнөөс ялгаварлан оношлох вэ 3н өвчнийг нэрлэнэ үү А. ................. Б...................... В.................... 8. Шинжилгээний дээж авахдаа Халуурч байгаа 3-аас цөөнгүй малын .......авна А. бүлэгнүүлээгүй цус Б. Шүлс В. Баас 9. Цэцэг өвчин гарсан үед хорио цээр ...........................
  40. 40. ХАРИУЛТ  1. Г 40 – 42  2. А 2жил  3. А Тийм  4. А Тийм  5. А Тийм  6. А Тийм  7. Шөвөг яр,Арьсны хамуу,Бог малын мялзан  8 А. бүлэгнүүлээгүй цус  9. Тогтооно
  41. 41. ГЭРИЙН ДААЛГАВАР  Номноос цэцэг өвчний талаар хуулийн зүйл заалтыг дэлгэрүүлэн, тэмдэглэл хөтлөж  gbbtta@gmail.com хаягаар явуулна уу
  42. 42. АНХААРАЛ ХАНДУУЛСАНД БАЯРЛАЛАА

