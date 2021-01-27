Successfully reported this slideshow.
ЧН: ҮЗЛЭГ ШИНЖИЛГЭЭ ЧЭ:Малын халдваргүй өвчний үед үзлэг шинжилгээ хийх ГШҮ: Бод, бог малын халдваргүй өвчний үед үзлэг ши...
-P,+F ? +F +F -J, -Se,-Co -Ca,+F +P +F +F Ýðäýñ áîäèñûí èë¿үдýл äóòàãäàë á¿õèé ìóæóóä
ӨВЧНИЙ ЭМНЭЛЗҮЙН ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ  Клиник шинж тэмдэг, Ясны эдийн өөрчлөлт, Эмгэг бие бүтцийн өөрчлөлт  Өвчин хүндрэх үед o Ү...
ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ
ХЭВТРЭЭС БОСОХГҮЙ БОСЛОО Ч БҮРЭН ХӨДӨЛГӨӨН ХИЙХГҮЙ ДЭМЭЭР БОССОНЫ ДАРАА ОРШООГОО АРИЛТАЛ ЗОГСДОГ
Үхэр адууны хөлс долоогоод нэг юм хэлээд байна уу
o БУФЕРФОС-04 o 1 мл- тээ 12,4 мг фосфорын. o рН 7,4 o Фосфорын багаслаас сэргийлэх, эмчлэх, өеөдөх, бодисын солилцооны хя...
ТОПОЗАЛ Гол үйлчилэгч бодисууд: Найрлагандаа тонофосфан ба витамин В12 агуулсан тунгалаг цайвар ягаан өнгийн уусмал. Хэрэг...
Epөнхий зүйл: 1 мл -тээ 300 мг глюконат кальци, 65 мг фосфинат кальци, 50 мг иодот кали, 50 мг иодот натри, 19.64 мг хлорт...
4. Үйлчлэлийн механизм: КАЛМИНА тарилгын уусмал o Кальци мэдрэлийн импульс дамжуулах явц, булчин агших механизмд оролцох, ...
5. Хэрэглэх заалт: КАЛМИНА тарилгын уусмал Саалийн үнээнд төллөлтийн үеийн халуурал, төрөлтийн дараахь саажил, өсвөр малын...
5. Хэрэглэх заалт: Рингесол тарилгын уусмалыг бодисын солилцооны ацидозыг (хүчилсэлт) эмчлэх, шингэн, электролит нөхөх, хэ...
7. Хэрэглэх арга: Үхэрт хураагуур судсаар, гахай, хонь, ямаанд хэвлийн хөндийд тарих ба нохой, мууранд арьсан дор тарьж бо...
Өвчтэй адууны шээс, бусад шинж тэмдэг Өвчэй адууны шээс Давсаг доторхи шээс Салст бүрхүүл шарлах - Билирубин Хэвлийн хөнди...
Зарим нутгийн Адуун цусны ийлдсэн дэх Са, Р, Мg Үзүүлэлт Ca ммоль/л P ммоль/л Mg ммоль/л Адуу Хэвийн үзүүлэлт 2,5-3.0 1.3-...
ÀÍÕÀÀÐÀË ÒÀÂÜÑÀÍÄ ÁÀßÐËÀËÀÀ
  1. 1. ЧН: ҮЗЛЭГ ШИНЖИЛГЭЭ ЧЭ:Малын халдваргүй өвчний үед үзлэг шинжилгээ хийх ГШҮ: Бод, бог малын халдваргүй өвчний үед үзлэг шинжилгээ хийх / Үхрийн яс сөнөрөх эмгэг /
  2. 2. -P,+F ? +F +F -J, -Se,-Co -Ca,+F +P +F +F Ýðäýñ áîäèñûí èë¿үдýл äóòàãäàë á¿õèé ìóæóóä
  3. 3. ӨВЧНИЙ ЭМНЭЛЗҮЙН ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ  Клиник шинж тэмдэг, Ясны эдийн өөрчлөлт, Эмгэг бие бүтцийн өөрчлөлт  Өвчин хүндрэх үед o Үхэр явж чадахгүй, тэжээл усанд дургүй болох, o Тэжээлийн зүйл багалзуур, хоолойд нь тээглэсэн, хэл нь саажсан, o Доод эрүү суларч унжсан, o Хэвтсэн үхэр босохдоо дургүй, хөл дээрээ тогтож чадахгүй гуйваж дайвна. o Хамар, амнаас нь ногоон өнгөтэй хөөсөрхөг шингэн ихээр гоожно, o Гүзээ атони, зарим үхэр хар ногоон өнгийн шингэн чацга алдсан байх. o Хавирга ташраараа хугарч бороолсон, o Цээжээ хавчиж доголох гэх мэт дээрхи шинж тэмдгүүд ажиглагдана. o Эдгээр нь ясны сөнөрөл хүндрэлд орсныг харуулахаас гадна өөр бусад өвчин байж болох юм
  4. 4. ШИНЖ ТЭМДЭГ
  5. 5. ХЭВТРЭЭС БОСОХГҮЙ БОСЛОО Ч БҮРЭН ХӨДӨЛГӨӨН ХИЙХГҮЙ ДЭМЭЭР БОССОНЫ ДАРАА ОРШООГОО АРИЛТАЛ ЗОГСДОГ
  6. 6. ЯСНЫ СӨНӨРӨЛТЭЙ ҮХРИЙГ ТАНИХ ЭХНИЙ ШИНЖ НЬ ХУВХАЙ ЯС ХЭМЛЭХ ЭНЭ НЬ ӨВЧНИЙ ЭХНИЙ ШИНЖ ЮМ
  8. 8. Үхэр адууны хөлс долоогоод нэг юм хэлээд байна уу
  9. 9. o БУФЕРФОС-04 o 1 мл- тээ 12,4 мг фосфорын. o рН 7,4 o Фосфорын багаслаас сэргийлэх, эмчлэх, өеөдөх, бодисын солилцооны хямралаас үүсэх ацидоз, хордлогыг эмчлэх. o Биеийн жингийн кг тутамд 0,5- 0,7 мл ноогдохоор бодож гүрээний хураагуур судсаар дуслаар тарина. o Эмчилгээг үргэлжлүүлэх бол 24 цагийн зайтай 3-4 удаа тарина. o Энэхүү бэлдмэлийг калüци, магнийн бэлдмэлтэй нэгэн зэрэг тарьж болохгүй.
  10. 10. ТОПОЗАЛ Гол үйлчилэгч бодисууд: Найрлагандаа тонофосфан ба витамин В12 агуулсан тунгалаг цайвар ягаан өнгийн уусмал. Хэрэглэх заалт тун: Амьтны фосфорын дуталтаас үүсэх өвчнүүд, магни, кальци болон Д витамин дутсан болон ясны өсөлтийн эмгэгийн ЭХЭН ҮЕД бодод: 25-62,5 мл гахай, торойд: 5-12,5 мл, АРХАГ ҮЕД бодод: 7,5-12,5 мл гахай, торойд: 2,5-7,5 мл тунгаар 2 өдөрт 1 удаа 3-5 өдөр тарина.
  11. 11. Epөнхий зүйл: 1 мл -тээ 300 мг глюконат кальци, 65 мг фосфинат кальци, 50 мг иодот кали, 50 мг иодот натри, 19.64 мг хлорт магни 6H2O, 4.282 мг хлорт кали, 12.96 мг хлорт төмөр (II) 4H2O, 0.164 мг хлорт кобальт (II) 6H2O, 0.1355 мг хлорт цайр тус тус агуулсан Ясны сөнөрлийн өвөрмөц эм Олон улсын худалдааны нэр: KALMINA КАЛМИНА Гол үйлчлэгч бодис: Глюконат кальци, фосфинат кальци, иодот кали, иодот натри, хлорт магни, хлорт кали, хлорт төмөр, хлорт кобальт, хлорт цайр 3.3. Гадаад байдал: Тунгалаг, бор шаргалдуу өнгөтэй. 3.4. Эмийн хэлбэр: Тарилгын уусмал 3.5. Савлагаа: 20 мл, 50 мл, 100 мл–ийн бараан шилэн цодонд савласан. КАЛМИНА тарилгын уусмал
  12. 12. 4. Үйлчлэлийн механизм: КАЛМИНА тарилгын уусмал o Кальци мэдрэлийн импульс дамжуулах явц, булчин агших механизмд оролцох, эс хоорондын харилцан холбогдох чадварыг бий болгох болон цус бүлэгнүүлэхэд чухал үүрэг гүйцэтгэдэг. o Фосфор нь липид болон уурагтай харилцан үйлчилж нийлмэл эфир үүсгэх ба энэ нь олон төрлийн ферментийн тогтолцоонд оролцоно. o Кали эсийн дотоод шингэний найрлагад голлох катион юм. o Иод нь бамбай булчирхайн дааврыг нийлэгжүүлэхэд оролцоно. o Натри ба хлор нь биеийн шингэний найрлагад маш чухал ач холбогдолтой катион. o Магни нь АТФ - ний нийлэгжилт, ашиглалтанд оролцогч бүх ферментийн урвалд кофакторын үүрэг гүйцэтгэдэг. o Төмөр гемоглоблины чухал хэсэг ба энэ нь олон төрлийн ферментийн найрлагад багтана. o Кобальт ходоод гэдэсний бодисын солилцоонд чухал үүрэг гүйцэтгэгч кобаламины бүтцэд оролцдог. o Цайр олон төрлийн ферментийн найрлагад багтдаг. Мөн РНХ-ийн нийлэгжилтэд оролцдог.
  13. 13. 5. Хэрэглэх заалт: КАЛМИНА тарилгын уусмал Саалийн үнээнд төллөлтийн үеийн халуурал, төрөлтийн дараахь саажил, өсвөр малын сульдаа, нас гүйцсэн малын ясны сөнөрөл, Д3 витамины дуталтын улмаас үүсэх эмгэг, таталдалт, үс, арьсны эмгэг, цус багадалт, эх мал зулбах үед болон уг эмийн найрлагад багтсан эрдэс бодисуудын дутагдлын улмаас үүссэн эмгэгийн үед хэрэглэнэ. Малын эрдэс бодисын дутлаас шалтгаалах элдэв эмгэгээс урьдчилан сэргийлэх зорилгоор мөн хэрэглэж болно. 6. Хэрэглэх тун: 5 %-ийн Калмина уусмал бэлтгэх: Нэг хэсэг Калмина тарилгын уусмалыг 20 хэсэг физиологийн NaCI, эсвэл тарилгын устай холино. Калминагийн бэлтгэсэн уусмалыг биеийн хэмд хүртэл бүлээсгэж, Вен судсаар үхэр, адуунд 10-20 мл, хонь, ямаанд 5-10 мл, тугал, унаганд 5-10 мл-ээр тарина. Шаардлагатай бол 7 хоногийн хугацаанд тарьж болно.
  14. 14. 5. Хэрэглэх заалт: Рингесол тарилгын уусмалыг бодисын солилцооны ацидозыг (хүчилсэлт) эмчлэх, шингэн, электролит нөхөх, хэвийн тэнцвэрийг хангах зориулалтаар хэрэглэнэ. 6. Хэрэглэх тун хэмжээ: Шингэн алдсан үед тухайн мал амьтны биеийн жин, эмнэлзүйн шинж тэмдгийн хүнд хөнгөнийг харгалзан хэрэглэнэ. Шингэн нөхөх эмчилгээг сайжруулахын тулд бикарбонат натрийн гипертоник уусмалтай 1:5 харьцаагаар хослуулан хэрэглэж болно. Мал, амьтдад нэг удаа хэрэглэх тун нь адуу, үхэрт 500-1000 мл, махны үхэр, гунжинд 300-500 мл, унага, тугалд 200-300 мл, хонь, ямаанд 100-200 мл, нохой, муурт 10-30 мл байна. Шаардлагатай бол дээрх тунгаар өдөрт 2 -3 дахин тарина. Ерөнхийдөө гүйлгэх тарих хурд, тунгийн эхний хагасыг тарих хугацаа нь 0.5 – 1 цаг бөгөөд үлдсэн хагасыг секундэд 2 дусал байхаар тааруулж хийнэ. РИНГЕСОЛ ЭМ
  15. 15. 7. Хэрэглэх арга: Үхэрт хураагуур судсаар, гахай, хонь, ямаанд хэвлийн хөндийд тарих ба нохой, мууранд арьсан дор тарьж болно. 8. Хориглох заалт: Цус болон биеийн шингэн ихэссэн, алкалозтой үед хэрэглэхийг хориглоно. 9. Гаж нөлөө, эмийн харилцан нөлөөлөл: Тарьсан хэсгийн цочроох, өвтгөх, тромбофлебит (хураагуур судасны үрэвсэл) үүсгэх явдал хаяа тохиолддог. Тунг хэтрүүлснээс болж үүсэх гаж нөлөөг бикарбонатын уусмал хэрэглэх, шинж тэмдгийн эмчилгээ хийх замаар арилгаж болно. Уусмалд кальци болон тетрациклин нэмж огт болохгүй. 10. Хордлого саармагжуулах арга, хэрэглэх эм: Тунг хэтрүүлснээс болж үүсэх гаж нөлөөг бикарбонатын уусмал хэрэглэх, шинж тэмдгийн эмчилгээ хийх замаар арилгаж болно.
  16. 16. Өвчтэй адууны шээс, бусад шинж тэмдэг Өвчэй адууны шээс Давсаг доторхи шээс Салст бүрхүүл шарлах - Билирубин Хэвлийн хөндийд шар өнгийн шингэн их хуримтлах Бөөрний тархилаг ба холтослог давхарын цус ихдэл - хордлого
  17. 17. Зарим нутгийн Адуун цусны ийлдсэн дэх Са, Р, Мg Үзүүлэлт Ca ммоль/л P ммоль/л Mg ммоль/л Адуу Хэвийн үзүүлэлт 2,5-3.0 1.3-1.94 0,74-1,03 Төв Адуу Баян сум 2.34±0.04 0.90±0.04 0.82±0.02 Ховд Адуу 3.11±0.08 1.32±0.03 0.89±0.02 Булган Адуу 3.09±0.07 2.29±0.17 0.92±0.02
  18. 18. ÀÍÕÀÀÐÀË ÒÀÂÜÑÀÍÄ ÁÀßÐËÀËÀÀ

