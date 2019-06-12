DOWNLOAD [PDF] {EPUB} Riverdale Student Handbook (Official)

Riverdale Student Handbook (Official) by Jenne Simon

















Title: Riverdale Student Handbook (Official)

Author: Jenne Simon

Pages: 112

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781338298956

Publisher: Scholastic, Inc.









Description



Riverdale Student Handbook (Official) by Jenne Simon

The Riverdale High student handbook looks like an ordinary introduction to the high school. There's class photos and a campus map and student guidelines from Principal Weatherbee. But what you really need to know about Riverdale, can't be found in an official handbook.



Luckily, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and other classmates have gotten hold of the guide. They've slipped in classified student records, private notes, and secret photos and scribbled their own notes with tips on surviving Riverdale High.













Riverdale Student Handbook (Official) by Jenne Simon

