DOWNLOAD [PDF] {EPUB} Riverdale Student Handbook (Official)


Riverdale Student Handbook (Official) by Jenne Simon
Book details
Title: Riverdale Student Handbook (Official)
Author: Jenne Simon
Pages: 112
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781338298956
Publisher: Scholastic, Inc.
Description
The Riverdale High student handbook looks like an ordinary introduction to the high school. There's class photos and a campus map and student guidelines from Principal Weatherbee. But what you really need to know about Riverdale, can't be found in an official handbook.
Luckily, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and other classmates have gotten hold of the guide. They've slipped in classified student records, private notes, and secret photos and scribbled their own notes with tips on surviving Riverdale High.
