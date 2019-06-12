Successfully reported this slideshow.
BustleBoard is the reputed marketplace to sell dead stock inventory.
Learn More - https://www.bustleboard.com/home

Published in: Business
Prospecting industrial customers in usa since years

  1. 1. BustleBoard – Prospecting Industrial Customers in USA since Years
  2. 2. About BustleBoard  BustleBoard is the reputed marketplace to sell dead stock inventory.  They also source industrial and commercial goods.  They offer only high quality and unused products.  They do not have any business liquidation, retail products or manufacturer’s promotion.
  3. 3. The Buyer and Seller  Manufacturers who purchased the wrong products are listed with them.  BustleBoard provides new customers to industrial sales persons all around the world.  They also cater to the supply chain purchasing Managers.
  4. 4. How They Work  They create a market place for the dead stock buying and selling.  They provide a firsthand understanding to their customers about such inventory management.  They assist the buyers and sellers by bridging a gap between them.
  5. 5. Prospecting industrial customers in USA  BustleBoard has a fabulous reputation in Prospecting industrial customers in USA.  They provide a transparent platform to the buyers and sellers.  They ensure that all the products are genuine and 100% quality approved.
  6. 6. Conclusion – Trusted to be the best  BustleBoard has made a mark for itself in the market.  They provide every service with utmost transparency and within your reasonable affordability.  They ensure the world class services to maintain a lasting client relationship.
  7. 7. Bustle Board Address:3204 Harvey Drive, Racine WI USA Phone: 262-497-0115 Email: info@bustleboard.com Website: https://www.bustleboard.com/
  8. 8. Thank You

