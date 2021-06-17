The Practical Handbook for the Emerging Artist E-book

"ePub

Building a career as an artist involves so much more than creating art. Networking, marketing, writing, and curating are all critical concerns, as are the complexities of securing funding and showing one’s work. The list of hurdles can quickly become overwhelming, however, this comprehensive guide walks artists through every step they must consider as they launch their professional lives.Margaret R. Lazzari packs each chapter with detailed, accessible advice that artists can immediately put into practice. How-to guides cover the speci cs of resume writing, contract drafting, and more exhaustive checklists address everything from website setup to exhibition preparation and artist interviews at the end of each chapter are invaluable examples of professional artists overcoming the same challenges that face every newcomer. This book includes an extensive appendix of organizations, agencies, and services to further guide the artist.This third edition includes updated artist interviews and information on the most important digital skill sets, such as networking through social media, creating web-based exhibitions, displaying media works, and more. Lazzari writes with every type of artist in mind, providing a truly comprehensive guide to building a successful art career.

