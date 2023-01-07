Xeno is proudly a Canadian owned business and operated custom foam cutting, custom re/ upholstery, and comfort product manufacturing in Vancouver. Since 2014, Xeno has provided customers with the high quality comfort products, and professional advice with friendly and expert services. Our goal is to provide our customers with the experience of comfort by providing high quality custom cut foams, Re/upholstery and sewing cushions and covers with excellent service.







Xeno was started from a home basement in Vancouver as a small cushion cover replacement company. Since 2015, Xeno has operated business in various comfort products at its first location at the heart of fashion and design, Yaletown. With increasing customers and high demand for Xeno products, Xeno is rapidly growing and has plans to extend its branches across Vancouver Mainland and Vancouver Island.