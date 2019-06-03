Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Benny Goodman : biography audiobooks | Biography and Memoir Listen to Benny Goodman and biography audiobooks new releases ...
Benny Goodman : biography audiobooks | Biography and Memoir "After you've done all the work and prepared as much as you ca...
Benny Goodman : biography audiobooks | Biography and Memoir Written By: Charles River Editors . Narrated By: Scott Clem Pu...
Benny Goodman : biography audiobooks | Biography and Memoir Download Full Version Benny Goodman Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Benny Goodman : biography audiobooks | Biography and Memoir

5 views

Published on

Listen to Benny Goodman and biography audiobooks new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any Benny Goodman Audiobook Full Length

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Benny Goodman : biography audiobooks | Biography and Memoir

  1. 1. Benny Goodman : biography audiobooks | Biography and Memoir Listen to Benny Goodman and biography audiobooks new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any Benny Goodman Audiobook Full Length LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Benny Goodman : biography audiobooks | Biography and Memoir "After you've done all the work and prepared as much as you can, what the hell, you might as well go out and have a good time." - Benny Goodman ​ Sprightly swing music spills across the dimly lit club. The grayish curtains of cigarette smoke part every once in a while to reveal a sparkling stage and tables upon tables of patrons, some incurably inebriated and others high on the fast-paced nightlife. Fabulous flappers in shimmery cocktail dresses and stylish feather headbands throw their hands up and stomp their feet to the addictive beat on the dance floor. Smartly dressed men, their hair neatly parted and slicked back, toss fistfuls of dice onto the plush green baize of the craps tables. Some hover over roulette wheels, staring intently at the spinning flashes of silver, while others finger their playing cards as they sip on tumblers of whiskey, eyeing both the river and the tower of tokens next to them. ​ Frisky tunes, chic fashion, and American gambling are nostalgic, rose-tinted images most choose to project when visualizing the Roaring Twenties, but the other side of the coin brought an uninviting, much harsher reality that most would prefer to sweep under the rug. The first real estate bubble was on the brink of bursting, and progress was evident, but painfully slow, which gave way to yet another era of violent riots, lynchings, and other forms of oppression imposed on minorities. ​ When the phrase "the King" is used in the context of American music, most people think of Elvis Presley, but Presley was just a baby when the title was first conferred upon Benny Goodman as the King of Swing in 1935. The Swing Era was a magical period in American history between the hedonism of the Roaring Twenties and the rebelliousness sparked by rock music beginning in the 1950s. Swing music was rooted in ragtime, blues, and jazz music that had long been popular in Afri
  3. 3. Benny Goodman : biography audiobooks | Biography and Memoir Written By: Charles River Editors . Narrated By: Scott Clem Publisher: Findaway Voices Date: March 2019 Duration: 1 hours 11 minutes
  4. 4. Benny Goodman : biography audiobooks | Biography and Memoir Download Full Version Benny Goodman Audio OR Download Now

×