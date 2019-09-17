Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
new memoirs and biographies
Pawprints on My Heart
new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart | autobiography audiobooks read by Amanda
Jurta Pawprints on My Heart | best audiobooks Pawprints on My Heart
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
new memoirs and biographies
Pawprints on My Heart
Amanda always had a thirst for adventure. Perhaps it stemmed from
growing up without electricity and running water, in the middle of a natural
wonderland. Along came Cocoa, her family's new dog, and the two became the best
of friends as they shared a love of the wild surroundings. But Amanda felt like there
was something missing, something "more" she had to discover, and gets the push
necessary to find it in the previously traveled land of Australia. When she
unexpectedly falls in love there, her world is filled with excitement, newness, and
even more adventure until the challenges from being away from her favorite
companion and their magical world becomes too much to bear. A spiritual memoir,
a love story, a lesson in perspective and hindsight, this novel chronicles the "more"
Amanda had been searching for- the very thread weaving it all together being the
one she thought she left behind.
3.
new memoirs and biographies
Pawprints on My Heart
Written By: Amanda Jurta
Narrated By: Amanda Jurta
Publisher: Authors Republic
Date: July 2019
Duration: 6 hours 26 minutes
4.
new memoirs and biographies
Pawprints on My Heart
Download Full Version
Pawprints on My HeartAudio
OR
Listen now
Be the first to comment