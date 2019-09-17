Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart | autobiography audiob...
new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart Amanda always had a thirst for adventure. Perhaps it stemmed from growin...
new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart Written By: Amanda Jurta Narrated By: Amanda Jurta Publisher: Authors Re...
new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart Download Full Version Pawprints on My HeartAudio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart

2 views

Published on

new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart | autobiography audiobooks read by Amanda Jurta Pawprints on My Heart | best audiobooks Pawprints on My Heart

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart

  1. 1. new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart | autobiography audiobooks read by Amanda Jurta Pawprints on My Heart | best audiobooks Pawprints on My Heart LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart Amanda always had a thirst for adventure. Perhaps it stemmed from growing up without electricity and running water, in the middle of a natural wonderland. Along came Cocoa, her family's new dog, and the two became the best of friends as they shared a love of the wild surroundings. But Amanda felt like there was something missing, something "more" she had to discover, and gets the push necessary to find it in the previously traveled land of Australia. When she unexpectedly falls in love there, her world is filled with excitement, newness, and even more adventure until the challenges from being away from her favorite companion and their magical world becomes too much to bear. A spiritual memoir, a love story, a lesson in perspective and hindsight, this novel chronicles the "more" Amanda had been searching for- the very thread weaving it all together being the one she thought she left behind.
  3. 3. new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart Written By: Amanda Jurta Narrated By: Amanda Jurta Publisher: Authors Republic Date: July 2019 Duration: 6 hours 26 minutes
  4. 4. new memoirs and biographies Pawprints on My Heart Download Full Version Pawprints on My HeartAudio OR Listen now

×