read for Hurst's The Heart (Two Volume Set) Full version

Hurst's The Heart (Two Volume Set) by Valentín Fuster

The gold-standard in cardiology – updated to reflect the latest clinical perspectivesHailed for its authority, currency, and ability to translate the latest research into clinical application, Hurst’s The Heart is the field’s landmark book and cardiology’s longest continuously published reference text. The Fourteenth Edition has been completely updated to reflect the latest technical and clinical advances. Presented in full color, it continues to deliver concise, visually appealing summaries of all the major new trials and guidelines along with practical tips for optimizing outcomes and patient quality. This edition is enhanced by new features such as Practice Points, Key/Common Clinical Questions, and an increased number of algorithms.· Stellar editorial team composed of top experts from across the United States· Outstanding coverage of both basic and clinical science· Includes online resources such as review modules, questions, and image bank· Spans the entire scope of cardiology· Completely updated with the most current AHA/ACC guidelines

Download Click This Link https://xxhdwwwsertsd4.blogspot.com/?book=0071843248

