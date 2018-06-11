Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Confessional Audiobook For Android | Confessional books on tape Mikhail Kelly's credentials were impeccable. Russian mother, Irish father hanged by the British. He could split an apple - or a head - across a large room with a handgun. And his special talent was acting. The KGB gave him the perfect part...assassin. For more than twenty years Cuchulain has created chaos, fear and disorder in Ireland by hitting counter-productive targets on both sides of the border, making fools of British Intelligence and the IRA. But Cuchulain is a man whose time is nearly up. The one person who can identify him is the beautiful Tanya Voroninova, daughter of a KGB general. And the one person who can persuade her to defect is Liam Devlin, poet, scholar, IRA gunman retired. Hunted by the combined forces of British Intelligence, the IRA and the KGB who now regard him as an expendable embarrassment, Cuchulain prepares to hit the most counter-productive target of all time...
  3. 3. Confessional Audiobook For Android | Confessional books on tape Written By: Jack Higgins. Narrated By: Michael Page Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: July 2010 Duration: 8 hours 15 minutes
