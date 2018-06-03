Synnopsis :

A Day at the Police Station Being a police officer is a very important job. Young readers will get an up-close look at police work--from solving crimes, to helping lost children, and more. The fun, lively art will appeal to fans of Richard Scarry--and police officers--everywhere. Full color. Full description



Author : Richard Scarry

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Richard Scarry ( 3✮ )

Link Download : https://onlinebk16.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0375828222

