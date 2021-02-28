Jumpstart reading success with this big collection motivating storybooks correlated with Guided Reading Level C. Most pages of these full-color storybooks feature just two or three lines of simple, repetitive text to help children learn to read with ease and confidence. Includes a tip-filled parent guide. A great value!1. The Pie that Jack Made2. Funny Foods3. Round the Clown4. Follow that Cat!5. Counting Bugs6. Lunch Crunch7. Bubble Shapes8. All About Dinosaurs 9. Make a Pizza10. This Little Piggy11. Tail Tale12. Eight Arms are Great13. Bat Facts14. Snow Tracks15. Lots of Legs16. Polka-a-Dot World17. The Teeny Tiny Man18. Giant Friends 19. Hot Dog, Hot Dog20. Squares are Everywhere21. Surprises22. Shadow Guessing Game23. Monkey Business24. Draw a Pig25. Clay Play Includes• 25 full color, 8-page books• 4-page parent guide• Sturdy storage box

