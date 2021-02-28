Jumpstart reading success with this big collection of motivating storybooks correlated with Guided Reading Level B. Most pages of these full-color storybooks feature just one or two lines of simple, repetitive text to help children learn to read with ease and confidence. Includes a tip-filled parent guide. A great value!Includes these 25 titles:1. What Jumps?2. In My Pocket3. What do Monsters Eat?4. Animal Crackers5. Farm Twins6. The Missing Monster7. My Meatball8. Growing Up 9. I Wish I Were a Bird10. Tiny Things11. Gingerbread Boy12. What Flies?13. Bigger14. I Like Socks15. Meet My Baby Brother16. Come Over17. Party Shapes18. The Wheels on the Bus19. Cloud Pictures20. Ice Cream Scoops21. Draw a Cat22. What Grows on Trees?23. Halloween24. Great Hair25. Clean Up, Clean Up! Includes• 25 full color, 8-page books• 4-page parent guide• Sturdy storage box

