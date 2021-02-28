Successfully reported this slideshow.
Download First Little Readers: Guided Reading Level B (Parent Pack): 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers By Liza Charlesworth

Jumpstart reading success with this big collection of motivating storybooks correlated with Guided Reading Level B. Most pages of these full-color storybooks feature just one or two lines of simple, repetitive text to help children learn to read with ease and confidence. Includes a tip-filled parent guide. A great value!Includes these 25 titles:1. What Jumps?2. In My Pocket3. What do Monsters Eat?4. Animal Crackers5. Farm Twins6. The Missing Monster7. My Meatball8. Growing Up 9. I Wish I Were a Bird10. Tiny Things11. Gingerbread Boy12. What Flies?13. Bigger14. I Like Socks15. Meet My Baby Brother16. Come Over17. Party Shapes18. The Wheels on the Bus19. Cloud Pictures20. Ice Cream Scoops21. Draw a Cat22. What Grows on Trees?23. Halloween24. Great Hair25. Clean Up, Clean Up! Includes• 25 full color, 8-page books• 4-page parent guide• Sturdy storage box

