Bdc412 week 13

คิดแบบสร้างสรรค์ คิดแบบเจ้าของ คิดแบบสากล บทเรียน วิชา Global Brand Communications
What will you learn? Innovation to Sustainability Branding 4.0/ Digital era Canneslions 2016 Brand Journey: From domestic ...
What is Innovation? นวัตกรรมอยู่ในทุกสาขา • การผลิตสิ่งใหม่ เทคโนโลยีใหม่ สินค้าและบริการใหม่ๆ • ความคิดสร้างสรรค์ใหม่ที่ท...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=greFdJ-1dvI
Innovation Process Design https://peesamacblog.wordpress.com/category/design-thinking/
Innovation ที่จะประสบความสําเร็จในยุค 4.0 • ต้องมี Purpose หรือ เป้ าหมายที่ตรงความสนใจของผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสีย (shared val...
Social Innovation นวัตกรรมเพื่อสังคม=เครื่องมือการสื่อสารแบรนด์ที่สร้างความยั่งยืน <Brain Band Project #1> <Lifepaint #2> ...
Social Innovation <Lifesaver backpack#4> <DOT 1st braille smartwatch #5> <Brewtoleum#6>
Social Innovation นวัตกรรมเพื่อสังคมอาจจะเป็นแคมเปญไอเดียที่เปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม <Dove real beauty#1> <The Organic Effect#2> <...
เทคโนโลยีเปลี่ยนโลก • VR (Virtual Reality)- Fieldtrip to Mars • AR (Augmented Reality) – Ikea/ Alibaba • QR – TAT TATTOO •...
o Status Seeker o Betterment o Youniverse o Local Love o Playsumers o Ephemeral o Helpfull o Joyning o Human Brands o Bett...
ตัวอย่างสินค้าที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากเทคโนโลยี • Kodak/ Fuji Digital Camera Smart phones • Encyclopedia/ Britannica Wikiped...
สังคมดิจิทัล 4.0 • Internet of ThingsTransformation of Everything • เทคโนโลยีและนวัตกรรมทําให้โลกกลายเป็นหนึ่งเดียว (Glob...
GEN C – Connected Generations • ผู้บริโภคสัญชาติดิจิทัลต้องการเชื่อมโยงกับโลกตลอดเวลา • ครอบคลุมทั้ง Gen B/ Gen X/ Gen Y/ ...
Digital Network Activities • Wikis/ Search • Social networks (Keep connected) • Likes/Posts /Ratings/Reviews • Live/ Real ...
แพลตฟอร์มสําหรับกิจกรรมเครือข่ายดิจิทัล • Facebook • Instagram • Twitter • Pinterest • Snapchat • Bigo Live • Youtube • Al...
นายกญี่ปุ่นและแบรนด์ประเทศในพิธีปิดโอลิมปิก 2016 http://www.boredpanda.com/japan-prime-minister-super-mario-rio-olympics-t...
ZeroMoment of Truth • ผู้บริโภคยุคดิจิทัลเข้าถึงแบรนด์ได้ 24/7 ผ่าน Multi platforms • จากเดิมที่ต้องสร้างการรับรู้ก่อนแล้ว...
Singles Day: Alibaba
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bI0i8xM63xc
แบรนด์ในสังคมดิจิทัล 4.0 • แบรนด์ต้องเรียนรู้ Value คุณค่าเป้ าหมายที่ผู้บริโภคแต่ละคนต้องการ และร่วมทางไปด้วยกันเพื่อ นํา...
Social Value
Consumer Generated Content • ผู้บริโภคไม่ได้เป็นเพียงผู้รับสาร แต่เป็นผู้ส่งสารสู่กลุ่มเครือข่ายสังคมหรือกลุ่มสาธารณะ #ALS...
OmnichannelBrand Communications • การสร้างแบรนด์ผ่านหลายช่องทาง หรือ Omni Channels เพื่อประสาน ช่องทางทั้งจากออนไลน์ และออ...
3 Brand is…
What is brand o A collection of perception in the mind of consumers ภาพรวมของการรับรู้ที่ เกิดขึ้นในความคิดและจิตใจ These ...
http://thoranna.is/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Brand-Association.png Brand Association
https://nikevsunderarmour.files.wordpress.com/2014/11/under-armour-brand-association1.jpg
องค์ประกอบตราสินค้า
3 Global Brand?
The brands which best transcended countries and culture to create a strong relationship with consumers in multiple countri...
https://mrktspnkr.files.wordpress.com/2012/06/screen-shot-2012-06-23-at-2-24-59-pm.png
BRAND JOURNEY 4 directions to take your brand in the right way
เพจและแคมเปญของAIR BNB
Credit: เอกสารประกอบการสอน โดย อาจารย์ชาญศิลป์ เกตุดาว
http://www.web-strategist.com/blog/2014/02/12/ubers-business-model/ UBER
This BIG Question? http://www.slideshare.net/GrahamRobertson/how-to-write-a-brand-plan?qid=be3ea211-8e31-4375-87b1- 6231bc...
จิตวิทยาสีกับบุคลิกภาพของแบรนด์ • สีขาว = ความบริสุทธิ์ ความสงบเรียบง่าย • สีเหลือง = ความอบอุ่น มิตรภาพ ความสนุกสนาน • สี...
Brand Five Senses กับการสร้าง Sense Identity
3 Purpose Branding Sustainable Brand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4ZoJKF_VuA
Unilever Purpose: To make sustainable living commonplace. Vision: Double the size of the business, while reducing our envi...
http://bbmg.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/BBMG_DisruptDelight.pdf
• Vision: "Food with Integrity" for a better way of eating and living. • Disruption: ปฏิวัติวงการฟาสต์ฟู้ ดด้วยปรัชญา ที่ว...
Holistic Design
Brand Purpose + Brand Action
เอกสารประกอบการสอน โดย อาจารย์ชาญศิลป์ เกตุดาว
How Can a global brand create a total Brand Communications?
Agenda
freegoogleslidestemplates.com นําเสนอ brand content ในหลากหลายแพลทฟอร์มที่ให้ผู้บริโภคตัดสินใจเองว่าจะเข้ามามี ปฏิสัมพันธ์...
http://www.slideshare.net/Session_Digital/developing- an-omnichannel-strategy-with-the-consumer-in- mind?qid=9d82d4fa-28e1...
To truly succeed the brand must build & maintain a relationship. The Omni-channel trinity / Brand, context & people
Relationships are at the heart of brand advocacy. The Omni-channel trinity / Brand, context & people
Digitally, consumers engagewith brandsvia companion devices.
P.O.E.M Convergenced communications Paid-Owned-Earned Media
You have an Idea
Cannes Lions Campaign 4.0 #Mcwhopper #Optoutside #House of Card FU 2016
3 Brand Pyramid How to build a strong global brand Brand Z’s Model
Presence Relevance Performance Advantage Bonding -Product Launches -Sponsorship -Trade Shows -Exhibitions -Alternative Dis...
http://www.packagingdigest.com/packaging-design/sustainable-packaging-for- disneys-moana-doll-is-both-responsible-and-fun-...
3 CASES
Brand History • เครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์ หรือ ซี.พี. เติบโตเคียงคู่สังคมไทยมายาวนานเกือบ 1 ศตวรรษ ซึ่งไม่เพียง ผลิตสินค้าและบริก...
Timeline • 1921 เจียไต้ จึง หรือ ที่เรียกกันว่า เจียไต๋ ร้านจําหน่ายเมล็ดพันธุ์พืชเล็กๆ เริ่มหยั่ง ราก ณ ถนนทรงวาด ประเทศไ...
• 1970 ขยายธุรกิจด้านการเลี้ยงสัตว์ ด้วยการริเริ่มการเลี้ยงไก่แบบครบวงจรเป็นครั้ง แรกในประเทศไทย ร่วมทุนกับ บริษัท อาร์เบอ...
• 1973 เริ่มส่งออกสัตว์ปีกไปจําหน่ายในประเทศญี่ปุ่นเป็นครั้งแรก สะท้อนให้เห็นถึง ความสําเร็จในเชิงธุรกิจและการได้รับการยอม...
• 1986 เครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์โดยซีพีเอฟขยายธุรกิจการเลี้ยงไก่ครบวงจรในประเทศตุรกีซึ่งมี ประชากรกว่า 70 ล้านคน และเป็นมุสลิมประ...
• 1999 บริษัท เจริญโภคภัณฑ์อาหารสัตว์ จํากัด ได้เปลี่ยนชื่อบริษัทเป็น บริษัท เจริญ โภคภัณฑ์อาหาร จํากัด (มหาชน)หรือ ซีพีเอ...
• 2006 ขยายธุรกิจทั้งธุรกิจอาหารสัตว์ ฟาร์มปศุสัตว์ และผลิตภัณฑ์อาหารในสาธารณรัฐ ประชาธิปไตยประชาชนลาว ขยายสู่ธุรกิจอาหารพ...
ค่านิยมองค์กร
ค่านิยมองค์กร • นับเป็นเวลาเกือบ 1 ศตวรรษแล้วที่เครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากสังคมไทยและสังคมโลก เครือเจริญโภคภั...
http://www.cpgroupglobal.com/th/key-success.php?id=7#key7
Q&A
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Bdc412 week 13
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bdc412 week 13

6 views

Published on

For education purpose only.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
6
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Bdc412 week 13

  1. 1. คิดแบบสร้างสรรค์ คิดแบบเจ้าของ คิดแบบสากล บทเรียน วิชา Global Brand Communications
  2. 2. What will you learn? Innovation to Sustainability Branding 4.0/ Digital era Canneslions 2016 Brand Journey: From domestic to global Cases
  3. 3. What is Innovation? นวัตกรรมอยู่ในทุกสาขา • การผลิตสิ่งใหม่ เทคโนโลยีใหม่ สินค้าและบริการใหม่ๆ • ความคิดสร้างสรรค์ใหม่ที่ทําให้คนสะดวกขึ้น รู้สึกดีขึ้น คุณภาพชีวิตดีขึ้น บันเทิงขึ้น • กระบวนการใหม่ที่ให้ผลดีกว่าเดิม Smart + Intellectual • Innovation ต้องมีผู้ใช้งาน vs. Invention สิ่งประดิษฐ์ • ต้องสร้างคุณค่าเพิ่ม Create Added Value และต้องเป็น SHARED VALUE • ต้องมี Eco-system และความร่วมมือจากหลายฝ่าย เช่น Accelerator Fund, VC Venture Capitalist • ทําให้ประเทศพ้นจากกับดักรายได้ปานกลาง (Middle-income trap) • Innovate or Die
  4. 4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=greFdJ-1dvI
  5. 5. Innovation Process Design https://peesamacblog.wordpress.com/category/design-thinking/
  6. 6. Innovation ที่จะประสบความสําเร็จในยุค 4.0 • ต้องมี Purpose หรือ เป้ าหมายที่ตรงความสนใจของผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสีย (shared value) • มี Passion + Compassion ความรัก ความเมตตา • Empathy-Innovation-Iteration-PrototypeCommercialization • Innovation ที่แท้จริงต้องเปลี่ยนโลกให้ดีขึ้น เป็นประโยชน์ต่อส่วนรวม ต้องสร้าง คุณค่าเพิ่ม และต้องยั่งยืน
  7. 7. Social Innovation นวัตกรรมเพื่อสังคม=เครื่องมือการสื่อสารแบรนด์ที่สร้างความยั่งยืน <Brain Band Project #1> <Lifepaint #2> <Project Literacy #3>
  8. 8. Social Innovation <Lifesaver backpack#4> <DOT 1st braille smartwatch #5> <Brewtoleum#6>
  9. 9. Social Innovation นวัตกรรมเพื่อสังคมอาจจะเป็นแคมเปญไอเดียที่เปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม <Dove real beauty#1> <The Organic Effect#2> <Project Literacy #3>
  10. 10. เทคโนโลยีเปลี่ยนโลก • VR (Virtual Reality)- Fieldtrip to Mars • AR (Augmented Reality) – Ikea/ Alibaba • QR – TAT TATTOO • เครื่องพิมพ์สามมิติ 3D Printing Technology • Bio-Med • Bio-Technology
  11. 11. o Status Seeker o Betterment o Youniverse o Local Love o Playsumers o Ephemeral o Helpfull o Joyning o Human Brands o Better Business o Ubitech o Infolust o Fuzzynomics o Prizingpandemonium o Post Demographic o Remapped https://issuu.com/etatjournal/docs/tat32016
  12. 12. ตัวอย่างสินค้าที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากเทคโนโลยี • Kodak/ Fuji Digital Camera Smart phones • Encyclopedia/ Britannica Wikipedia • Banks True Wallet/Line Pay/ Apple Pay/ Alipay/ Paypal/ Samsung Pay • Colleges  Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) • Middleman (Retailer/ Wholesaler) • Diesel car  Hydrogen/ Electric fuel/ Self-Driving • Taxi  Uber • Hotels AirBnb • Labors Bot/ AI Artificial Intelligence ปัญญาประดิษฐ์ • อื่นๆ เช่น รถอัจฉริยะ แว่นตาอัจฉริยะ นาฬิกาอัจฉริยะ สายรัดข้อมืออัจฉริยะ เมืองอัจฉริยะ Next is the end of……………..
  13. 13. สังคมดิจิทัล 4.0 • Internet of ThingsTransformation of Everything • เทคโนโลยีและนวัตกรรมทําให้โลกกลายเป็นหนึ่งเดียว (Globally Connected) • เปลี่ยนการดําเนินชีวิตและกิจกรรม (Digital lifestyle & Activities) • อํานาจของผู้ซื้อและผู้ขาย (Power of buyers and suppliers) • ผู้บริโภคกลายเป็นสื่อและเป็นผู้ประกอบการ ผ่าน Digital Platform เรียบเรียงจากหนังสือ Branding 4.0 ปิยะชาติ อิศรภักดี (2559)
  14. 14. GEN C – Connected Generations • ผู้บริโภคสัญชาติดิจิทัลต้องการเชื่อมโยงกับโลกตลอดเวลา • ครอบคลุมทั้ง Gen B/ Gen X/ Gen Y/ Gen Z • ต้องการประสบความสําเร็จในชีวิต • มีแรงบันดาลใจและเชื่อในอํานาจที่จะควบคุมความสําเร็จได้ด้วยตนเอง • ให้ความสําคัญกับ “ตนเอง” ต้องการการยอมรับ และสร้างความแตกต่าง • เลือกทําเฉพาะสิ่งที่ตนเองต้องการ รู้เฉพาะที่อยากรู้ทําเฉพาะที่อยากทํา ผ่าน กิจกรรมดิจิทัล เพราะอํานาจควบคุมอยู่ในมือ
  15. 15. Digital Network Activities • Wikis/ Search • Social networks (Keep connected) • Likes/Posts /Ratings/Reviews • Live/ Real Time • Media & file sharing • Blogs/ Forums • Social Commerce • Social Gaming
  16. 16. แพลตฟอร์มสําหรับกิจกรรมเครือข่ายดิจิทัล • Facebook • Instagram • Twitter • Pinterest • Snapchat • Bigo Live • Youtube • Alibaba • Airbnb • Uber
  17. 17. นายกญี่ปุ่นและแบรนด์ประเทศในพิธีปิดโอลิมปิก 2016 http://www.boredpanda.com/japan-prime-minister-super-mario-rio-olympics-tokyo-shinzo-abe/
  18. 18. ZeroMoment of Truth • ผู้บริโภคยุคดิจิทัลเข้าถึงแบรนด์ได้ 24/7 ผ่าน Multi platforms • จากเดิมที่ต้องสร้างการรับรู้ก่อนแล้วจึงไปตัดสินใจซื้อที่ร้านค้า หรือเรียกว่า First Moment of Truth  ZMOT Zero Moment of Truth • แบรนด์สามารถสื่อสารและขายสินค้าผ่านโลกออนไลน์ได้ตลอดเวลา และเข้าถึงได้ ทั่วโลกผ่านแพลตฟอร์มของ Ebay/ Amazon/Alibaba และระบบการจ่ายเงินผ่าน Paypal/ Alipay • แบรนด์ไม่ได้เป็นคนกําหนดเวลาและช่องทางที่จะเข้าถึง(reach) แต่อํานาจอยู่ที่ ผู้บริโภคว่าอยากจะรับรู้ข้อมูลผ่านช่องทางไหนและเวลาไหน • การสร้าง Brand Digital Hub ทําให้ผู้บริโภคเข้าถึงข้อมูลที่ถูกต้องของแบรนด์ โดยตรง ย่อมดีกว่าการรับข้อมูลผิดๆจากแหล่งข้อมูลที่บิดเบือน #CP #PTT
  19. 19. Singles Day: Alibaba
  20. 20. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bI0i8xM63xc
  21. 21. แบรนด์ในสังคมดิจิทัล 4.0 • แบรนด์ต้องเรียนรู้ Value คุณค่าเป้ าหมายที่ผู้บริโภคแต่ละคนต้องการ และร่วมทางไปด้วยกันเพื่อ นําเสนอสินค้าหรือบริการที่จะนําพาผู้บริโภคไปถึงคุณค่าเป้ าหมาย คือต้องมีเป้ าหมายเดียวกัน • กิจกรรมที่จะสร้างการรับรู้ สื่อความหมาย และสร้างประสบการณ์ของแบรนด์ จะต้องเป็นกิจกรรม เครือข่ายดิจิทัลที่ผู้บริโภคสามารถทําร่วมกันกับสังคมเครือข่ายทั้งหมด ผ่านหลากหลาย Platforms • แบรนด์ต้องเชื่อมโยงกิจกรรมทั้ง Offline และ Online หรือ Omnichannels ผ่าน Paid-Owned- Earned Channels เพื่อสร้าง Brand Engagement และ Strong Association • เพราะผู้บริโภคยุคดิจิทัลจะเชื่อประสบการณ์และข้อมูลของคนในสังคมเครือข่ายของตนมากกว่า ข้อมูลจากแบรนด์ และการมีส่วนร่วมในเครือข่ายสังคมดิจิทัลของผู้บริโภคจะสนองความต้องการ เรื่องการยอมรับและมีตัวตน (Love and belonging) เช่น Redbull Gopro Starbucks • แบรนด์ต้องมีชีวิต และบุคลิกเหมือนคน การกระทําสําคัญกว่าคําพูด Brand Action ต้องสอดคล้อง กับ Brand Plan (Actions speak louder than words) #Like a girl
  22. 22. Social Value
  23. 23. Consumer Generated Content • ผู้บริโภคไม่ได้เป็นเพียงผู้รับสาร แต่เป็นผู้ส่งสารสู่กลุ่มเครือข่ายสังคมหรือกลุ่มสาธารณะ #ALSicebucketchallenge • การถ่ายทอดเรื่องราว หรือ Content ของผู้บริโภคทําเพื่อสร้างคุณค่าให้กับตนเอง ผ่าน ความเชี่ยวชาญ มุมมอง รูปแบบการดําเนินชีวิต สะท้อนให้เห็นถึง ความต้องการพื้นฐาน และค่านิยมของแต่ละบุคคล(Needs & Values) และคนในสังคมออนไลน์มักจะสนใจ เนื้อหาที่ผู้บริโภคด้วยกันถ่ายทอดหรือ CGC นี้มากกว่าเนื้อหาของแบรนด์ #Be a hero • แบรนด์จึงต้องแสดงให้ผู้บริโภคในสังคมออนไลน์เห็นว่าเป็นพวกเดียวกัน มีคุณค่าหลักที่ ยึดถือ (values) ร่วมกัน จริงใจต่อกัน และยอมให้แบรนด์เป็นส่วนหนึ่งในสังคมของพวก เขา • ชนเผ่าออนไลน์ของแบรนด์ หรือ Online Tribe คือจุดสัมผัสแบรนด์ (touchpoints) ที่ สําคัญที่สุดในยุคดิจิทัล เป็นผู้สนับสนุนแบรนด์และปกป้ องแบรนด์ #make America great again
  24. 24. OmnichannelBrand Communications • การสร้างแบรนด์ผ่านหลายช่องทาง หรือ Omni Channels เพื่อประสาน ช่องทางทั้งจากออนไลน์ และออฟไลน์เข้าด้วยกัน • ใน UK/ USA ร้านค้าปลีก 7-8 ใน 10 แห่ง มีร้านออฟไลน์เป็นของตัวเอง และ เชื่อมโยงข้อมูลและระบบระหว่าง ออนไลน์และออฟไลน์เข้าด้วยกัน เช่น Sephora, Nordstrom, John Lewis https://brandinside.asia/omni-channel-with-col/ • Omni Channel Marketing หรือการทําการตลาดโดยผสานช่องทางทั้งหมด ของธุรกิจเข้าด้วยกัน เพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์ที่ดี และต่อเนื่องให้แก่ผู้บริโภค ผ่านทุกช่องทางการขายที่เป็นไปได้ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น ผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน, คอมพิวเตอร์ และผ่านหน้าร้านค้าจริง https://brandinside.asia/sme4-omni-channel-local-advertising/
  25. 25. 3 Brand is…
  26. 26. What is brand o A collection of perception in the mind of consumers ภาพรวมของการรับรู้ที่ เกิดขึ้นในความคิดและจิตใจ These mind associations make the product/service more salient/interesting valuable to brand stakeholders create shared value ความหมายเชื่อมโยงที่เกิดขึ้นในใจทําให้แบรนด์โดดเด่นน่าสนใจและมีคุณค่าสาหรับผู้ มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียสร้างคุณค่าร่วมที่ทุกคน สังคม ชุมชน และโลกต้องการ What do you know-feel-perceive about (brand)? Is it a good and responsible brand?
  27. 27. http://thoranna.is/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Brand-Association.png Brand Association
  28. 28. https://nikevsunderarmour.files.wordpress.com/2014/11/under-armour-brand-association1.jpg
  29. 29. องค์ประกอบตราสินค้า
  30. 30. 3 Global Brand?
  31. 31. The brands which best transcended countries and culture to create a strong relationship with consumers in multiple countries. STRONG GLOBAL BRANDS แบรนด์ที่ข้ามผ่านพรมแดนประเทศและวัฒนธรรม สามารถสร้างความสัมพันธ์ทีแข็งแกร่งในใจผู้บริโภคในหลากหลาย ประเทศ
  32. 32. https://mrktspnkr.files.wordpress.com/2012/06/screen-shot-2012-06-23-at-2-24-59-pm.png
  33. 33. BRAND JOURNEY 4 directions to take your brand in the right way
  34. 34. เพจและแคมเปญของAIR BNB
  35. 35. Credit: เอกสารประกอบการสอน โดย อาจารย์ชาญศิลป์ เกตุดาว
  36. 36. http://www.web-strategist.com/blog/2014/02/12/ubers-business-model/ UBER
  37. 37. This BIG Question? http://www.slideshare.net/GrahamRobertson/how-to-write-a-brand-plan?qid=be3ea211-8e31-4375-87b1- 6231bcf38694&v=&b=&from_search=6
  38. 38. จิตวิทยาสีกับบุคลิกภาพของแบรนด์ • สีขาว = ความบริสุทธิ์ ความสงบเรียบง่าย • สีเหลือง = ความอบอุ่น มิตรภาพ ความสนุกสนาน • สีส้ม = ความคิดสร้างสรรค์ มีความเชื่อมั่น ร่าเริงสนุกสนาน • สีแดง = ความร้อนแรง ตื่นเต้น ท้าทาย • สีชมพู = ความอ่อนหวาน นุ่มนวล • สีม่วง = ความหรูหรา สง่างาม ลึกลับ • สีฟ้ า = ความสว่าง อิสระเสรี สงบเยือกเย็น • สีเขียว = ความสงบ เป็นธรรมชาติ มีชีวิตชีวา • สีนํ้าตาล = มีความมั่นคงเด็ดเดี่ยว สุขุม เรียบง่าย • สีเทา = ความสมดุล ความร่วมมือ มีความเป็นกลาง • สีดํา = ความเข้มแข็ง ลึกลับ ท้าทาย
  39. 39. Brand Five Senses กับการสร้าง Sense Identity
  40. 40. 3 Purpose Branding Sustainable Brand
  41. 41. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4ZoJKF_VuA
  42. 42. Unilever Purpose: To make sustainable living commonplace. Vision: Double the size of the business, while reducing our environmental footprint and increasing our positive social impact. Mission: We will work to create a better future everyday. We will help people look good, feel good and get more out of life with brands and services that are good for them and for others. We will inspire people to take small, everyday actions that can add up to a big difference for the world. ﻿ https://www.unilever.com/
  43. 43. http://bbmg.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/BBMG_DisruptDelight.pdf
  44. 44. • Vision: "Food with Integrity" for a better way of eating and living. • Disruption: ปฏิวัติวงการฟาสต์ฟู้ ดด้วยปรัชญา ที่ว่าวิถีการเพาะปลูกและบริโภคอาหารของเราควร เน้นสุขภาพที่ดีกว่าและมนุษยธรรมที่ไม่เบียดเบียน (healthier & ethical) • Delight: ปรับระบบ Supply Chain ร่วมมือกับเกษตรกรที่ปลูกพืชอินทรีย์ ฟาร์มไก่และหมู ที่เลี้ยงแบบธรรมชาติ https://chipotle.com/food-with-integrity
  45. 45. Holistic Design
  46. 46. Brand Purpose + Brand Action
  47. 47. เอกสารประกอบการสอน โดย อาจารย์ชาญศิลป์ เกตุดาว
  48. 48. How Can a global brand create a total Brand Communications?
  49. 49. Agenda
  50. 50. freegoogleslidestemplates.com นําเสนอ brand content ในหลากหลายแพลทฟอร์มที่ให้ผู้บริโภคตัดสินใจเองว่าจะเข้ามามี ปฏิสัมพันธ์กับแบรนด์ตอนไหนและอย่างไร แบรนด์จะต้องสร้างประสบการณ์ที่นําเสนอคุณค่าที่ พิเศษไม่เหมือนใคร unique value-driven experiences ผ่านช่องทางต่างๆที่เข้าถึง กลุ่มเป้ าหมายอย่างได้ผลดีที่สุด (24/7/365 Whenever/ Wherever) Branding 4.0 Omni-channel brand communications
  51. 51. http://www.slideshare.net/Session_Digital/developing- an-omnichannel-strategy-with-the-consumer-in- mind?qid=9d82d4fa-28e1-4b63-b5ad- 9050a4758311&v=&b=&from_search=5
  52. 52. To truly succeed the brand must build & maintain a relationship. The Omni-channel trinity / Brand, context & people
  53. 53. Relationships are at the heart of brand advocacy. The Omni-channel trinity / Brand, context & people
  54. 54. Digitally, consumers engagewith brandsvia companion devices.
  55. 55. P.O.E.M Convergenced communications Paid-Owned-Earned Media
  56. 56. You have an Idea
  57. 57. Cannes Lions Campaign 4.0 #Mcwhopper #Optoutside #House of Card FU 2016
  58. 58. 3 Brand Pyramid How to build a strong global brand Brand Z’s Model
  59. 59. Presence Relevance Performance Advantage Bonding -Product Launches -Sponsorship -Trade Shows -Exhibitions -Alternative Distribution -Co-branding -Co-operative activity -Endorsement -Lifestyle Marketing -Sports Marketing -Hobbyist Programme -Niche- targeted Activity -Product Reviews -Educational Training -Trade Marketing -Validation (Expert/Guru) -Sampling -Trial -Case Study/ Testimonials -3rd Party Advocate Programmes -Partnership Marketing -Loyalty Program/Club -Customer awards -Best of Breed activities -Rewards
  60. 60. http://www.packagingdigest.com/packaging-design/sustainable-packaging-for- disneys-moana-doll-is-both-responsible-and-fun-2016-11-14 Moana Doll Sustainable Packagaing Invention
  61. 61. 3 CASES
  62. 62. Brand History • เครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์ หรือ ซี.พี. เติบโตเคียงคู่สังคมไทยมายาวนานเกือบ 1 ศตวรรษ ซึ่งไม่เพียง ผลิตสินค้าและบริการที่ดีสนองตอบความต้องการของผู้บริโภคภายในประเทศเท่านั้น แต่การ ดําเนินธุรกิจการค้าอย่างมืออาชีพและมีคุณธรรม จริยธรรม ทําให้ชื่อเสียงของเครือเจริญโภค ภัณฑ์ หรือ ซี.พี. เป็นที่ยอมรับไปทั่วโลก การที่เครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์ประสบความสําเร็จและเติบโตได้อย่างมั่นคง เป็นเพราะดําเนินธุรกิจ โดยยึดมั่นในนโยบาย 3 ประโยชน์ กล่าวคือ คํานึงถึงประโยชน์ต่อทุกประเทศที่เข้าไปลงทุน คํานึงถึงประโยชน์ของประชาชนในประเทศที่เข้าไปลงทุน และคํานึงถึงประโยชน์ต่อ บริษัทซึ่งหมายถึงผู้ถือหุ้น ผู้บริหาร และพนักงาน ปัจจุบัน ธุรกิจที่เป็นธงนําของเครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์คือ ธุรกิจเกษตรอุตสาหกรรมและอาหาร ธุรกิจ การตลาดและการจัดจําหน่าย และธุรกิจโทรคมนาคม มีบริษัทในเครือประมาณ 200 แห่ง กระจายอยู่ใน 18 ประเทศ มีพนักงาน 300,000 คนทั่วโลก กล่าวได้ว่าเครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์เป็น องค์กรธุรกิจที่มีพลังสําคัญในการพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมทั้งในประเทศไทยและทุกประเทศที่ ได้เข้าไปลงทุน
  63. 63. Timeline • 1921 เจียไต้ จึง หรือ ที่เรียกกันว่า เจียไต๋ ร้านจําหน่ายเมล็ดพันธุ์พืชเล็กๆ เริ่มหยั่ง ราก ณ ถนนทรงวาด ประเทศไทย โดยนําเข้าเมล็ดพันธุ์จากประเทศจีนเข้ามาจําหน่ายโดย ใช้ชื่อ ตราเรือบินเป็นผู้บุกเบิกตลาดเมล็ดพันธุ์ผักเป็นรายแรกในไทย • 1939 ด้วยความยึดมั่นว่า เกษตรกรคือคู่ชีวิต เจียไต๋จึงได้รับการยอมรับในเรื่องคุณภาพ เมล็ดพันธุ์ผัก กิจการจึงเติบโต และสามารถขยายธุรกิจออกสู่ต่างจังหวัดโดยเริ่มต้นที่ อําเภอหาดใหญ่ จังหวัดสงขลา พร้อมกันนั้นก็ขยายธุรกิจสู่ต่างประเทศ ใน 3 แห่ง คือ ปีนัง มาเลเซีย และสิงคโปร์ ซึ่งเป็นย่านที่อยู่อาศัยของชาวจีนโพ้นทะเล รวมทั้งยังได้ขยาย กิจการค้า ด้วยการส่งเมล็ดพันธุ์ผักคุณภาพดี ปุ๋ ย และยาปราบศัตรูพืชไปจําหน่ายใน ประเทศ กัมพูชา พม่า ลาว และเวียดนาม • 1953 เริ่มขยายสู่ธุรกิจอาหารสัตว์ในประเทศไทย โดยได้บุกเบิกธุรกิจ การผลิตและ จําหน่ายอาหารสัตว์?ขึ้น ด้วยการเปิด ร้านเจริญโภคภัณฑ์ ขึ้นมาเป็นอีกธุรกิจหนึ่ง ของตระกูลเจียรวนนท์ และเป็นต้นนํ้าของธุรกิจเกษตรอุตสาหกรรมโดย มี นายจรัญ เจียรวนนท์ บุตรชายคนโตของนายเจี่ย เอ็กชอ เป็นผู้บริหารงาน • 1959 การเติบโตทางธุรกิจไม่ได้จํากัดเฉพาะในประเทศไทย แต่ยังได้แผ่ขยายสู่ ต่างประเทศมากขึ้น เพื่อรองรับการขยายงานในต่างประเทศได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ จึงได้ จัดตั้ง สํานักงานการค้าระหว่างประเทศ ณ ฮ่องกง อันสะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความตั้งใจใน การก้าวสู่การเป็นองค์กรระดับโลก
  64. 64. • 1970 ขยายธุรกิจด้านการเลี้ยงสัตว์ ด้วยการริเริ่มการเลี้ยงไก่แบบครบวงจรเป็นครั้ง แรกในประเทศไทย ร่วมทุนกับ บริษัท อาร์เบอร์ เอเคอร์ส จํากัด ซึ่งเป็นบริษัทชั้นนํา ด้านการผลิตไก่พันธุ์จากสหรัฐอเมริกา จัดตั้ง บริษัท อาร์เบอร์ เอเคอร์ส (ประเทศ ไทย) จํากัด ดําเนินการผลิตไก่พันธุ์ดีออกจําหน่ายในประเทศไทยซึ่งนับเป็นบริษัท เกษตรแห่งแรกของประเทศไทยที่มีการร่วมทุนกับบริษัทจากต่างประเทศ โดยใช้ วิทยาการและเทคโนโลยีของอาร์เบอร์ เอเคอร์ส มาประยุกต์ให้เข้ากับ สภาพแวดล้อมของไทย โดยเฉพาะการเลี้ยงไก่เนื้อซึ่งนับเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นของการเปลี่ยน โฉมหน้าเลี้ยงไก่ของไทยจาการเลี้ยงสัตว์แบบดั้งเดิมมาเป็นระบบอุตสาหกรรม • 1971 สร้างโรงงานผลิตอาหารสัตว์ ที่ใหญ่และทันสมัยที่สุดในเอเซียอาคเนย์ที่ ถนนบาง นา-ตราด กิโลเมตรที่ 21 ผลิตอาหารไก่และอาหารสุกรออกมาจําหน่ายในระยะแรก ต่อมาได้ขยายการผลิตอาหารวัวนม อาหารม้า และอาหารสุนัขออกมาจําหน่าย ซึ่ง ปรากฏว่าเป็นที่นิยมของเกษตรกรและผู้เลี้ยงสัตว์ทั่วไป • 1972 จากความต้องการอาหารสัตว์ที่เพิ่มมากขึ้นทั้งในเอเชียและทั่วโลกทําให้เครือเจริญ โภคภัณฑ์เริ่มขยายธุรกิจไปต่างประเทศ โดยอินโดนีเชียคือประเทศแรกที่ไปลงทุน เนื่องจากมีวัตถุดิบที่หาง่าย ราคาถูก และมีกําลังซื้อจากจํานวนประชากรที่ มาก https://cp.co.id/en/
  65. 65. • 1973 เริ่มส่งออกสัตว์ปีกไปจําหน่ายในประเทศญี่ปุ่นเป็นครั้งแรก สะท้อนให้เห็นถึง ความสําเร็จในเชิงธุรกิจและการได้รับการยอมรับจากนานาชาติถึงสินค้าที่มีคุณภาพได้ มาตรฐาน ที่สําคัญยังเป็นการนําเงินตราเข้าสู่ประเทศ • 1978 ก่อตั้งบริษัท เจริญโภคภัณฑ์อาหารสัตว์ จํากัด ด้วยทุนจดทะเบียนเริ่มแรก 5 ล้าน บาท โดยเริ่มด้วยธุรกิจอาหารสัตว์บกและการเลี้ยงสัตว์บกในประเทศไทย และในปี 2531 ได้ ขยายเข้าสู่ธุรกิจการเลี้ยงกุ้งครบวงจร • 1979 เมื่อสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีนมีนโยบายให้นักลงทุนต่างชาติเข้าไปดําเนินธุรกิจ เครือ เจริญโภคภัณฑ์หรือที่ชาวจีนทั่วไปรู้จักและคุ้นเคยในนาม เจิ้นต้า (เจียไต๋) จึงเข้าไปบุกเบิก ดําเนินธุรกิจด้านเกษตรอุตสาหกรรม โดยได้รับเกียรติอย่างสูงจากรัฐบาลจีนให้เป็นบริษัทข้าม ชาติบริษัทแรกที่จดทะเบียนบริษัทในหมายเลข 0001 เริ่มโครงการแรกกับบริษัท คอน ติเนนตัลเกรน คอร์ปอเรชั่น แห่งสหรัฐอเมริกา ด้วยการเปิดโรงงานอาหารสัตว์ ที่เขต เศรษฐกิจพิเศษเซิ่นเจิ้น ประเทศจีน • 1985 เครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์ได้เริ่มทดลองเลี้ยงกุ้งกุลาดําโดยร่วมทุนกับบริษัทมิตซูบิชิแห่ง ญี่ปุ่นโดยคํานึงถึงคุณภาพ มีการวิจัยและพัฒนา และมีระบบการจัดการที่ดี
  66. 66. • 1986 เครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์โดยซีพีเอฟขยายธุรกิจการเลี้ยงไก่ครบวงจรในประเทศตุรกีซึ่งมี ประชากรกว่า 70 ล้านคน และเป็นมุสลิมประมาณ 90% เพื่อจําหน่ายในประเทศ และ เพื่อเป็นฐานการผลิตเนื้อไก่และส่งออกไปยังสหภาพยุโรป นอกจากนี้ยังได้ร่วมทุน กับ บริษัท ออสก้าไมเยอร์ฯ ผู้นําด้านอาหารสําเร็จรูปยักษ์ใหญ่ของสหรัฐอเมริกา ร่วม จัดตั้งบริษัท ออสก้า ไมเยอร์ ซี.พี. จํากัด เพื่อผลิตอาหารสําเร็จรูป จําหน่ายทั้งในประเทศ และต่างประเทศ • 1988 ก้าวเข้าสู่ธุรกิจพัฒนาที่ดิน ในปี 2531 ร่วมทุนกับบริษัทโซลเวย์ ผู้นําใน อุตสาหกรรมปิโตรเคมี แห่งประเทศเบลเยี่ยม ก่อตั้ง บริษัท วีนิไทย จํากัด เพื่อดําเนิน อุตสาหกรรมปิโตรเคมี ขยายธุรกิจสู่ธุรกิจค้าปลีก โดยได้ร่วมทุนกับ บริษัท เอชเอช วี โฮลดิ้ง แห่งประเทศเนเธอร์แลนด์ จัดตั้งศูนย์จําหน่ายสินค้าค้าส่งภายใต้ ชื่อ แมคโคร และได้ร่วมกับ บริษัท เซาท์แลนด์ คอร์ปอเรชั่น จํากัด แห่งสหรัฐอเมริกา จัดตั้ง บริษัท ซี.พี. เซเว่นอีเลฟเว่น จํากัด การเข้าสู่ธุรกิจค้าปลีกนี้เป็นไปตามนโยบายที่จะ ดําเนินการพัฒนาช่องทางการตลาดและการจัดจําหน่าย ให้เป็นไปอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และเป็นการปูพื้นฐานในการหาช่องทางในการจัดจําหน่ายสินค้าไปทั่วโลก นอกจากนี้ยัง เข้าสู่ธุรกิจอาหารฟาสต์ฟู้ ด เชสเตอร์กริลล์
  67. 67. • 1999 บริษัท เจริญโภคภัณฑ์อาหารสัตว์ จํากัด ได้เปลี่ยนชื่อบริษัทเป็น บริษัท เจริญ โภคภัณฑ์อาหาร จํากัด (มหาชน)หรือ ซีพีเอฟ พร้อมประกาศวิสัยทัศน์ความต้องการเป็น ครัวของโลก (Kitchen of the World)ร่วมทุนกับบริษัท เมจิ จํากัด ผู้นําตลาดผลิตภัณฑ์ นมพาสเจอร์ไรส์ของประเทศญี่ปุ่น ก่อตั้ง บริษัท ซี.พี.-เมจิ จํากัด เพื่อผลิตและ จําหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์นมพาสเจอร์ไรส์รายใหญ่ของประเทศไทย • 2002 ร่วมลงทุนใน CP FOODS (UK) Limited กับนักธุรกิจชาวอังกฤษ เพื่อดําเนินธุรกิจ การนําเข้าและจัดจําหน่ายสินค้าประเภทเนื้อสัตว์แปรรูปและผลิตภัณฑ์อาหารสําเร็จรูป ในสหราชอาณาจักร นอกจากนี้ยังดําเนินธุรกิจด้านการจัดส่งสินค้าอาหารให้แก่ทั้งผู้ค้า ปลีกรายใหญ่ ผู้ค้าปลีกรายย่อย และร้านอาหาร โดยเป็นผู้นําเข้าไก่แปรรูปอันดับหนึ่ง ของไทยในสหราชอาณาจักร • 2003 ก่อสร้าง โครงการไก่เนื้อครบวงจร จ.นครราชสีมา เพื่อเป็นศูนย์กลางผลิตและ แปรรูปไก่ที่ทันสมัย และใหญ่ที่สุดในเอเชีย • 2005 ขยายธุรกิจผลิตและจําหน่ายกุ้งกุลาดําครบวงจรไปยังประเทศ มาเลเซีย ขยายธุรกิจอาหารสัตว์และไก่ย่างห้าดาวในประเทศอินเดีย ขยายธุรกิจสู่ การศึกษาผ่านโดยบริษัทซีพี ออลล์ จํากัด (มหาชน) หนึ่งในกลุ่มธุรกิจของเครือเจริญ โภคภัณฑ์ได้ก่อตั้ง วิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีปัญญาภิวัฒน์ มุ่งเน้นการเรียนการสอนด้าน การจัดการธุรกิจค้าปลีก โดยเฉพาะธุรกิจค้าปลีกแบบร้านสะดวกซื้อ
  68. 68. • 2006 ขยายธุรกิจทั้งธุรกิจอาหารสัตว์ ฟาร์มปศุสัตว์ และผลิตภัณฑ์อาหารในสาธารณรัฐ ประชาธิปไตยประชาชนลาว ขยายสู่ธุรกิจอาหารพร้อมรับประทาน ภายใต้แบรนด์ CP บุกเบิก ร้านค้าปลีกที่จําหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อาหารสด อาหารปรุงสุก และอาหารพร้อมรับประทาน ใน นาม ซี.พี. เฟรชมาร์ท • 2007 ขยายธุรกิจอาหารสัตว์ ฟาร์มปศุสัตว์ ในฟิลิปปินส์ ซีพีออลล์ก่อตั้ง สถาบันการจัดการ ปัญญาภิวัฒน์ • 2008ได้รับการรับรองสถานภาพปลอดโรคไข้หวัดนก ซึ่งเป็นการควบคุมและป้ องกันโรคระบาด สัตว์ ด้วยระบบ Compartment หรือ ระบบแยกส่วนการเลี้ยง ขององค์การควบคุมโรคระบาดสัตว์ ระหว่างประเทศ (OIE) จากกรมปศุสัตว์ เป็นรายแรกในประเทศไทย • 2009 ขยายธุรกิจอาหารสัตว์ และฟาร์มปศุสัตว์ ในประเทศรัสเซีย • 2012 ขยายธุรกิจการเกษตรไปยังประเทศปากีสถาน และสร้างแบรนด์ CP-Pakistan • 2014เครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์และ อิโตชู คอร์ปอเรชั่นร่วมกันพัฒนาและหาโอกาสในการขยายธุรกิจ ด้านอาหาร เคมีภัณฑ์ เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ การเงิน และอุตสาหกรรมครบวงจรอีกหลากหลาย ประเภท รวมทั้งจะส่งเสริมธุรกิจ ด้านอาหารสัตว์ ปศุสัตว์ ธุรกิจที่เกี่ยวข้องกับอาหารทะเล รวมทั้ง การพัฒนาระบบการจัดซื้อ การขนส่ง การขาย การพัฒนาตลาดใหม่
  69. 69. ค่านิยมองค์กร
  70. 70. ค่านิยมองค์กร • นับเป็นเวลาเกือบ 1 ศตวรรษแล้วที่เครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากสังคมไทยและสังคมโลก เครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์ยังคงมุ่งมั่นพัฒนาต่อไปอย่างไม่หยุดยั้ง เพื่อนําความผาสุก คุณภาพชีวิตที่ดีสู่ ประชาชน สร้างสรรค์และพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจ สังคม และสิ่งแวดล้อม ให้เติบโตอย่างยั่งยืน ต้นไม้ใหญ่ตั้งตระหง่านอยู่ได้ต้องมีรากแก้วที่มั่นคง เช่นเดียวกับธุรกิจของเครือเจริญโภคภัณฑ์ที่ก้าวหน้า และเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนเพราะตั้งมั่นอยู่บนค่านิยมองค์กรที่ถ่ายทอดกันมาจากรุ่นสู่รุ่น เป็นจิตวิญญาณที่ มุ่งมั่นพัฒนา ต่อยอดความสามารถในการบริหารธุรกิจบนฐานของคุณธรรมจริยธรรม ภายใต้ค่านิยม องค์กร 6 ประการ คือ • สามประโยชน์สู่ความยั่งยืน (3 Benefits) • ทําเร็วและมีคุณภาพ (Speed & Quality) • ทําเรื่องยากเป็นเรื่องง่าย (Simplification) • ยอมรับการเปลี่ยนแปลง (Accept change) • สร้างสรรค์สิ่งใหม่ (Innovativeness) • ซื่อสัตย์และมีคุณธรรม (Integrity & Honesty)
  71. 71. http://www.cpgroupglobal.com/th/key-success.php?id=7#key7
  72. 72. Q&A

×