2019 programa festa major santa eulalia i carnaval 2019

4 Salutació de l’Alcaldessa En els últims anys hem treballat la revitalització de les nostres festes populars, dels esdeve...
5 Bona Festa Major! Aquest any podrem gaudir de la nostra Festa Major de Santa Eulàlia i del Carnaval, cada cosa en el seu...
6 Convit a la festa “En el tapís de la Creació, que s’admira a la Catedral de Girona, hom figura el mes de febrer pel Carr...
7 Rebem amb alleujament i amb satisfacció el moment de celebrar les nostres estimades festes de santa Eulàlia. Sempre hem ...
8 Programa 20 19 DIVENDRES, 8 DE FEBRER 19.30h INICI DE FESTA MAJOR amb l’anada a buscar les trenes de Santa Eulàlia AMB T...
9 DIUMENGE, 10 DE FEBRER 9 h Matinades Des del passeig Rafael Alberti, avinguda de Catalunya, carrer dels Almogàvers, carr...
10 DIMARTS, 12 DE FEBRER SANTA EULÀLIA 8 h Matinades Tronades Sortida del passeig de Rafael Alberti, després avinguda de C...
11 DISSABTE, 16 DE FEBRER 24 h Ball de Festa Major amb DJ DAVID TORT A l’Envelat de les Roquetes Coordina l’acte: Associac...
12 Programa DISSABTE, 23 DE FEBRER 23.30 h Gran Ball de Mantons A càrrec de l’Orquestra Nova Saturno Es prega americana pe...
13 DIVENDRES, 1 DE MARÇ 19 h Arrivo del Rei Carnestoltes i comitiva carnavalesca Sortida de la plaça del Llobregat, per l’...
14 Diumenge, 10 Febrer 9h MATINADES 11h CERCAVILA Dimarts, 12 Febrer 8 h MATINADES TRONADES Dilluns, 11 Febrer 19,30h CERC...
15 Divendres, 1 Març 19h ARRIVO REI CARNESTOLTES Dimecres, 6 Març 18,30 h ENTERRAMENT DE LA SARDINA Recorreguts Carnaval
16 Balls Caps de colla Colles de Foc Cap de Colla Ball de Diables de les Roquetes José Luís Llácer / Carlos Díaz / El...
17 Presidenta: Natalia Urruchi Sots-President: Francisco Fernández Blaya Tresorer: Remei Gómez Rodríguez Secretària: ...
18 La imatge de portada del programa de festes és obra de José Cabello La gràfica del programa de festes és obra de Sintet...
19 Per evitar danys personals o materials, es recomana seguir les mesures de seguretat següents allà on es realitzi l’actu...
20 Les Trenes de Santa Eulàlia AUTORS Pastisseria La Pubilla Pastisseria Les Roquetes
21 La idea de les trenes de santa Eulàlia, sorgeix l’ any 2015, quan mossèn Fermí, capellà de l’església de les Roquetes, ...
Les Trenes de Santa Eulàlia La trena és una massa de brioix, però molt més enri- quida amb anís, vainilla i llimona, el fa...
Programa de festa major de Santa Eulàlia 2019

  1. 1. Santa Eulàlia i carnaval Les Roquetes del Garraf 20 19
  2. 2. 3 Salutacions Programa 4 Abigail Garrido Tinta Alcaldessa de Sant Pere de Ribes 5 Adrià Solà García Regidor de Cultura de les Roquetes 6 Associació de Festes de les Roquetes 7 Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes La junta de l’Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes 8 Actes de Festa Major Santa Eulàlia i Carnaval 2019 14 Recorreguts 16 Balls Populars Santa Eulàlia 2019 17 Associació de Festes Populars de les Roquetes Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes 18 Notes, agraïments i crèdits 20 “Les trenes de Santa Eulàlia”
  3. 3. 4 Salutació de l’Alcaldessa En els últims anys hem treballat la revitalització de les nostres festes populars, dels esdeveniments públics i festius, que tenen lloc en el calendari de celebracions del municipi. Les festes majors són els màxims exponents de la cultura popular del poble i com a tal han de tenir la importància i la transcendència que es mereixen. És en aquest sentit que hem de continuar sumant esforços perquè Santa Eulàlia es reconegui i es visqui com una manifestació col·lectiva que ens identifica com a comunitat i societat. Però no només des de l’ajuntament ho podem fer possible. Si bé hi ha moltes entitats i associacions que hi dediquen incomptables esforços i hi deixen temps, ganes i il·lusió –i als quals vull reconèixer i agrair el seu treball, hem de ser el conjunt de veïns i veïnes del poble que empenyi des de sota perquè continuï creixent, fent-se gran i consolidant-se. Així doncs, cal que cadascú hi contribueixi , dintre les seves possibilitats, bé sigui formant part d’alguna colla, ajudant a l’organització o com a espectadors i espectadores. Només amb aquest sentiment de pertinença i les ganes de viure una de les festivitats més importants de les Roquetes, Santa Eulàlia tindrà el lloc que es mereix. Només així el resultat es farà evident com a mostra de gratitud en els ulls dels nostres infants, i només així els transmetrem la vocació i les ganes de viure-la i formar-hi part. Serveixin, doncs, aquestes paraules per fer una crida a la participació i a l’enaltiment de la Festa Major d’hivern de les Roquetes i la seva continuïtat en convivència amb el Carnaval. Sortim, gaudim, compartim i participem amb seny i civisme en totes i cadascuna de les activitats i dels actes programats. Fem plegats d’aquesta trobada anual un referent del qual ens sentim orgullosos, i reconeixem-la com a senyal d’identitat del nostre poble. Visca les Roquetes i visca la seva Festa Major! ABIGAIL GARRIDO TINTA 20 19 Abigail Garrido Tinta Alcaldessa de Sant Pere de Ribes
  4. 4. 5 Bona Festa Major! Aquest any podrem gaudir de la nostra Festa Major de Santa Eulàlia i del Carnaval, cada cosa en el seu moment. L’any passat es va solapar bastant la Festa Major amb el Carnaval però, aquest any gaudirem al 100% de cada una de les festes així, que ens espera un mes mogudet per gaudir i sortir al carrer. Continuem la promoció de la nostra festa d’hivern, l’any passat vam voler promoure una tradició poc coneguda com eren les trenes de santa Eulàlia com a postres oficials de les festes. Aquest any apostem per omplir el poble d’imatges de la nostra festa, banderoles amb fotografies mostrant la passió que sentim per allò que fem. És un camí difícil, amb poca tradició, i no sempre estem tots d’acord, però fem feina de formiga, mica en mica, pas a pas, i sempre endavant amb un mateix objectiu, estimar-nos la nostra Festa Major i transmetre aquest amor i passió als veïns i veïnes de les Roquetes. L’any passat vaig escoltar el comentari de “festa un altre cop? Quina festa és aques- ta?” Em vaig trencar per dintre. Ho vull fer públic, perquè som molta gent que surt al carrer a mostrar el que portem mesos preparant, sortim a compartir il·lusions, tradi- cions i cultura. Treballarem per potenciar la Festa Major de les Roquetes, poc a poc, però estic segur que ho aconseguirem tots plegats! Visca la Festa Major de les Roquetes! Adrià Solà García Regidor de Cultura
  5. 5. 6 Convit a la festa “En el tapís de la Creació, que s’admira a la Catedral de Girona, hom figura el mes de febrer pel Carro del Sol, volent indicar que en aquest moment de l’any, l’astre rei ja comença a estar de braó i deixa sentir els seus raigs amb força intensitat. Aquest mes també es conegut amb el nom de Carnestoltes” deia el gran Joan Amades, al llibre Costumari Català. L’hivern és llarg, fred, gris i, fins i tot, trist. Però el temps passa i arriba el mes de febrer. Un mes on els dies poc a poc van sent més llargs i els cultius comencen a comptar amb més hores de llum i a créixer més ràpidament. Temps de sembrar, podar els ceps i a les Roquetes, com no podia ser d’una altra manera i com a antesala de la primavera, ens preparem per celebrar la nostra Festa Major d’Hivern en honor a la nostra patrona, santa Eulàlia. Unes dates carregades de simbolisme i tradició, que ens han d’omplir de goig i felicitat. Des de l’Associació de Festes Populars, un cop més, hem treballat per elaborar un programa pensat per a tothom, grans, i petits, que esperem en podeu gaudir i par- ticipar. Volem que entre tots puguem omplir les places i carrers de diversió, colors i alegria, compartint amb els nostres veïns i amics aquesta celebració. Visca santa Eulàlia, la nostra Festa Major d’Hivern i les Roquetes, Associació de Festes Populars
  6. 6. 7 Rebem amb alleujament i amb satisfacció el moment de celebrar les nostres estimades festes de santa Eulàlia. Sempre hem pensat que el repòs, el temps per a la reflexió, l’oci i també la ruptura amb les rutines quotidianes contribueixen a renovar els ímpetus i a recarregar les energies d’un poble treballador. Exactament aquesta és l’oportunitat que ens brinda la Festa Major de Santa Eulàlia: uns dies diferents per a la trobada amb els nostres familiars, amics i per obrir-nos també als visitants i demostrar l’hospitalitat que caracteritza el nostre municipi. Com cada any ens disposem a celebrar-la amb tot el poble perquè sigui partícip d’aquesta festa, aquesta festa que és motiu d’alegria i diversió. Des de l’Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes, volem que sigui alegre, participativa i gran, on tots tenen cabuda per poder donar honor a la patrona santa Eulàlia. I sobretot que la tradició no es perdi. Al llarg del programa trobareu una gran quantitat d’activitats esportives, socials, culturals i d’oci. Totes elles són reflex del dinamisme i la participació de nombrosos ciutadans anònims que durant tot l’any ajuden a crear un teixit social i construeixen un sentiment de comunitat. Totes elles, amb el suport de l’ajuntament, són activitats pensades per a tot tipus de públic. Que grans, joves, petits i turistes ocasionals puguin trobar propostes atractives ha estat el nostre principal objectiu. Ara només falta, i no dubtem que serà així, que els ciutadans de les Roquetes sabran aportar a les festes: esperit alegre, imaginació, resposta participativa als múltiples actes, sentiment de pertinença a un poble alegre, respectuós, melòman, enginyós, cordial i obert. Que la santa patrona ens il·lumini per les cercaviles !! Visca les Roquetes Visca l’Agrupa Visca santa Eulàlia La Junta. Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes Una festa, un sentiment
  7. 7. 8 Programa 20 19 DIVENDRES, 8 DE FEBRER 19.30h INICI DE FESTA MAJOR amb l’anada a buscar les trenes de Santa Eulàlia AMB TOC DE TIMBALS Coordina l’acte: Colla de la Dragona de les Roquetes 20 h Presentació del Programa de Festes i Les Trenes de Santa Eulàlia A la Sala Polivalent de la Biblioteca Josep Pla i del Centre Cívic l’Espai Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes Col·labora: Servei de Cultura i Joventut Amb el suport de la Pastisseria la Pubilla i de la Pastisseria Roquetes DISSABTE, 9 DE FEBRER 17 h Anem a vestir els Gegants, en Joan i l’Eulàlia A la plaça del Llobregat Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars Col·labora: Colla de Geganters de l’ABP 23.30 h Ball de FESTA MAJOR amb l’Orquestra Marinada Al Centre Cívic l’Espai Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes ENTRADA GRATUÏTA
  8. 8. 9 DIUMENGE, 10 DE FEBRER 9 h Matinades Des del passeig Rafael Alberti, avinguda de Catalunya, carrer dels Almogàvers, carrer de Sant Jordi, avinguda Mas d’en Serra, avingu- da de Catalunya i final a la plaça del Llobregat. Coordina l’acte: Colla de la Dragona de les Roquetes 9.30 h Xocolatada amb xurros Al Centre Cívic l’Espai Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars 11 h CERCAVILA DE LES ROQUETES DEL GARRAF Des del passeig Rafael Alberti i després avinguda de Catalunya, carrers dels Almogàvers, carrer d’Eugeni d’Ors, avinguda Mas d’en Serra, avinguda de Catalun- ya, carrer d’Eugeni d’Ors, carrer de Miguel Servet i fins a la plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars A continuació, EXHIBICIÓ DELS BALLS POPULARS I DE LES COLLES DE FOC El ball de Gitanes Joves llegiran els seus versos A la plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars DILLUNS, 11 DE FEBRER 19.30 h CERCAVILA DE VIGÍLIA DE FESTA MAJOR que acabarà amb el PILAR DE FOC dels Castellers de les Roquetes Des del passeig Rafael Alberti, avinguda de Catalunya, carrer dels Almogàvers, carrer d’Eugeni d’Ors, avinguda Mas d’en Serra, avinguda de Catalunya, carrer de Velázquez, carrer de Miquel Àngel i final a la plaça del Llobregat. Coordinen l’acte: les colles de foc de les Roquetes, els Castellers de les Roquetes i l’Agrupació de Balls Populars
  9. 9. 10 DIMARTS, 12 DE FEBRER SANTA EULÀLIA 8 h Matinades Tronades Sortida del passeig de Rafael Alberti, després avinguda de Catalunya i carrer del Ter per acabar a la plaça del Llobregat 9.30 h ANADA A OFICI Sortida des del passeig de Ra- fael Alberti, després avinguda de Catalunya cap al carrer del Cid Campeador i final a l’església de Santa Eulàlia Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars 11 h OFRENA FLORAL A LA PATRONA PER PART DE LA COLLA DELS CAPGROSSOS I DE LA RESTA DE LES ENTI- TATS I MISSA CONCELEBRA- DA DE FESTA MAJOR amb tots els sacerdots de la co- marca del Garraf i amb la participació cantada de la coral La Ginesta de l’Asso- ciació de Jubilats i Pensio- nistes de les Roquetes Els Castellers de les Roquetes faran un pilar dins l’església en fer la seva ofrena Organitza: Parròquia Santa Eulàlia 12 h Pilar dels Castellers de les Roquetes i a continuació CERCAVILA DE SORTIDA D’OFICI Sortida de la porta del pati de l’església de Santa Eulàlia, cap al carrer de Cid Campeador, carrer d’Eugeni d’Ors, carrer de Miguel Servet i fins a la plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars A continuació, EXHIBICIÓ DELS BALLS POPULARS i pilar dels Castellers de les Roquetes A la plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars En finalitzar, TRACA DE FESTA MAJOR a càrrec de Pirotècnia Igual Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes 18 h Festa de Santa Eulàlia amb berenar i ball Al Casal d’Avis Organitza: Associació de Jubilats i Pensionistes de les Roquetes 18 h Festa d’animació infantil Al Centre Cívic l’Espai Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes ENTRADA GRATUÏTA
  10. 10. 11 DISSABTE, 16 DE FEBRER 24 h Ball de Festa Major amb DJ DAVID TORT A l’Envelat de les Roquetes Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes AFORAMENT LIMITAT DIUMENGE, 24 DE FEBRER 11 h III Calçotada Popular A la plaça del Llobregat Coordina l’acte: Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics
  11. 11. 12 Programa DISSABTE, 23 DE FEBRER 23.30 h Gran Ball de Mantons A càrrec de l’Orquestra Nova Saturno Es prega americana per a ells i mantó per a elles Al Centre Cívic l’Espai Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes DIJOUS, 28 DE FEBRER Dijous Gras 18 h Gran Merengada popular A l’esplanada del Centre Cívic l’Espai Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes Col·labora: Pastisseria Roquetes 19 h Presentació de Rei Carnestoltes i Gala de Carnaval Al Centre Cívic l’Espai Coordina l’acte: Que Te Veo Col·labora: Associació de Festes
  12. 12. 13 DIVENDRES, 1 DE MARÇ 19 h Arrivo del Rei Carnestoltes i comitiva carnavalesca Sortida de la plaça del Llobregat, per l’avinguda de Catalunya, l’avinguda de Mas d’en Serra, carrer d’Eugeni d’Ors, carrer dels Almogàvers, carrer de Roger de Flor, plaça d’Hernán Cortés, carrer d’Antoni Gaudí, carrer d’Ortega i Gasset, carrer de Miquel Servet, carrer de Sagunt, avinguda del Cid Campeador, avinguda de Catalunya, carrer de Roger de Flor, per acabar a l’Envelat de les Roquetes. Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes En acabar... Ball de l’Arrivo amb DJ Al l’Envelat de les Roquetes Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes ENTRADA GRATUÏTA DISSABTE, 2 DE MARÇ 17 h Ball de Carnaval amb DJ i ANIMACIÓ INFANTIL Al l’Envelat de les Roquetes Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes Amb la col·laboració de les AMPAS de les escoles Mediterrà- nia, Santa Eulàlia i les Roquetes. ENTRADA GRATUÏTA DIMECRES, 6 DE MARÇ Dimecres de Cendra 18.30 h Enterrament de la Sardina Recorregut: sortida del local de l’Associació de Festes a la UA1, carrer de Miguel Servet, carrer d’Eugeni d’Ors, plaça de Ramon Mir, avinguda de Catalunya, avin- guda de Mas d’en Serra, carrer dels Almogàvers, avinguda de Catalunya, carrer del Ter i plaça del Llobregat, on veurem l’ES- PECTACLE FINAL del CARNAVAL 2019 i seguidament sardinada popular (amb el suport del Bar Diego). Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes Col·labora: Que Te Veo
  13. 13. 14 Diumenge, 10 Febrer 9h MATINADES 11h CERCAVILA Dimarts, 12 Febrer 8 h MATINADES TRONADES Dilluns, 11 Febrer 19,30h CERCAVILA VIGÍLIA 9.30 ANADA A OFICI 12 h CERCAVILA SORTIDA D’OFICI Recorreguts Santa Eulàlia
  14. 14. 15 Divendres, 1 Març 19h ARRIVO REI CARNESTOLTES Dimecres, 6 Març 18,30 h ENTERRAMENT DE LA SARDINA Recorreguts Carnaval
  15. 15. 16 Balls Caps de colla Colles de Foc Cap de Colla Ball de Diables de les Roquetes José Luís Llácer / Carlos Díaz / Eloi Carreres Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics Adrià Ramírez / Esteve Sánchez / Queralt Ramírez Ball de Diables Petits de Les Roquetes Carlos Díaz / José Luis Llácer Ball de Diables Petits Diabòlics Xavi Hurtado / Nicolás Latorre / Antonio Ramírez Els Petits del Foc Carlos Monago / Juan Ramón Segovia Dragona de les Roquetes María Luisa Fernández / Manolo Marín El Duc Juan Carlos Llamas Balls Blancs Cap de Colla Gegants de Les Roquetes Fran Escudero / David Jové Escola de Gralles El Geganter Isabel Teruel Capgrossos de Les Roquetes Esperanza Pérez / Alba Pérez Ball de Panderetes Pili Velasco Ball de Cercolets Esther Martínez Ball de Gitanetes Celi Bau / Judith Raventós Ball de Gitanes Joves Melodie Ramírez Ball de Gitanes Veteranes Fifi Martínez Ball de Cintes Mitjanes Paqui Sánchez Ball de Cintes Grans Jonathan Ruiz Ball de Bastons Xics Amparo Godoy Ball de Bastons Joves Esperanza Pérez Ball de Bastons Veterans Juan Monago / Diego González Ball de Bastons Veteranes Juan García Esbart Dansaire Joan Bau / Blay Fort Castellers de les Roquetes Cap de Colla Daniel Lorenzo Tots els Balls Blancs, Els Petits del Foc i la Colla de Gralles El Geganter pertanyen a l’Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes. Els Castellers de les Roquetes, El Duc, la Dragona de les Roquetes, Ball de Diables Petits Diabòlics, el Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics i el Ball de Diables de les Roquetes són entitats pròpies. Balls Populars
  16. 16. 17 Presidenta: Natalia Urruchi Sots-President: Francisco Fernández Blaya Tresorer: Remei Gómez Rodríguez Secretària: Josefa Jiménez Cazorla Vocals: Caridad Jiménez Cazorla Victoriano Benítez Ochoa Antonia Jumillas Martín Encarna Jurado Carcelén Amparo Jiménez Cazorla Samuel García Manzanedo José Olmos Alcaraz Mercedes Díez Alcoceba Pilar Chaves Santiago David Herrero Vigo Mª Belén Santiago Fuentes Antonio Soria Borrego Antonio Aliaga Navarro President: Juan García Sots-President: Marc Aguilar Tresorer: Jonathan Ruiz Secretària: Melodie Ramírez Mesa Vocal: Juan Ramon Segovia Associació de Festes Populars de Les Roquetes . Santa Eulàlia 2019 Agrupació de Balls Populars de Les Roquetes . Santa Eulalia 2019
  17. 17. 18 La imatge de portada del programa de festes és obra de José Cabello La gràfica del programa de festes és obra de Sintetasnohay diseño. “Les trenes de Santa Eulàlia” pertany a Pastisseria La Pubilla i Pastisseria Les Roquetes L’Associació de Festes i l’Agrupació de Balls Populars agraeixen com cada any la puntualitat en els actes i la dedicació de les persones participants en cadascuna de les activitats de la Festa Major. Qualsevol canvi en la programació serà notificat tan aviat com sigui possible. Per a un millor funcionament de la cercavila dels balls populars i per tal d’evitar desperfectes als vehicles, eviteu aparcar als carrers i places del recorregut i se- guiu les instruccions de la Policia Local. L’Associació de Festes i l’Agrupació de Balls Populars no es faran responsables de possibles desperfectes a vehicles que no hagin seguit les instruccions donades. Us animem a assistir a tots els actes que organitzen les entitats i agraïm la col·laboració de tothom. Si vols participar en l’organització de les festes del teu poble i col·laborar, pots adreçar-te a l’Associació de Festes i a l’Agrupació de Balls Populars. Entitats i persones col·laboradores Agrupació de Defensa Forestal (ADF de Sant Pere de Ribes) NG plàstics Al personal de l’Ajuntament de Sant Pere de Ribes Notes Agraïments RecomanacionsRecomanacions
  18. 18. 19 Per evitar danys personals o materials, es recomana seguir les mesures de seguretat següents allà on es realitzi l’actuació dels grups de foc: 1. Per al veïnat i comerciants - Mantingueu portes i finestres tancades, persianes abaixades, aparadors i vidres protegits i tendals recollits, i no tingueu roba estesa o altres elements com banderes, etc. - No col·loqueu cap element que pugui obstaculitzar el desenvolupament de l’actuació o el pas fluid de la gent (testos, taules, cadires, etc.). - No llanceu aigua fins que no hagi acabat l’actuació atès que la pólvora mu- llada pot tenir efectes imprevisibles. - No encengueu foc ni fumeu a prop de les bosses o contenidors del material pirotècnic. 1. Per a qui vulgui parcipar-hi - Porteu roba de cotó preferiblement vella, amb mànigues i pantalons llargs, i coll tancat. - Porteu un barret que us cobreixi tot el cap i mocador de cotó al coll. - Porteu un calçat adequat, còmode i tancat. - No demaneu al veïnat que llanci aigua fins que no hagi acabat l’actuació. - No envaïu l’espai on el grup de foc fa l’actuació i no agafeu ni destorbeu cap dels seus membres. - Seguiu en tot moment les indicacions de les integrants del grup de foc i dels serveis d’ordre públic. Festa Major d’Hivern de les Roquetes: Santa Eulàlia i Carnaval, febrer i març 2019 Edita: Associació de Festes de les Roquetes Ho organitza: Servei de Cultura i Joventut de l’Ajuntament de Sant Pere de Ribes Entitats que coordinen els actes: Associació de Festes i Agrupació de Balls Populars Fotografia: José Cabello Disseny gràfic: Sintetasnohay Diseño Impressió i publicitat: Pin-ups Mesures de Seguretat davant la pirotècnia Crèdits
  19. 19. 20 Les Trenes de Santa Eulàlia AUTORS Pastisseria La Pubilla Pastisseria Les Roquetes
  20. 20. 21 La idea de les trenes de santa Eulàlia, sorgeix l’ any 2015, quan mossèn Fermí, capellà de l’església de les Roquetes, ens visita a la pastisseria i ens suggereix de fer unes postres, que any rere any, ens recordin a tots els roque- tencs i les roquetenques que ha arribat la nostra Festa Major d’ hivern. Fer un producte que perduri en el temps i convertir-lo en una tradició, ja que la Festa Major d’ estiu ja la tenim ben representada amb les conegudes i típi- ques coques de sant Joan. Veient la figura de la noia que tenim a l’església, se’ns va ocórrer que el que més crida l’atenció és la seva trena. Ho vam parlar amb el mossèn i li va sem- blar bé. A Barcelona on també se celebra santa Eulàlia, segons tenim entès, fan unes postres que es diuen les plomes de santa Eulàlia, per tant, per què no fer a les Roquetes les trenes de santa Eulàlia?
  21. 21. Les Trenes de Santa Eulàlia La trena és una massa de brioix, però molt més enri- quida amb anís, vainilla i llimona, el farcit pot ser de crema o de nata i la decorem amb un llaç a la punta i una fotografia de la figura que tenim a l’església. Aquest darrer any també la vàrem decorar amb una serigrafia de xocolata amb un motiu de la Festa Ma- jor. El dia que se celebra la missa de Festa Major es fa una ofrena amb una gran trena. Des que vàrem iniciar aquesta aventura de crear unes postres típiques d’aquesta festivitat, cada cop són més els roquetencs i les roquetenques que s’interessen i compren la trena per celebrar aquest dia. Estem molt satisfets del resultat d’aquest projecte i espe- rem que tots vingueu a tastar aquesta delícia.

