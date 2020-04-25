2015 programa de festa major sant joan 2015

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La porta d’entrada de l’estiu és, sense cap mena de dubte, la festa major de Sant Joan. Gaudir de la llum del solstici, ll...
Tot just comença el solstici d´estiu i als nostres carrers i places, ja s’escolten els primers sons de les gralles i timba...
Arriba la Festa Major i els roquetencs i roquetenques ens vestim per celebrar uns dies d’alegria amb les nostres cercavile...
PROGRAMA D’ACTES DE SANT JOAN 2015 PROGRAMA D’ACTES DE SANT JOAN 2015
Dissabte 13 de juny 10h Inici del Romiatge del Rocío del Garraf (Actes durant tot el cap de setmana) Des de l’Església de ...
21,30h Tabalada del 15è Correfoc de les Roquetes Des de la plaça del Llobregat i seguint pels carrers de Miquel Àngel, de ...
20h Cercavila de Vigília Des de la rambla Rafael Alberti, avinguda de Ca- talunya, carrers d’Eugeni d’Ors, de García Lorca...
18,30h Exhibició de les colles de foc amb els seus versos satírics i de les colles infantils A la plaça de la Vinya d’en P...
21h Havaneres amb el grup Morralla i rom cremat Al parc de Pompeu Fabra Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- q...
FESTA FINAL Al passeig de Santa Eulàlia amb Dj J-Vito i Dj David Brown + convidats i actuació de Lara Sajen, performance i...
Cercavila de Festa Major Plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca Miquel Servet Sagunt Cid Campeador Av. Catalunya Almogàvers 23 juny...
Colles de Foc Cap de Colla Ball de Diables de les Roquetes José Luís Llácer/Carlos Díaz/Eloi Carreres Ball de Diables El...
PRESIDENTA: Pilar Chaves SOTSPRESIDENT PRIMER: José Olmos SOTSPRESIDENT SEGON: David Herrero SECRETÀRIA: Mercè Díez TR...
NOTES La portada del programa de festes és obra de la polifacètica artista roquetenca Laura del Sol. La separata “El teatr...
L’entitat Globalitzat-e convoca un concurs de fotografia per premiar els millors treballs fotogràfics fets durant la celeb...
Programa de festa major de Sant Joan 2015

  3. 3. La porta d’entrada de l’estiu és, sense cap mena de dubte, la festa major de Sant Joan. Gaudir de la llum del solstici, llarga i abundant, ens convida a omplir els carrers acompanyant els balls i els músics a ritme de cascavells, gralles i timbals. És quan compartim aquests espais amb els nostres veïns i veïnes quan ens sentim part d’una comunitat que acull i respecta, com sempre ha fet. Alguns fa molts mesos que esteu treballant per la festa, assajant o pensant com millorar-la per fer-la més gran encara. El procés de pensar i valorar les actuacions dóna lloc a noves propostes per arribar encara a més gent o simplement perquè to- thom s’ho senti seu. Però sobretot, aquest procés ens obliga a arribar a acords que enforteixin lligams entre entitats i col·lectius. La festa, doncs, ens ajuda a teixir la xarxa de col·laboració necessària per seguir treballant tot l’any. És molt important agrair la tasca que desenvolupen les entitats i les persones que a títol individual dediquen tant i tant de temps a preparar la gran quantitat d’actes que trobareu en aquest programa. La millor manera d’agrair-ho és participar-hi. Omplir les places, engalanar els balcons i els carrers per dir a tothom que ja és festa major. VISCA LA FESTA MAJOR DE SANT JOAN! VISCA LES ROQUETES! Servei de Cultura, Esports i Joventut. OMPLIM-NOS DE FESTA!
  4. 4. Tot just comença el solstici d´estiu i als nostres carrers i places, ja s’escolten els primers sons de les gralles i timbals, l’olor de pólvora es fa present, i el soroll i les rialles dels nens i nenes que ja començen les vacances d’escola ho omplen tot, és el signe més evident que ja ha arribat la nostra Festa Major d’estiu. Des de l´Associació de Festes Populars, hem tingut molt present a l´hora d’elaborar el Programa de Festes, innovació i tradició, tenint molt present els nostres ciuta- dans: petits, joves, adults i per descomptat els més grans. Durant dues setmanes, podrem gaudir dels actes i esdeveniments que des de les diferents entitats hem preparat, amb la intenció que tots plegats, veïns i forasters, participem i assistim a les activitats programades, vivint la festa amb intensitat. Les persones que formen part de les diferents entitats i col.lectius que han elaborat la programació són actives, dinàmiques i compromeses en fer que tothom s’ho passi bé, treballant any rere any desinteressadament perquè cada vegada la festa sigui més lluïda. Esperem haver-ho aconseguit, dins d’un context d’austeritat i realisme. Us emplaçem a tots i totes a guarnir i engalanar els vostres balcons, amb moca- dors i banderoles, signes identificatius de la festa i també a omplir amb la vostra presència els espais on ens puguem relacionar i divertir conjuntament. VISCA LA FESTA MAJOR DE LES ROQUETES!!! Associació de Festes Populars de les Roquetes Juny, 2015 LA NOSTRA FESTA MAJOR D’ ESTIU
  5. 5. Arriba la Festa Major i els roquetencs i roquetenques ens vestim per celebrar uns dies d’alegria amb les nostres cercaviles i exhibicions. Des de l’Agrupa, volem donar la benvinguda al Ball de Gitanes, recuperat fa poc per antigues balladores, que ara tornaran a sortir al carrer per la Festa Major de Sant Joan. Esperem que us facin gaudir amb els seus balls i vestits. També estan d’estrena els Capgrossos, amb nous vestits i amb molta il·lu- sió per fer-nos passar una bona estona. No cal dir que la resta de balls amb els seus balladors ens faran passar una bona estona per treure’ns les preocupacions del dia dia. L’organització de les cercaviles requereix molt temps de treball, esforç i dedicació de molta gent, que col·laboren i contribueixen any rere any a fer que aquestes dates tinguin un altre significat per a totes i tots el roquetencs i roqueten- ques. Us convidem a tots a gaudir i participar de tots els actes del programa de Festa Major, amb civisme, alegria i a divertir-nos amb responsabilitat i respecte pels altres i pel nostre entorn. BONA FESTA MAJOR Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes OH, BENVINGUTS, PASSEU, PASSEU...
  6. 6. PROGRAMA D’ACTES DE SANT JOAN 2015 PROGRAMA D’ACTES DE SANT JOAN 2015
  7. 7. Dissabte 13 de juny 10h Inici del Romiatge del Rocío del Garraf (Actes durant tot el cap de setmana) Des de l’Església de Santa Eulàlia Organitza: Hermandad Nuestra Señora del Rocío de la Comarca del Garraf 17,30h Espectacle Un container de cançons d’Èvic Pro- duccions, basat en relats de Mercè Rodoreda Obert a tothom, A la Sala Sol del Centre Cívic l’Espai Organitza: Servei de Cultura, Esports i Joventut Dijous 18 de juny 18h Hora del conte amb Dracs a càrrec de la seva autora, Susanna Peix El llibre és de la col·lecció Cercavila de l’editorial El Cep i la Nansa L’activitat és per a nens i nenes a partir de 3 anys A la Biblioteca Josep Pla Organitza: Servei de Cultura, Esports i Joventut Divendres 19 de juny 19h Actuació musical del duet Acoustic Soul (Mí- riam Monago i Mariah Liwaywa) A la plaça del Llobregat (en cas de pluja l’acte es farà al Centre Cívic l’Espai) Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes Col·labora: Millenium Espectáculos 20h Presentació de la separata i del programa de Festa Major A la plaça del Llobregat (en cas de pluja l’acte es farà al Centre Cívic l’Espai) Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes Col·labora: Millenium Espectáculos 21h Assaig casteller especial de Festa Major A la plaça del Llobregat Coordina l’acte: Castellers de les Roquetes 23h Cinema a la fresca amb la pel.lícula Ma- léfica A la plaça Llobregat (en cas de pluja l’acte es farà al Centre Cívic l’Espai) Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes Col·labora: Millenium Espectáculos Dissabte 20 de juny 19h Actuació castellera de Festa Major Amb els Castellers de les Roquetes, la Colla Jove de Castellers de Sitges i Xiquets i Xiquelos del Delta A la plaça del Llobregat Coordina l’acte: Castellers de les Roquetes 20h Festival de Gym Jazz Al Pavelló Miguel Meca Organitza: Associació Gym Jazz Garraf
  8. 8. 21,30h Tabalada del 15è Correfoc de les Roquetes Des de la plaça del Llobregat i seguint pels carrers de Miquel Àngel, de Velázquez, avin- guda de Catalunya, d’Eugeni d’Ors, de Miquel Servet, de Sagunt i fins a l’església de Santa Eulàlia Organitza: Servei de Cultura, Esports i Joventut Col·laboren: Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics de les Roquetes del Garraf, Ball de Diables de les Ro- quetes, la Dragona de les Roquetes i els Petits Diabòlics 22h CORREFOC de les Roquetes del Garraf Amb el Ball de Diables de les Roquetes, el Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics i la Dragona, més tres colles convidades (abans d’iniciar el recorre- gut celebració del 5è aniversari dels Petits Diabòlics) Plaça de l’Església, carrers de Sagunt, de Mi- quel Servet, d’Eugeni d’Ors, avinguda de Ca- talunya, carrer de Velázquez, de Miquel Àngel i encesa individual de cada colla i posterior- ment conjunta a la plaça Llobregat Organitza: Servei de Cultura, Esports i Joven- tut Col·laboren: Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics de les Roquetes del Garraf, Ball de Diables de les Roquetes, la Dragona de les Roquetes i els Pe- tits Diabòlics 23h Ball amb l’Orquestra Gerunda i a continuació concert de rock amb Blackstones i Zona Norte A la plaça del Llobregat (en cas de pluja l’acte es farà al Centre Cívic l’Espai) Coordinen l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes i Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics Diumenge 21 de juny 11h Holi Garraf! Les entitats coordinadores repartiran la pols de colors als participants A la pista de Sant Agustí Coordinen l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes i Roquefestes 20h Festival de dansa amb l’Eli Molina A la plaça del Llobregat (en cas de pluja l’acte es farà al Centre Cívic l’Espai) Coordina l’acte: Associació Cultural Contratiem- po Col·labora: Associació de Festes de les Roque- tes Dimarts 23 de juny 13h Toc de gralles amb la colla El Geganter I tot seguit, Pregó de Festa Major a càrrec de Mary Muñoz de Morales Al Saló de Plens de la Vinya d’en Petaca En acabar, enlairament del Pilar de Festa Major Amb els Castellers de les Roquetes 14h Traca d’inici de Festa Major A la plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca Coordina els actes: Associació de Festes de les Roquetes Col·laboren: Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes i Castellers de les Roquetes
  9. 9. 20h Cercavila de Vigília Des de la rambla Rafael Alberti, avinguda de Ca- talunya, carrers d’Eugeni d’Ors, de García Lorca, de Barcelona, de Miquel Servet i final a la plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca, on els balls faran una passada Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes Col·laboren: Castellers de les Roquetes, Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics, Petits Diabòlics, Ball de Diables de les Roquetes, el Duc i la Dragona de les Roquetes 23,30h Espectacular Castell de Focs A càrrec de Pirotècnia Igual Al camp de futbol petit Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes En acabar i des del davant de l’Escola les Ro- quetes Cercavila de baixada del Castell de Focs amb la participació de les colles de diables i les bèsties de foc Carrers de Miquel Servet, de Sagunt, de Cid Cam- peador, avinguda de Catalunya i petada final a la plaça de Sant Jordi Coordinen l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes, Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics, Petits Diabòlics, Ball de Diables de les Roquetes, el Duc i la Dragona de les Roquetes 24h Gran Ball de Revetlla de Festa Major amb l’Or- questra Centauro A la plaça del Llobregat Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes Dimecres 24 de juny 8h Alegres matinades amb la participació dels gra- llers El Geganter i els timbalers de la Dragona, dels Diabòlics, del Ball de Diables de les Roque- tes i dels Petits del Foc Sortida des de la plaça del Llobregat Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes Col·laboren: Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics, Ball de Diables de les Roquetes i la Dragona de les Roquetes 10h Xa Trobada de plaques de cava A la zona de vianants del carrer dels Almogàvers Coordina l’acte:: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes 12h Actuacions de la coral del Casal i de la Rondalla de les Roquetes Al Casal de la Gent Gran Organitza: Casal de la Gent Gran de les Roquetes 12h Exhibició de colles adultes de balls populars A la plaça del Llobregat Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes Col·labora: Castellers de les Roquetes 18h Ball de Festa Major amb l’Orquestra Blanco y Negro Al Casal de la Gent Gran Organitza: Casal de la Gent Gran de les Roquetes
  10. 10. 18,30h Exhibició de les colles de foc amb els seus versos satírics i de les colles infantils A la plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes Col·laboren: Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics, Petits Diabòlics, Ball de Diables de les Roquetes, el Duc i la Dragona de les Roquetes 20h Cercavila Coll Avall Plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca, carrers de Miquel Servet, de Sagunt, del Cid Campeador i avingu- da de Catalunya fins a la cantonada del carrer dels Almogàvers Coordina l’acte: Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes Col·laboren: Castellers de les Roquetes, Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics, Petits Diabòlics, Ball de Diables de les Roquetes, el Duc i la Dragona de les Roquetes Dijous 25 de juny 19h Espectacle infantil amb XIP-XAP A la plaça del Llobregat (en cas de pluja l’acte es farà al Centre Cívic l’Espai) Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes Des del divendres 26 de juny i fins al divendres 25 de setembre Tots els divendres entre les 19 i les 23h Roquetapes, per 1,5E tapa i beguda als bars i restaurants següents: Yaya, Xurreria J&M, Bar Avenida, Bar Diego, Braseria Roquetes, Órdago, Bar La Campana, Bar Infinity, El Kiosko, Granja Cukiña, La Velezana, Bar del Mercat, La Granja dels Somnis, Bodega Macabeo, El Racó del Taboo i El Serranito Organitza: UCER Dissabte 27 de juny 9h Botifarrada Popular A la plaça del Llobregat Organitza: Penya Barcelonista 10h Atraccions infantils: Toro loco, inflables, kart A la plaça del Llobregat Fins a les 13h Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes 13h Festival de l’escuma A l’esplanada del Centre Cívic l’Espai Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes 17h Concert de fi de curs de guitarra i piano A la Sala Sol del Centre Cívic l’Espai Organitza: Associació Musical l’Espai 19,30h Dansaestiu, actuació de la colla Dansaire de l’Agrupació de Balls Populars i com a convidat el Ball de Pastorets de les Roquetes A la plaça del Llobregat Organitza: Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes
  11. 11. 21h Havaneres amb el grup Morralla i rom cremat Al parc de Pompeu Fabra Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes Diumenge 28 de juny 9h Matinal Motera pel municipi, amb parades d’exhibició per admirar els vehicles participants, esmorzar i sorteig sorpresa Amb inscripció a l’inici de l’activitat a l’esplana- da de l’Espai Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes 19h Teatre infantil amb MAG EDGAR A la plaça del Llobregat (en cas de pluja l’acte es farà al Centre Cívic l’Espai) Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes 20,30h Traca de fi de festes A la plaça del Llobregat Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes Divendres 3 de juliol 23h Cinema a la fresca amb la pel·lícula Ocho ape- llidos vascos A la plaça del Llobregat (en cas de pluja l’acte es farà al Centre Cívic l’Espai) Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes Col·labora: Millenium Espectáculos Divendres 10 de juliol Festa de benvinguda a l’estiu (durant tot el dia) 19h Festa infantil de disfresses 21h Presentació de la Reina de la Rua Summer 2015 21,30h Rua del Roquetapes 22,30h Gala – Elecció de Drag Queen 24h Festa Final amb DJs A la plaça del Llobregat Coordina l’acte: UCER Col·laboren: Millenium Espectáculos i Roque- festes Dissabte 11 de juliol 21h Rua Summer Carnaval 2015 Sortida des del passeig de Santa Eulàlia i reco- rregut pels carrers del poble Organitza: Servei de Joventut Coordinen l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes i Roquefestes Col·laboren: UCER i Millenium Espectáculos En acabar la Rua...
  12. 12. FESTA FINAL Al passeig de Santa Eulàlia amb Dj J-Vito i Dj David Brown + convidats i actuació de Lara Sajen, performance i regals. Al passeig de Santa Eulàlia Organitza: Servei de Joventut Coordina l’acte: Roquefestes Col·laboren: Millenium Espectáculos Divendres 17 de juliol 23h Cinema a la fresca amb la pel·lícula Los Ven- gadores A la plaça Llobregat (en cas de pluja l’acte es farà al Centre Cívic l’Espai) Coordina l’acte: Associació de Festes de les Ro- quetes Col·labora: Millenium Espectáculos Dissabte 18 de juliol 20è aniversari de la Dragona de les Roquetes 19,30h Concentració de les colles participants al corre- foc, parlaments i lliurament d’obsequis als fun- dadors de la colla i a l’artista constructora de la bèstia de foc A la plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca 20,30h Sortida del Correfoc dels 20 anys de la Dragona A la plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca i seguirà pels carrers de Miquel Servet, de Sagunt, del Cid Campeador, avinguda de Catalunya, carrer del Ter i plaça del Llobregat (encesa final). 22h Ball dels 20 anys de la Dragona A la pista de Sant Agustí Organitza els actes: Servei de Cultura, Esports i Joventut Coordina els actes: la Dragona de les Roquetes BONA FESTA MAJORBONA FESTA MAJOR
  13. 13. Cercavila de Festa Major Plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca Miquel Servet Sagunt Cid Campeador Av. Catalunya Almogàvers 23 juny 24 juny Cercavila de Vigília Cercavila de Festa Major Cercavila de Vigília Gaudí Ortega i Gasset, García Lorca Barcelona Miquel Servet Plaça de la Vinya d’en Petaca SOLAMENT ES DE SITUACIÓ
  14. 14. Colles de Foc Cap de Colla Ball de Diables de les Roquetes José Luís Llácer/Carlos Díaz/Eloi Carreres Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics Adrià Ramírez / Rubén Vidal / José Martínez Petits Diabòlics Xavi Hurtado / Nicolás Latorre/ Silvia Zuheros Els Petits del Foc Carlos Monago/Alfonso Moral Dragona de les Roquetes María Luisa Fernández / Manolo Marín El Duc Sergi Candela Balls Blancs Cap de Colla Gegants de les Roquetes, Joan i Eulàlia Isaac Pérez Ball de Capgrossos Esperanza Pérez Ball de Gitanetes Seli Bau/Judith Raventós Ball de Gitanes Fifi Martínez Ball de Panderetes Petites Yéssica Gil/Jéssica Páez Ball de Sant Ferriol Blay Fort Ball de Cercolets María José Sánchez/Esther Martínez Ball de Bastons Mitjans Pili Monsalve/J. Torrecillas Ball de Bastons Veteranes Isabel Rodríguez/Antonia García Ball de Cintes Petites i Minis Montse Salmerón Ball de Cintes Grans Juan García/Paqui Sánchez Ball de Bastons Joves Esperanza Pérez Ball de Bastons Xics Pili Monsalve/Isidre Calsina Ball de Bastons Veterans Juan Monago/Francesc Cazorla/Diego González Ball de Pastorets Melodie Ramírez Colla Dansaire Casimiro García Gralles El Geganter Isabel Teruel Castellers de les Roquetes Daniel Lorenzo - Tots els Balls Blancs, Els Petits del Foc i la Colla de Gralles El Geganter pertanyen a l’Agrupació de Balls Populars de les Roquetes. - Els Castellers de les Roquetes, El Duc, la Dragona de les Roquetes, els Petits Diabòlics, el Ball de Diables Els Diabòlics i el Ball de Diables de les Roquetes són entitats pròpies. BALLS POPULARS SANT JOAN 2015
  15. 15. PRESIDENTA: Pilar Chaves SOTSPRESIDENT PRIMER: José Olmos SOTSPRESIDENT SEGON: David Herrero SECRETÀRIA: Mercè Díez TRESORER: Francisco Fernández VOCALS: Samuel García Caridad Jiménez Amparo Jiménez Antonia Jumillas, Encarna Jurado, Victoriano Benítez Natàlia Uchurri Eliseu Blanch. PRESIDENT : Isidre Calsina SOTSPRESIDENTA I SECRETÀRIA : Marce Torrecillas TRESORERA : María José Sánchez ASSOCIACIÓ DE FESTES POPULARSDE LES ROQUETES SANT JOAN 2015 AGRUPACIÓ DE BALLS POPULARS DE LES ROQUETES SANT JOAN 2015
  16. 16. NOTES La portada del programa de festes és obra de la polifacètica artista roquetenca Laura del Sol. La separata “El teatre amateur a les Roquetes del Xaloc a Xara 1991 – 2000”, és obra de Mercè Díez Alcoceba membre fundadora del Grup de Teatre Amateur Xaloc. La pregonera d’aquest Sant Joan és Mary Muñoz de Morales, llicenciada en Història per la UNED i autora o coautora de diversos llibres i separates de programes de festes. L’Associació de Festes i l’Agrupació de Balls Populars agraeixen com cada any la puntualitat en els actes i la dedicació de les persones participants en cadascuna de les activitats de la Festa Major. Qualsevol canvi en la programació serà notificat tan aviat com sigui possible. AGRAÏMENTS • Entitats i persones col•laboradores • Agrupació de Defensa Forestal (ADF de Sant Pere de Ribes) • Servei Local de Català de Sant Pere de Ribes • Giravi • Al personal de l’Ajuntament de Sant Pere de Ribes RECOMANACIONS • Per a un millor funcionament de la cercavila dels balls populars i per tal d’evitar desperfectes als vehicles, eviteu aparcar als carrers i places del recorregut i seguiu les instruccions de la Policia Local. L’Associació de Festes i l’Agrupació de Balls Populars no es faran respon- sables de possibles desperfectes a vehicles que no hagin seguit les instruccions donades. • Us animem a assistir a tots els actes que organitzen les entitats i agraïm la col•laboració de tothom. • Si vols participar en l’organització de les festes del teu poble i col•laborar, pots adreçar-te a l’Associació de Festes i a l’Agrupació de Balls Populars. MESURES DE SEGURETAT DAVANT LA PIROTÊCNIA Per evitar danys personals o materials, es recomana seguir les mesures de seguretat següents allà on es realitzi l’actuació dels grups de foc: 1. Per al veïnat i comerciants - Mantingueu portes i finestres tancades, persianes abaixades, aparadors i vidres protegits i tendals recollits, i no tingueu roba estesa o altres elements com banderes, etc. - No col·loqueu cap element que pugui obstaculitzar el desenvolupament de l’actuació o el pas fluid de la gent (testos, taules, cadires, etc.). - No llanceu aigua fins que no hagi acabat l’actuació atès que la pólvora mullada pot tenir efectes imprevisibles. - No encengueu foc ni fumeu a prop de les bosses o contenidors del material pirotècnic. 2. Per a qui vulgui participar-hi - Porteu roba de cotó preferiblement vella, amb mànigues i pantalons llargs, i coll tancat. - Porteu un barret que us cobreixi tot el cap i mocador de cotó al coll. - Porteu un calçat adequat, còmode i tancat. - No demaneu al veïnat que llanci aigua fins que no hagi acabat l’actuació. - No envaïu l’espai on el grup de foc fa l’actuació i no agafeu ni destorbeu cap dels seus membres. - Seguiu en tot moment les indicacions de les integrants del grup de foc i dels serveis d’ordre públic. CRÈDITS Festa Major d’Estiu Sant Joan, juny i juliol de 2015 Edita: Associació de Festes i Servei de Cultura, Esports i Joventut de l’Ajuntament de Sant Pere de Ribes Entitats que coordinen els actes: Associació de Festes i Agrupació de Balls Populars Disseny i impressió: Papyrus del Garraf, Dipòsit legal B-28356-2005
  17. 17. L’entitat Globalitzat-e convoca un concurs de fotografia per premiar els millors treballs fotogràfics fets durant la celebració de la Festa Major d’estiu de les Roquetes. Participants Tothom que ho desitgi. Modalitat Blanc i negre o color i fetes amb qualsevol tècnica. Mides La fotografia haurà de tenir unes mides mínimes de 18 x 24 cm i haurà d’estar muntada en cartolina negra sobre un suport rígid de 40 x 50 cm. Nombre de fotografies Un màxim de tres per cada autor. Tema Qualsevol acte de la Festa Major de les Roquetes 2015, tant d’hivern com d’estiu. Premis 1r. Premi 60E + obsequi 2n.Premi 40E + obsequi 3r. Premi 20E + obsequi Identificació Al dors de cada fotografia hi haurà de figurar el títol i un lema comú per a les obres, amb un màxim de tres per autor. En un sobre a part, a la part exterior hi constarà el lema i, a l’interior, les dades personals. Cal posar-hi el nom, l’adreça electrònica i el telèfon. Calendari Presentació d’obres: de l’1 al 15 de juliol de 2015 a la Biblioteca Josep Pla de les Roquetes de Sant Pere de Ribes. Veredicte del jurat: entre el 16 i el 31 de juliol de 2015. Exposició: del 4 al 18 de setembre de 2015, a la sala polivalent de la Biblioteca Josep Pla de les Roquetes. Lliurament de premis: divendres 18 de setembre a la mateixa sala d’exposicions, a les 19.30h. Devolució d’obres no premiades: es podran recollir en acabar l’acte de repartiment de premis, el mateix divendres 13 de setembre. Cada autor optarà només a un premi Pel fet de prendre part en aquest concurs, els autors reconeixen ésser posseïdors del Copyright de les seves fotografies i, en conseqüència, tenen els drets d’autor i d’imatge. També es comprometen a no reivindicar els drets d’autor per a la reproducció de les seves obres per interessos d’exposició, catàlegs, dossiers de premsa, reportatges, etc. Sempre s’hi ha d’indicar el nom de l’autor. L’organització no es fa responsable d’extraviaments, pèrdues o destrosses de les obres, tant en la tramesa com en l’expo- sició, manipulació o devolució. L’organització del concurs s’eximeix de qualsevol conflicte per la publicació de l’obra exposada. L’entitat organitzadora resoldrà qualsevol circumstància no prevista en aquestes bases. Pel fet de prendre-hi part, els participants accepten les condicions d’aquestes bases i es comprometen a respectar-les. CONCURS DE FOTOGRAFIA DE FESTA MAJOR 2015 Globalitzat-e
