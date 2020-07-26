Pilates for Back Pain

Are you looking for the right type of exercise to help your aching back? There are many kinds of exercise that are helpful for people with ongoing back pain. However, there is no one universal form of exercise that is best for everyone. Pilates is one form of exercise that is very beneficial for many people with persistent back pain. Pilates is a form of mind-body exercise that strengthens your core while also improving posture and flexibility. This low-impact approach may be a good option for you if your back pain has been aggravated by other forms of exercise. Learn more: https://www.bsrphysicaltherapy.com/2020/07/26/pilates-back-pain/