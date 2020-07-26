Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pilates for Low Back Pain MOVE WITHOUT PAIN
Exercise�is Medicine
Chronic Back Pain Both mat-based and equipment- based Pilates improves pain, disability, and fear of movement
https://www.bsrphysicaltherapy.com/blog Visit the BSR Blog Learn more about how you exercise can help your pain
Pilates for Back Pain
Are you looking for the right type of exercise to help your aching back? There are many kinds of exercise that are helpful for people with ongoing back pain. However, there is no one universal form of exercise that is best for everyone. Pilates is one form of exercise that is very beneficial for many people with persistent back pain. Pilates is a form of mind-body exercise that strengthens your core while also improving posture and flexibility. This low-impact approach may be a good option for you if your back pain has been aggravated by other forms of exercise. Learn more: https://www.bsrphysicaltherapy.com/2020/07/26/pilates-back-pain/

