Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
audiobooks download Feast Day of Fools audio books free download mp3 Feast Day of Fools | best free audio books Feast Day ...
Feast Day of Fools Winner of the 2012 Audie Award for Mystery The critically acclaimed thirtieth entry from New York Times...
Feast Day of Fools
Feast Day of Fools
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

audiobooks download Feast Day of Fools

5 views

Published on

audio books free download mp3 Feast Day of Fools | best free audio books Feast Day of Fools | full length audio books free Feast Day of Fools

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

audiobooks download Feast Day of Fools

  1. 1. audiobooks download Feast Day of Fools audio books free download mp3 Feast Day of Fools | best free audio books Feast Day of Fools | full length audio books free Feast  Day of Fools LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Feast Day of Fools Winner of the 2012 Audie Award for Mystery The critically acclaimed thirtieth entry from New York Times bestselling author James Lee Burke, featuring Texas Sheriff Hackberry Holland in an epic tale that is equal parts thriller, Western, and literary masterpiece. James Lee Burke returns to the Texas border town of his bestseller Rain Gods, where a serial killer presumed dead is very much alive…and where sheriff Hackberry Holland, now a widower, fights for survival—his own, and of the citizens he’s sworn to protect. When alcoholic ex­boxer Danny Boy Lorca witnesses a man tortured to death in the desert, Hackberry’s investigation leads him to Anton Ling, a mysterious Chinese woman known for sheltering illegals. Ling denies any knowledge of the attack, but something in her aristocratic beauty seduces Hack into overlooking that she is as dangerous as the men she harbors. And when soulless Preacher Jack Collins reemerges, the cold­blooded killer may prove invaluable to Hackberry. This time, he and the Preacher have a common enemy.
  3. 3. Feast Day of Fools
  4. 4. Feast Day of Fools

×