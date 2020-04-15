UTS COVID-19 Response: Design for responsible telepractice at home

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UTS CRICOS 00099F UTS COVID-19 Response Design for responsible tele- practice at home: legal, ethical, and business factor...
UTS CRICOS 00099F Acknowledgements These slides were developed by and in consultation with Dr Geoff Holland, Prof Prabhu S...
Background: The COVID-19 Imperative • UTS 2027 Strategic Plan that includes reaching out to community and industry partner...
UTS CRICOS 00099F Developing your new telepractice clinic: Implications for policy and practice Dr Caroline Bowen AM
REFLECTIONS on the client group PEOPLE WITH A DISABILITY With the “digital divide”, people with disability cannot necessar...
GENERAL PREPARATION & PLANNING 1. PREPARE Familiarise yourself with Government and professional association resources that...
GENERAL PREPARATION & PLANNING 3. INSURANCES Ensure you have Professional Indemnity and Public Liability cover Remember, y...
REFLECTIONS on THE IMPORTANCE OF 1. ROUTINE TIME-KEEPING AROUND TELEPRACTICE; TIME with the client e.g., building rapport,...
PREPARE AND PLAN for a TELEPRACTICE SESSION FOR A CLIENT OR GROUP 1. ADEQUATELY INFORM THE CLIENT AND/OR HELPER Consider m...
WORKING WITH FAMILIES & “HELPERS” 1. Exercising judgement, exchange cell phone numbers (to call or text) and email address...
WORKING WITH FAMILIES & “HELPERS” 6. Explain to them how and when you would like to address THEIR questions, e.g., at the ...
MAINTAIN A PROFESSIONAL “LOOK” 1. Create a professional environment in your workspace. 2. Dress professionally (in your ty...
It’s probably best NOT to have the local birdlife squawking and chewing in the background! ON REFLECTION
TECHNOLOGY TIPS and TECHNIQUES Before a session, check camera and video monitor placement via the platform e.g., COVIU, Sk...
REFLECTIONS SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS Inadequate security means that social media channels platforms (e.g., Facebook messenge...
UTS CRICOS 00099F MORE ON LEGAL ISSUES Dr Geoff Holland
More on responsibilities • Scope of practice – seeing new client groups (e.g., adults when main area of expertise is child...
Team meetings and consultations with others Consider privacy and recordings of case history, data collection during sessio...
Device security: Responsible practitioner New threats come through daily, ramped up because of COVID-19 Health information...
Confidentiality and Privacy Give your clients the same advice, the extent to which they can follow it might vary Clients s...
Distinguish ‘personal’ and ‘professional’ use of devices at home Need to clearly distinguish between personal and professi...
Clients being properly informed Clients should be sufficiently aware of what steps are being taken to protect their privac...
Beware the Screen Share Risks Be careful to close windows or remove items on the desktop that could accidentally be shared...
Recordings: Audio, video, photo Sharing of recordings: Agreements Concern about being recorded without consent (client/sta...
Transition from ‘office’ to ‘home office’ Tax deductibility – check on this Keep a log record of the times that you are wo...
Tips for working at home The Australian Tax Office will be focusing on home office claims Records to be kept on amount of ...
UTS CRICOS 00099F More on FINANCES Prof Prabhu Sivabalan
Make Your NEW Financial Scenarios How will you manage new scenarios Do not fear the numbers – do some projects and put on ...
Elements to watch for when making financial scenarios Reflect on BEST, MODERATE and WORST case scenarios What are they? A ...
Common pitfalls Symmetry and scenarios are tempting, but often not logical. If you have five scenarios, there is no reason...
Common pitfalls – fixed costs and variable costs All businesses have fixed costs and variable costs – costs that don’t cha...
Treat your forecasts as a living document Once you’ve come up with your scenarios, don’t take them as “Gospel”. If circums...
Questions and Comments Resources Come back in a fortnight!
UTS COVID-19 Response: Design for responsible telepractice at home

  1. 1. UTS CRICOS 00099F UTS COVID-19 Response Design for responsible tele- practice at home: legal, ethical, and business factors Dr Caroline Bowen AM, Honorary Adjunct Fellow: Academic, UTS. Dr Geoff Holland, Lecturer, Faculty of Law UTS. Prof Prabhu Sivabalan, Associate Dean, External Engagement Prof Bronwyn Hemsley, Head of Speech Pathology UTS, Director of the UTS Speech Pathology Clinic Graduate School of Health The University of Technology Sydney @BronwynHemsley Bronwyn.Hemsley@uts.edu.au
  2. 2. UTS CRICOS 00099F Acknowledgements These slides were developed by and in consultation with Dr Geoff Holland, Prof Prabhu Sivabalan, Dr Caroline Bowen AM and Prof Bronwyn Hemsley in April 2020 The presentation is offered free of charge at a 1 hour webinar provided for any health professional anywhere The information is based on Australian practices, but some of the material and principles underlying the legal and ethical considerations are common across jurisdictions and may be useful, but should not be taken as advice Business owners should consult with their financial advisors, tax accountants, and legal representatives for detailed advice on setting up their practice as required Please acknowledge authors and UTS appropriately if using or adapting these slides to support others in transitioning to telepractice business models, for no charge to delegates
  3. 3. Background: The COVID-19 Imperative • UTS 2027 Strategic Plan that includes reaching out to community and industry partners • In September 2019, UTS Master of Speech Pathology launched a telepractice clinic for clinical education (i.e., a student led telepractice clinic, called SPROUTS ‘Speech Pathology Reaching Out at UTS’) • With 6 months of experience by the time COVID-19 hit, and having educated more than half of our 1st year students through the SPROUTS clinic, we sought to share information freely across disciplines in Australia and overseas in a Webinar format • Our fortnightly webinars will gradually increase confidence and competence in telepractice, including that used for student supervision across Australia • There is an urgent need for student clinical placements throughout 2020 owing to COVID-19 impacts (reducing availability of in-person placements). These need to be high quality placements, featuring best practices in telepractice implementation.
  4. 4. UTS CRICOS 00099F Developing your new telepractice clinic: Implications for policy and practice Dr Caroline Bowen AM
  5. 5. REFLECTIONS on the client group PEOPLE WITH A DISABILITY With the “digital divide”, people with disability cannot necessarily just “go online”. Often, they don’t have adequate internet or equipment access. PARENTS AS PARTNERS Parent-education and joint-goal setting may be easier and more effective (and “checkable”) via telepractice. ENGAGEMENT Even if they already know you from in-person contexts, pre-schoolers and younger students may be shy at first. Older students and adults may experience performance anxiety. Take enough time to engage them. OLDER CHILDREN, YOUTH and ADULTS May be more comfortable with the technology than you. You can learn from them.
  6. 6. GENERAL PREPARATION & PLANNING 1. PREPARE Familiarise yourself with Government and professional association resources that are pertinent to telepractice in all settings. 2. PLAN Make a plan for developing your own SKILLS and KNOWLEDGE around telepractice as a component of Professional Development / Self Regulation activities. Document all of your training (e.g., in your ‘log’ of training) along with any related readings, and mastery of new technology. Helpful resources include: Speech Pathology Australia (SPA) SITE “Learning to use Telepractice”. FACEBOOK “SPA Private Practice Member Community” THE THREE RIVERS UDRH Excellent self-paced course from CSU. Takes ≈ 4—6 hours. https://www.openlearning.com/csu/courses/three-rivers-udrh-telehealth/HomePage/ ASHA https://www.asha.org/About/Telepractice-Resources-During-COVID-19/ EVIDENCE BASE https://www.asha.org/EvidenceMapLanding.aspx?id=8589944872
  7. 7. GENERAL PREPARATION & PLANNING 3. INSURANCES Ensure you have Professional Indemnity and Public Liability cover Remember, you have a Duty of Care to yourself and others Have your annual premiums changed in response to COVID-19? 4. TAXATION Discuss changes in arrangements (due to Telepractice) with your tax advisor Consider calling the ATO or the appropriate agency in your country Measure your work-space e.g., how much of your home do you heat/cool relative to your practice? 5. ADVERTISING Observe your professional association’s advertising guidelines Deter clients from writing flowery testimonials (e.g., in Facebook) 6. BROWSER SECURITY / MAINTAIN GOOD “WEB HYGIENE” Review browser settings, and your telepractice platform’s security Guard against malware, fraud, cybercrime and phishing (calls, texts and emails)documentation privacy and confidentiality 7. PRESERVE CONFIDENTIALITY and PRIVACY according to the “usual” rules
  8. 8. REFLECTIONS on THE IMPORTANCE OF 1. ROUTINE TIME-KEEPING AROUND TELEPRACTICE; TIME with the client e.g., building rapport, assessment, intervention … with the parent or helper e.g., joint goal setting, explaining tasks … 2. HAVING A CLEAR POLICY ON UNSCHEDULED NON-ATTENDANCE “NO SHOWS” LATE STARTS CANCELLATIONS 3. CONSIDERING THE ETHICS OF CHARGING FOR SERVICES YOU HAVE NOT DELIVERED Are the rules different in telepractice? 4. A PRIVACY STATEMENT and Clinic Manual THAT INCLUDES TELEPRACTICE
  9. 9. PREPARE AND PLAN for a TELEPRACTICE SESSION FOR A CLIENT OR GROUP 1. ADEQUATELY INFORM THE CLIENT AND/OR HELPER Consider making a permission form (e.g., parent consent form), clearly outlining roles + responsibilities and specifying what is expected of the “helper” 2. Verify that the helper will be physically present to support the client 3. Verify the client’s contact details: phone, email, address for invoices 4. Verify that your client and you have appropriate equipment + web access 5. FAMILIARISE YOURSELF WITH THE TELEPRACTICE PLATFORM Practice sharing the tools and therapy materials ahead of time 6. Have THIS client’s materials within reach, in the necessary order 7. Plan BREAKS between clients (case notes, log COVID-19 issues, stretch, 250 steps!)
  10. 10. WORKING WITH FAMILIES & “HELPERS” 1. Exercising judgement, exchange cell phone numbers (to call or text) and email addresses before starting. 2. Also before starting, discuss their expectations, intervention aims/goals, expectations, and any concerns. Gather feedback and outcomes after a session, or after a series, as indicated. 3. Ask the parent/helper to sign onto the platform 5 minutes before each session to troubleshoot technical difficulties. 4. Remind them to prepare client for the session, e.g. toilet needs. 5. Explain their role in the session, e.g., observe unless asked to speak.
  11. 11. WORKING WITH FAMILIES & “HELPERS” 6. Explain to them how and when you would like to address THEIR questions, e.g., at the time, after the session, with or without the client present … 7. Based on the client’s needs, explain your behavioural expectations for the client, and the parent’s or helper’s role in this. 8. Discuss, fees, charges (and contracts if applicable) up-front. 9. Suggest they consult their private health insurer | DVA https://www.dva.gov.au/ | Medicare office with regard to rebates. 10. Help them if necessary with browser security settings, especially regarding “tracking”.
  12. 12. MAINTAIN A PROFESSIONAL “LOOK” 1. Create a professional environment in your workspace. 2. Dress professionally (in your typical work attire) 3. Select a quiet space (a room with a door is best), with suitable lighting and a background that won’t distract 4. Virtual backgrounds are a matter of taste and can be irritating and visually distracting (abstract, interrupting) 5. A little bit of “you” in the background (e.g., your bookcase can improve authenticity, but avoid anything personal or private) ADVISE CLIENTS/FAMILIES/HELPERS TO GUARD THEIR PRIVACY
  13. 13. It’s probably best NOT to have the local birdlife squawking and chewing in the background! ON REFLECTION
  14. 14. TECHNOLOGY TIPS and TECHNIQUES Before a session, check camera and video monitor placement via the platform e.g., COVIU, Skype, Facetime, Facebook video, VSee, Zoom. Use the PASSWORD feature in Zoom, but NOT WAITING ROOM. Before a session, check mic and sound via the platform. Perform a tech “trial run” with parents before beginning services. Prepare to troubleshoot audio and visual issues with the platform. Have a contingency plan ready before providing services. For the most stable, reliable connection, connect your computer to your modem via Ethernet. Have clients do the same. If using Wi-Fi, sit close to your modem, and ask household members to avoid using the Wi-Fi while you provide telepractice services, and not to enter the room, or be on view to (or be able to view) the client.
  15. 15. REFLECTIONS SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS Inadequate security means that social media channels platforms (e.g., Facebook messenger video chat) are not appropriate for telepractice for health purposes (BUT, SOME PROFESSIONALS USE THEM, INADVISEDLY). GUIDING PRINCIPLE Use the best means of communication possible. Where there is a breach, it is important that if audited you are able to say that you used the highest security software available, meeting your country’s standards for transmitting health information. “FOREIGN” COUNTRIES Be aware of international standards if you are sourcing or providing services and information from/to overseas, e.g., RCSLT in the UK and ASHA in the US allow testimonials while SPA in Australia does not.
  16. 16. UTS CRICOS 00099F MORE ON LEGAL ISSUES Dr Geoff Holland
  17. 17. More on responsibilities • Scope of practice – seeing new client groups (e.g., adults when main area of expertise is children) • Obtaining mentoring/supervision and working to level of knowledge and experience • Be open about the risks and benefits of telepractice • Unknown factors in the circumstance of a new model of service delivery being implemented rapidly • Principle of ‘do no harm’ applies • Over-selling the telepractice model as being ‘better’ or ‘equivalent’ – primarily we know it is not ‘worse’ ie outcomes are not inferior.
  18. 18. Team meetings and consultations with others Consider privacy and recordings of case history, data collection during sessions. What happens to the recordings, who has access to them? How are team meetings managed? How will you consult with class teachers?
  19. 19. Device security: Responsible practitioner New threats come through daily, ramped up because of COVID-19 Health information is the highest prize, particularly of children’s health data (since they have longer lives, usefulness) Watch for any attempts to Trojan horse Ensure staff are aware not to open or distribute emails even if they appear to be from trusted source names, interrogate the actual email address it is arriving from (could mimic names of colleagues etc) Check/test Firewalls will enable the telepractice software, and consider how this will work
  20. 20. Confidentiality and Privacy Give your clients the same advice, the extent to which they can follow it might vary Clients should be informed of any risks and safety considerations as well Remember! Use the best available communication technology - using software that meets your country’s standards for privacy in relation to health information
  21. 21. Distinguish ‘personal’ and ‘professional’ use of devices at home Need to clearly distinguish between personal and professional use Use different browsers for each of these purposes and consider the security of the browser Staff and clients should check the security settings of their own individual browsers Clients might need guidance on their security settings of the browser in relation to ‘tracking’ of data
  22. 22. Clients being properly informed Clients should be sufficiently aware of what steps are being taken to protect their privacy Clients should be given the opportunity to be informed and agree to the procedures/steps/taken to reduce the risk of a breach Clients should be aware of what standards are in place and are being met in relation to privacy
  23. 23. Beware the Screen Share Risks Be careful to close windows or remove items on the desktop that could accidentally be shared Remind the client not to have personal items open on their desktop Particularly relevant if the device is being used by multiple parties in a household Use password protection on teleconference calls; some sort of two-step authentication (e.g., arranging meeting, and then emailing the link to the meeting on the day) Not sharing links to meetings and allowing clients to invite others to the meeting
  24. 24. Recordings: Audio, video, photo Sharing of recordings: Agreements Concern about being recorded without consent (client/staff) Clients to agree not to record – except in particular circumstances (agree on what they will be) Therapists to agree not to record – except in particular circumstances (agree on what they will be) Things to discuss with your staff and clients No covert recordings No overt recordings without full permission first No social media sharing of recordings/photos by clinicians/clients without full permission Do not assume that because a photo is taken willingly, it is okay to post it on your social media channels without permission being obtained
  25. 25. Transition from ‘office’ to ‘home office’ Tax deductibility – check on this Keep a log record of the times that you are working at home Co-ordinate team meetings, perhaps more frequently Provide good supervision of staff, mentoring and support needs will increase Learn how to use the features of the videoconferencing Consider your financial future projections – scenario building and planning Obtain financial advice
  26. 26. Tips for working at home The Australian Tax Office will be focusing on home office claims Records to be kept on amount of time spent on work activities Log of devices and their use at home, proportion to work/personal usage (e.g., of iPads, laptops, computers, internet) Ensure device anti-virus software is up to date Retrospective view – look back at your pattern of working from home prior to COVID-19. Floor plan/floor space proportion devoted to home office (measure) Log any COVID-19 impacts as they occur
  27. 27. UTS CRICOS 00099F More on FINANCES Prof Prabhu Sivabalan
  28. 28. Make Your NEW Financial Scenarios How will you manage new scenarios Do not fear the numbers – do some projects and put on a $$ cost Use a spreadsheet Construct a regular way to update your financial situation Teach your staff practical strategies for monitoring costs
  29. 29. Elements to watch for when making financial scenarios Reflect on BEST, MODERATE and WORST case scenarios What are they? A best case is a “realistic” best case – it’s not what it is in your dreams, but what it might be, such that it pleasantly surprises you. Ditto for “worst” case (except ‘unpleasantly’) How do we define the variation?
  30. 30. Common pitfalls Symmetry and scenarios are tempting, but often not logical. If you have five scenarios, there is no reason for them being symmetrically dispersed. So, if scenarios are based on percentage change from your previous activity: 20% of previous customers 40% of previous customers 60% of previous customers 80% of previous customers 100% of previous customers The input might be symmetrical, but the output will not! Why? We often take an expected scenario, and double/halve to get best or worst. Or we estimate a best or worst, and the expected is that which is mathematically down the middle, right between both! That’s mathematically symmetrical, but not reflective of any real world conceptualisation.
  31. 31. Common pitfalls – fixed costs and variable costs All businesses have fixed costs and variable costs – costs that don’t change with greater or less activity, and costs that do. Your labour hour charge (billing rate) has to cover your costs. In your home office activity, what costs are fixed and what are variable? Materials (stationery, any other technology you use in your work that is variable) Other labour Infrastructure costs (equipment, etc) Regulation related costs (professional services fees, lodgement fees, membership fees, etc) The more your fixed costs, the more your scenarios will not be symmetrical when measuring profit – profit will increase exponentially with activity, as costs don’t go up by much when you do an additional activity/consultation.
  32. 32. Treat your forecasts as a living document Once you’ve come up with your scenarios, don’t take them as “Gospel”. If circumstances change, adjust them! If things get worse, then all scenarios move negatively (and vice versa). A scenario becomes redundant if it is not relevant… so keep at it!
  33. 33. Questions and Comments Resources Come back in a fortnight!

