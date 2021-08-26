Successfully reported this slideshow.
KD. MEMAHAMI PERANCANGAN ALUR MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF BERBASIS HALAMAN WEB DAN MEDIA INTERAKTIF Disusun Oleh : Zainul Arifin
untuk menyederhanakan rangkaian prosedur agar memudahkan pemahaman terhadap informasi tersebut. b) JENIS FLOWCHART. Flowch...
5. Flowchart skematik. Flowchart ini menampilkan alur prosedur suatu sistem, hampir sama dengan flowchart sistem. Namun, a...
2. Simbol Proses (Processing Symbols) Sesuai dengan namanya, simbol proses digunakan untuk menyatakan simbol yang berkaita...
menuangkan rancangan sistem ke dalam bentuk program, sebaiknya di buat rancangan logis dari sistem tersebut. Suatu alat ya...
4) Memperbesar benda kecil sampai yang tidak nampak oleh mata (kasat mata), contohnya atom, bakteri, kuman, elektron, dan ...
c) KONSEP MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF. Kata Konsep mempunyai arti tersendiri seperti yang tertuang dalam beberapa pendapat. Kamu...
C. STORYBOARD MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF. Storyboard atau kerangka grafis digunakan untuk mendiskripsikan proyek multimedia int...
4. Bahan pembuatan Manual Book/petunjuk pengguna. b) Ketentuan umum storyboard multimedia interaktif antara lain : 1. Gamb...
3. Struktur kalimat sederhana, hindari kalimat-kalimat yang panjang dan berbelit. 4. Bahasa yang digunakan adalah bahasa l...
a) Memudahkan input data masukan oleh user b) Membuat program menjadi menarik c) Menampilkan hasil pemrosesan data oleh pr...
Dalam pendesainan interface atau antarmuka ini memiliki beberapa prinsip yang dibilang cukup penting, antara lain: a) User...
i) Control, Prinsip ini sama dengan sifat user yang mempunyai pemikiran yang bisa berganti. Karena itu harus merancang sua...
E. MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF BERBASIS HALAMAN Multimedia terbagi menjadi dua jenis yaitu Multimedia linear dan Multimedia inte...
F. FUNGSI TOOL APLIKASI MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF BERBASIS HALAMAN WEB. Multimedia interaktif berbasis halam web adalah memaha...
Kekurangan.  Waktu dan biaya pengembangan  Kompatibilitas dan waktu download untuk multimedia berbasis web. Sebenarnya w...
Memahami perancangan alur multimedia interaktif berbasis halaman web dan media interaktif

Education
Aug. 26, 2021
32 views

MULTIMEDIA SMK NEGERI 1 PUNGGING MOJOKERTO

Memahami perancangan alur multimedia interaktif berbasis halaman web dan media interaktif

  1. 1. KD. MEMAHAMI PERANCANGAN ALUR MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF BERBASIS HALAMAN WEB DAN MEDIA INTERAKTIF Disusun Oleh : Zainul Arifin, S. Kom SMK NEGERI 1 PUNGGING MOJOKERTO A. PENGERTIAN ALUR PERANCANGAN (FLOWCHART). Flowchart atau bagan alur adalah diagram yang menampilkan langkah- langkah dan keputusan untuk melakukan sebuah proses dari suatu rancangan program. Setiap langkah digambarkan dalam bentuk diagram dan dihubungkan dengan garis atau arah panah. Flowchart berperan penting dalam memutuskan sebuah langkah atau fungsionalitas dari sebuah proyek pembuatan program yang melibatkan banyak orang sekaligus. Selain itu dengan menggunakan bagan alur proses dari sebuah program akan lebih jelas, ringkas, dan mengurangi kemungkinan untuk salah penafsiran. a) FUNGSI FLOWCHART. Fungsi utama dari flowchart adalah memberi gambaran jalannya sebuah program dari satu proses ke proses lainnya. Sehingga, alur program menjadi mudah dipahami oleh semua orang. Selain itu, fungsi lain dari flowchart adalah
  2. 2. untuk menyederhanakan rangkaian prosedur agar memudahkan pemahaman terhadap informasi tersebut. b) JENIS FLOWCHART. Flowchart sendiri terdiri dari lima jenis, masing-masing jenis memiliki karakteristik dalam penggunaanya. Berikut adalah jenis-jenisnya: 1. Flowchart dokumen. Pertama ada flowchart dokumen (document flowchart) atau bisa juga disebut dengan paperwork flowchart. Flowchart dokumen berfungsi untuk menelusuri alur form dari satu bagian ke bagian yang lain, termasuk bagaimana laporan diproses, dicatat, dan disimpan. 2. Flowchart program. Selanjutnya kita akan membahas flowchart program. Flowchart ini menggambarkan secara rinci prosedur dari proses program. Flowchart program terdiri dari dua macam, antara lain: flowchart logika program (program logic flowchart) dan flowchart program komputer terinci (detailed computer program flowchart). 3. Flowchart proses. Flowchart proses adalah cara penggambaran rekayasa industrial dengan cara merinci dan menganalisis langkah-langkah selanjutnya dalam suatu prosedur atau sistem. 4. Flowchart system. Yang keempat ada flowchart sistem. Flowchart sistem adalah flowchart yang menampilkan tahapan atau proses kerja yang sedang berlangsung di dalam sistem secara menyeluruh. Selain itu flowchart sistem juga menguraikan urutan dari setiap prosedur yang ada di dalam sistem.
  3. 3. 5. Flowchart skematik. Flowchart ini menampilkan alur prosedur suatu sistem, hampir sama dengan flowchart sistem. Namun, ada perbedaan dalam penggunaan simbol- simbol dalam menggambarkan alur. Selain simbol-simbol, flowchart skematik juga menggunakan gambar-gambar komputer serta peralatan lainnya untuk mempermudah dalam pembacaan flowchart untuk orang awam. c) SIKLUS DALAM FLOWCHART. Siklus dalam flowchart adalah siklus input-proses-output atau sering disebut siklus IPO. Siklus IPO dapat kita analogikan sebagai komponen hardware komputer. Komponen input seperti keyboard, mouse, scanner, dan sebagainya dapat kita andaikan sebagai input (penerimaan suatu perintah atau data yang akan diproses). Komponen proses seperti CPU akan mengolah atau memproses data yang telah masuk dalam komponen input agar menghasilkan suatu hasil. Dan akhirnya hasil pemrosesan data atau perintah yang dilakukan oleh CPU ditampilkan pada monitor, speaker atau printer. d) SIMBOL FLOWCHART. Pada dasarnya, dalam merancang flowchart tidak ada ketentuan mutlak yang harus dipenuhi. Hal itu dikarenakan flowchart dibuat berdasarkan pemikiran untuk menganalisa suatu permasalahan dalam bisnis. Hanya saja, Anda dapat merancang flowchart ketika Anda telah mengetahui simbol-simbol standar yang umum digunakan dalam proses pembuatan flowchart. 1. Simbol Arus (Flow Direction Symbols). Biasanya simbol yang termasuk kedalam ketegori ini digunakan sebagai simbol penghubung.
  4. 4. 2. Simbol Proses (Processing Symbols) Sesuai dengan namanya, simbol proses digunakan untuk menyatakan simbol yang berkaitan dengan serangkaian proses yang dilakukan 3. Simbol I/O (Input-Output) Simbol yang termasuk kedalam bagian input-output berkaitan dengan masukan dan keluaran. Dalam membangun suatu sistem, ada banyak tahapan yang harus di perhatikan. Salah satu dari tahapan itu adalah perancangan sistem. Sebelum
  5. 5. menuangkan rancangan sistem ke dalam bentuk program, sebaiknya di buat rancangan logis dari sistem tersebut. Suatu alat yang dapat membantu dalam merancang desain logis tersebut adalah dengan menggunakan flowchart. Dengan menggunakan flowchart, Anda dapat menguraikan setiap aktivitas-aktivitas yang terjadi dalam sistem tersebut. Untuk merancang flowchart, Anda harus mengetahui simbol-simbol yang dapat digunakan untuk mendefinisikan hal yang berupa masukan, proses atau keluaran dari sistem. B. PERANCANGAN ALUR MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF. Jika kita pelajari dari segi fungsi, maka multimedia interaktif merupakan alat untuk mengelola, menginformasikan, dan jaringan atau hanya sebatas hiburan. Sedangkan dari segi bahasa kata multi yang berarti banyak, sedangkan media adalah alat untuk menyampaikan. Manfaat multimedia interaktif Multimedia interaktif dapat di manfaatkan dalam berbagai bidang, seperti industri kreatif, komersial, hiburan dan seni rupa, pendidikan, kesehatan, industri, penelitian serta teknik. Pendistribusian multimedia interaktif dapat di lakukan secara offline (dalam bentuk CD) dan online (menggunakan jasa internet atau jaringan). Selain manfaat di atas ada beberapa keunggulan dalam menggunakan multimedia interaktif, di antaranya: 1) Menyajikan benda atau peristiwa yang berbahaya, seperti letusan gunung, tsunami, kebanjiran, dan lain-lain. 2) Memperkecil benda yang besar, diantaranya gedung-gedung, gunung, kendaraan, dan lain-lain. 3) Menyajikan benda atau peristiwa yang kompleks dan rumit secara cepat datau lambat, seperti pergerakan mesih, sistem pada tubuh manusia atau hewan, tata surya, dan lain-lain.
  6. 6. 4) Memperbesar benda kecil sampai yang tidak nampak oleh mata (kasat mata), contohnya atom, bakteri, kuman, elektron, dan lain-lain. 5) Menyajikan benda atau peristiwa yang jauh, seperti posisi bulan, pergerakan bintang, gerhana, salju, dan lain-lain. a) ALAT PENYUSUN MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF. Tools adalah paket perangkat lunak yang dipergunakan dalam menyampaikan sebuah konten multimedia dalam bentuk teks, grafik, gambar, suara, dan video kepada end-user (penguna). Yang tergolong alat penyusun multimedia interaktif tersebut diantaranya Adobe Flash, iSpring, Authoware, Komposer FX, Ms. Power Point dan lain sebagainya. b) FORMAT SAJIAN MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF. Kategori format sajian terbagi ke dalam lima kelompok, diantaranya: 1) Bercerita (tutorial): sajian berupa teks, gambar, grafik, dan gambar bergerak. Tutorial sendiri terbagi menjadi dua, yaitu terprogram dan intelejen. 2) Simulasi (simulation): model ini merupakan pengetahuan proses secara dinamis antara dunia nyata dan digital sehingga pengguna mampu menerapkan ke dalam hal yang lebih konkrit. 3) Percobaan dan eksperimen (experiment): ditujukan pada kegiatan praktikum yang berkaitan dengan sains, seperti IPA, Kimia, Fisika dan yang lainnya. 4) Permainan (game): pada format ini diharapkan adanya pembelajaran sambil bermain. 5) Latihan dan praktik (drill and practise): berfungsi untuk melatih penggunanya sehingga mempunyai kemampuan dan keterampilan pada suatu konsep.
  7. 7. c) KONSEP MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF. Kata Konsep mempunyai arti tersendiri seperti yang tertuang dalam beberapa pendapat. Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia (KKBI) menyatakan bahwa konsep adalah: 1) Rancangan atau buram surat dan sebagainya; 2) Ide atau pengertian yang di abstrakkan dari peristiwa konkret: satu istilah dapat mengandung dua konsep yang berbeda; 3) (Linguistik), gambaran mental dari objek, proses, atau apa pun yang ada di luar bahasa, yang di gunakan oleh akal budi untuk memahami hal-hal lain. 4) Wikipedia – Konsep atau anggitan adalah abstrak, entitas mental yang universal yang menunjuk pada kategori atau kelas dari suatu entitas, kejadian atau hubungan; 5) Konsep menurut para ahli:  Aristoteles – Konsep merupakan penyusun utama dalam pembentukan pengetahuan ilmiah dan filsafat pemikiran manusia;  Siswoyo – Konsep yaitu seperangkat konsep dan definisi yang saling berhubungan yang mencerminkan suatu pandangan sistematik mengenai fenomena dengan menerangkan hubungan antar variabel dengan tujuan untuk menerangkan dan meramalkan fenomena. Dan masih banyak lagi pendapat para ahli lainnya dari dalam negeri maupun luar negeri mengenai konsep. Dalam menentukan suatu konsep harus menyertakan beberapa unsur, di antaranya adalah tentang penetapan sebuah nama, contoh positif-negatif, karakter pokok, rentang karakter (pembatasan), dan kaidah. Merujuk dari penjabaran kata konsep seperti yang di jelaskan di atas, bahwa konsep merupakan pemahaman tentang pemanfaatan komputer dalam membuat dan menggabungkan media teks, gambar, suara, video, dan animasi yang terdapat dalam pemikiran maupun ide.
  8. 8. C. STORYBOARD MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF. Storyboard atau kerangka grafis digunakan untuk mendiskripsikan proyek multimedia interaktif dengan detail menggunakan kata-kata dan sketsa untuk setiap tampilan layar, suara, pilihan navigasi, pilihan warna dan gradasi yang tepat, isi teks, atribut dan font, bentuk tombol, style, umpan balik/respon. a) Fungsi Storyboard Multimedia Interaktif antara lain : 1. Untuk memperjelas flowchart. 2. Sebagai pedoman/acuan bagi animator, progamer, narrator dan tim yang lain. 3. Merupakan dokumen tertulis.
  9. 9. 4. Bahan pembuatan Manual Book/petunjuk pengguna. b) Ketentuan umum storyboard multimedia interaktif antara lain : 1. Gambar yang disiapkan disertai dengan penjelasan dan narasi. 2. Pembuatan storyboard diawali dengan gambar visual. 3. Narasi digunakan untuk melengkapi hal sulit yang tidak bisa diwakili dengan bentuk visual. 4. Bahasa lisan yang digunakan terutama yang dibaca oleh narrator. 5. Gunakan struktur kalimat yang sederhana. 6. Gunakan symbol yang sederhana dan mudah dipahami oleh semua orang. 7. Gunakan gambar dalam bentuk yang menarik serta komposisi yang tepat dan mudah dipahami. c) Komponen penyusun storyboard interaktif antara lain : 1. Sketsa atau gambaran layar, halaman atau frame. 2. Warna, penempatan dan ukuran grafik, jika perlu. 3. Teks asli, jika ditampilkan pada halaman atau layar. 4. Warna, ukuran dan tipe font jika ada teks. 5. Narasi jika ada. 6. Animasi jika ada. 7. Video jika ada. 8. Audio jika ada. 9. Interaksi dengan pengguna jika ada. d) Ketentuan Umum Storyboard Media Pembelajaran Interaktif 1. Bentuk-bentuk gambar yang disiapkan disertai dengan penjelasan- penjelasan atau narasi. 2. Penulisan storyboard ini sebaiknya diisi unsur visual terlebih dahulu.
  10. 10. 3. Struktur kalimat sederhana, hindari kalimat-kalimat yang panjang dan berbelit. 4. Bahasa yang digunakan adalah bahasa lisan bukan bahasa tulisan (terutama yang harus dibacakan oleh narrator) 5. Narasi biasanya disusun kemudian untuk melengkapi hal-hal yang sulit diungkapkan dalam bentuk visual. 6. Simbol dalam bentuk yang sederhana, jelas maknanya serta sudah diketahui oleh siswa. 7. Gambar dalam bentuk yang menarik, warna kontras (kecuali untuk background) komposisi yang tepat dan sederhana, mudah dibaca dan dipahami. D. FORMAT MENYUSUN STORYBOARD MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF. 1. USER INTERFACE User interface merupakan bagian program dimana di dalamnya terjadi interaksi antara manusia dan komputer. Perancangan dari interface sangat penting untuk menentukan keberhasilan dari sebuah software. Seorang developer yang membuat program harus memikirkan bagian user interface sedemikian rupa hingga program yang dibuatnya dapat berfungsi dengan baik. Adapun Tujuan User Interface sebagaimana berikut :
  11. 11. a) Memudahkan input data masukan oleh user b) Membuat program menjadi menarik c) Menampilkan hasil pemrosesan data oleh program d) Memudahkan pembacaan data yang dihasilkan oleh program e) Efisiensi kerja yang dilakukan oleh user f) Memperkecil kesalahan masukan data yang dilakukan oleh user g) Memberikan kesan familiar pada sebuah program h) Memberikan respon yang jelas untuk setiap aksi yang dilakukan oleh program i) Menghilangkan ambiguitas dari perintah perintah yang ada 2. PRINSIP DESAIN USER INTERFACE User interface adalah cara atau mekanisme pengguna melakukan interaksi dengan program, sehingga user dan program dapat ‘berkomunikasi’ satu sama lain. User interface dapat menerima informasi dari user dan memberikan informasi kepada user (setelah melalui proses yang ada pada program atau komputer) untuk kepentingan user. User interface dapat menerima atau memberikan informasi kepada user melalui proses interaksi, melalui proses inilah program dan user dapat berinteraksi untuk kepentingan user.
  12. 12. Dalam pendesainan interface atau antarmuka ini memiliki beberapa prinsip yang dibilang cukup penting, antara lain: a) User compatibility, Antarmuka merupakan cara masuk ke sebuah sistem. Designer harus mengumpulkan berbagai ragam dari si pemakai karena sifat pemakai tidak sama yang harus disesuaikan, karena perancang ini harus menyesuaikannya dan tidak mementingkan secara pribadi. b) Product compatibility, Aplikasi yang sesuai dengan sistemnya pada interface berbeda dengan sistem yang manual yang menghasilkan hasil yang lainnya. Hal itu tidak dimaukan dari perusahaan karena dengan aplikasi ini dapat menjaga produk yang akan dihasilkan c) Task compatibility, Aplikasi yang membantu para pemakai dalam menyelesaikan pekerjaannya. Pemakai akan mendapati pemilihan dan pemikiran yang mudah. d) Work flow compatibility, Sistem manual yang terdapat langkah kerjanya dalam hal penyelesaian tugas. Dengan work flow compatibility ini bisa memudahkan pengguna dalam percepatan tugasnya. e) Consistency, Sistem yang konsisten dengan sistem yang ada sesuai barangnya yang di dasarkan kepada setiap sifat dari semua orang yang berbeda f) Familiarity, Memberikan tampilan yang terkesan kepada pemakai. Tampilan awal yang harus membuat para pemakai agar tidak kebingungan dalam pemakaiannya g) Simplicity, Memberikan sistem sederhana yang tidak membuat si pemakai kebingungan. Hal yang membuat si pemakai bosan ialah dengan sistem yang tidak sederhana atau bisa di bilang dengan berbelit. Tetapi si pemakai akan merasa senang apabila sistem itu mempunyai nilai kesederhanaan h) Direct manipulation, Pengguna sangat ingin mempunyai suatu media yang dapat melakukan suatu kemajuan terhadap sistemnya dan dapat di sesuaikan dengan kebutuhannya itu.
  13. 13. i) Control, Prinsip ini sama dengan sifat user yang mempunyai pemikiran yang bisa berganti. Karena itu harus merancang suatu keadaan yang dapat mengatasi itu. j) WYSIWYG, Sistem yang satu ini mempunyai arti ialah apa yang kamu lihat itulah yang kamu dapatkan. k) Flexibility, Fleksibel merupakan bentuk kelenturan dari penyelesaian pada saat menyelesaikan masalah. l) Responsiveness, Setelah memasukkan data ke sistem melalui interface, sebaiknya sistem akan memberi kerjaan dari hasil data yang dimasukkan. m)Invisible Technologi, Secara pemikiran, si pemakai memiliki rasa ingin tahu terhadap kehebatan dari sistem yang ada. 3. PERANCANGAN TEMPLETE. Tampilan visual merupakan hal yang penting dalam interaksi manusia dan komputer. karena keberadaan komputer adalah untuk membantu pekerjaan manusia. Sehingga komputer dalam tampilan visual dimonitornya tersebut harus memenuhi beberapa klasifikasi, agar mudah mengerti manusia. Salah satu tujuannya, yaitu karena ingin informasi yang disampaikan lewat komputer itu mudah dipahami dan dimengerti.
  14. 14. E. MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF BERBASIS HALAMAN Multimedia terbagi menjadi dua jenis yaitu Multimedia linear dan Multimedia interaktif. Multimedia linear merupakan multimedia yang tidak sama sekali menggunakan suatu alat untuk mengontrol, contohnya ialah TV. Sedangkan Multimedia intraktif merupakan kebalikan dari Multimedia Linear itu sendiri pada intinya Multimedia ini memiliki suatu alat untuk mengontrol dan dapat di gunakan oleh pemakai itu sendiri sehingga membuat pemakai tersebut bisa memilih memilih tujuan selanjutnya. Contohnya ialah Aplikasi Game dan lain lain. Multimedia interaktif ini ialah penggabungan semua media misal : Teks, Gambar, Suara, Vidio dan Animasi. 1. Teks, ialah suatu artian yang berupa medium visual yang di pakai untuk mengartikan bahas lisan.Teks tersebut memiliki bermacam jenis bentuk, ukuran, dan juga warna. 2. Gambar, merupakan suatu hasil dari penjelasan sebuah gambar visual yang ada.Untuk GReader ketahui gambar ini di perlukan untuk menunjukan informasi yang tidak bisa diartikan lewat sebuah kata. 3. Audio, semua hal yang dapat di dengar dengan menggunakan pendengaran, format file audio yang umum termasuk : wav. mp3.midi. 4. Vidio, merupakan sebuah hal yang dapat di lihat dengan juga di dengar. Format file vidio termasuk : avi. mp2mp4. 5. Animasi, suatu pergerakan yang di ciptakan dengan menampilkan deretan frame kepada layar. 6. Java applet, Sebuah program kecil yang dimasukan ke dalam halaman web yang melakukan tugas tertentu
  15. 15. F. FUNGSI TOOL APLIKASI MULTIMEDIA INTERAKTIF BERBASIS HALAMAN WEB. Multimedia interaktif berbasis halam web adalah memahami pemafaatan computer untuk membuat dan mengabukan teks, gambar, suara, video, dan animasi dengan mengabukan perangkat perangkat tertentu yang dapat memungkikan pengguna melalukan navigasi, berinteraksi dan komunikasi baik berbasis halaman web maupun media interaktif. Multimedia berbasis web mengandung lebih dari satu jenis media biasanya suara, video, atau, animasi. Di samping teks dan gambar. Keuntungan dan kerugian menggunakan web berbasis multimedia. Keuntungan.  Dapat mengatasi berbagai gaya belajara  Belajar dengan system visual  Belajar secara auditori  Kinestetik perserta didik  Bahan lebih menarik dan menyenangkan  Banyak ide ide lebih mudah untuk menyampaikan .
  16. 16. Kekurangan.  Waktu dan biaya pengembangan  Kompatibilitas dan waktu download untuk multimedia berbasis web. Sebenarnya word wide web pada awal diluncurkan pada tahun 1989 yang didesain bukan untuk multimedia tetapi untuk pengiriman dokumen berformat HTML dengan menambahkan gambar dan ilutasi garis. Aplikasi multimedia interaktif berbasis HTML 5 memiliki kelebihan yang luar biasa antara lain 1. Lebih mudah dikembangkan. 2. Mudah di update. 3. Aksesr informasi lebih mudah. 4. Lebih murah dan lebih powerful. 5. Happy platform. 6. Bisa digunakan secara offline.

MULTIMEDIA SMK NEGERI 1 PUNGGING MOJOKERTO

