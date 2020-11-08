Assignment 5 brandmark (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FA027, Brandmark Brittany Wong Digital Design
Rectangle Tool Brittany Wong Digital Design
Square Tool / Fill Color & Stroke Color Brittany Wong Digital Design
Selection Tool Brittany Wong Digital Design
Direct Selection Tool Brittany Wong Digital Design
Eraser Tool Brittany Wong Digital Design
Line Tool Brittany Wong Digital Design
Text Tool and Text on Path Brittany Wong Digital Design
Blob Brush Tool Brittany Wong Digital Design
Image Trace Tool Brittany Wong Digital Design
Curvature Tool Brittany Wong Digital Design
Add Anchor Point Tool Brittany Wong Digital Design
Effects - Rounded Rectangle Brittany Wong Digital Design
Words to Create Organizational Name Mask Waterproof Safe Swim Comfort Pool Tech Water Brittany Wong Digital Design
Created Organizational Name Swim + Mask = Swimask New Name is catchy and a combination of the two words which will make pe...
Reference Images Brittany Wong Digital Design
Logo Version 1 Brittany Wong Digital Design
Logo Version 2 Brittany Wong Digital Design
Final Logo Brittany Wong Digital Design
Logo with Color Brittany Wong Digital Design
Logo with Typography Brittany Wong Digital Design I choose this font because it is simple, bold, and readable.
Front of T-shirt with Logo / Logotype Brittany Wong Digital Design
Back of T-shirt with Manipulated Image Brittany Wong Digital Design
