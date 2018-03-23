PDF Online AudioBook From STEM to STEAM: Using Brain-Compatible Strategies to Integrate the Arts Review For Kindle by David Sousa



Research shows that activities associated with the arts can enhance creativity, problem-solving, memory systems, motor coordination, and analytical skills. Best-selling author David A. Sousa and veteran arts educator Thomas J. Pilecki demonstrate how arts education is integral to the development of the brain and to students overall academic achievement. This book provides: "Classroom-tested strategies and techniques for both integrating the arts in STEM instruction "Data from schools that have already integrated the arts into STEM subjects, plus anecdotes and student success stories "How-to s for organizing curriculum and instructional strategies to allow for the integration of STEM subjects and the arts "Strategies for getting the entire staff and community involved in STEAM initiatives

