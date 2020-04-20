Successfully reported this slideshow.
SANT JORDI FA JA MOLT DE TEMPS EN UN PAIS LLUNYÀ HI HAVIA UN POPBLET I DALT DE LA MUNTANYA UN CASTELL ON VIVIA EL REI AMB ...
CONTES

Published in: Education
Conte de sant jordi

  1. 1. SANT JORDI FA JA MOLT DE TEMPS EN UN PAIS LLUNYÀ HI HAVIA UN POPBLET I DALT DE LA MUNTANYA UN CASTELL ON VIVIA EL REI AMB LA SEUA FILLA LA PRINCESA. PERÒ TAMBÉ HI HAVIA UN DRAC VERD I DOLENT QUE SEMPRE TENIA MOLTA GANAAAA I VA ANAR MENJANT-SE TOT ELS ANIMALETS I EL MENJAR QUE TROBAVA FINS QUE UN DIA JA NO VA QUEDAR RES, PERÒ EL DRAC CONTINUAVA TENINT MOLTA FAM I VA DECIDIR MENJAR-SE A LA PRINCESA. UN DIA QUE LA VA VEURE PASSEJANT PROP DEL CASTELL ES VA DIRIGIR CORRENS PER AGAFARLA!!! LA PRINCESA ES VA ESPANTAR D’ AQUELL DRAC VERD I DOLENT QUE SE LA VOLIA MENJAR. SE LI VA OCORRER LA IDEA DE CRIDAR AL SEU AMIC...EL CAVALLER SANT JORDI QUE ERA MOLT VALENT I AIXINA HO VA FER: - CAVALLER SANT JORDI! CAVALLER SANT JORDI! QUE EL DRAC EM VOL AGAFAR!!! SANT JORDI QUE ESTAVA PER ALLI PROPET VA SENTIR ELS CRITS DE LA PRINCESA I VA ACUDIR AMB EL SEU CAVALL I DECIDIT A SALVAR-LA. EL DRAC ES VA ENFADAR MOLTÍSSIM QUAN VA VEURE AL CAVALLER SANT JORDI I ELS DOS VAN COMENÇAR A LLUITAR...EL DRAC TREIA FOC PER LA SEUA BOCA PERÒ SANT JORDI ERA MOLT VALENT I CONTINUAVA LLUITANT AMB LA SEUA LLANÇA FINS QUELI LA VA CLAVAR AL DRAC. DE SOBTTE VA COMENÇAR A SORTIR SANG I EN CAURE A TERRA VA CRÈIXER UNA ROSA ROJA. EL CAVALLER SANT JORDI QUE ESTAVA ENAMORAT DE LA PRINCESA LA VA AGAFAR I LI LA VA DONAR AL MATEIX TEMPS QUE LI DEMANAVA SI ES VOLIA CASAR AMB ELL LA PRINCESA VA ACCEPTAR PERQUÈ TAMBÉ ESTVA ENAMORADA DEL CAVALLER SANT JORDI. ES VAN CASAR I VAN VIURE MOLT FELIÇOS EN EL CASTELL AMB EL REI.

