  1. 1. Explore New York’s 5 Boroughs New York’s boroughs contain some of the most iconic buildings on the planet in Manhattan, and trendy cafes and restaurants in hipster neighbourhoods like Brooklyn. But go further and you will discover Queens, one of the most ethnically diverse areas in the world, and a place where many New Yorkers are flocking to live. Manhattan Manhattan is full of world-class attractions like Central Park, the Empire State Building and Times Square, and cool neighbourhoods that could have you shopping in high-end designer boutiques in Chelsea, and eating at some of the world’s best restaurants in the Flatiron District. Brooklyn Cross the Brooklyn Bridge to Brooklyn, New York’s most populous borough, and explore some of the city’s most up and coming areas, and immerse yourself in New York’s hipster territory. Or head to Coney Island for a day out with a difference.
  2. 2. Queens Queens is the largest of New York’s boroughs, and an ethnically diverse part of the city. Here you can escape the bustle of Manhattan in Citi Field and Flushing Meadows-Corona Park and watch the US Open tennis tournament, visit Rockaway Beach, and eat in some of the city’s best new restaurants. The Bronx Head north to the Bronx and you could catch a baseball game at the Yankee Stadium, or visit the Bronx Zoo, the largest metropolitan zoo in the world, and have a picnic in the largest park in the city, Pelham Bay Park, where you can explore beautiful bays, islands, rocks and nature centres.
  Staten Island Finally, travel by ferry past the Statue of Liberty, enjoying breath-taking views of the Manhattan skyline, and you will reach the historic borough of Staten Island. Here you can take scenic walking trails along the Staten Island Greenbelt, past beautiful urban forests.

